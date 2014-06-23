New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- In the eighth inning of a game that already turned out of hand against the New York Yankees, Mark Teixeira was hit in the left foot by a pitch Sunday.

His first thought was that he would require a fourth disabled-list stint in the past two years due to his sixth major injury as a Yankee. He previously sustained two wrist injuries and two hamstring injuries, and he missed most of the final month of 2012 with a left calf strain.

That was why he flung his batting helmet in the style of Paul O‘Neill when he walked off the field with manager Joe Girardi and trainer Steve Donahue.

The good news was that it doesn’t sound serious, and a DL stay will not be required.

“I thought it was broken again,” Teixeira said after the Yankees’ 8-0 loss to the Baltimore Orioles. “I took it out on my helmet. (I) just breathe a sigh of relief.”

Girardi said, “It’s not what you want to see. The good thing was that the X-rays were negative, and we’ll how feels tomorrow and we’ll go from there.”

Teixeira was on a good run recently. Before going 0-for-3 Sunday, he was batting a respectable .297 over his previous 10 games (11-for-40) with two home runs and eight RBIs.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 39-35

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: New York Yankees (RHP Chase Whitley, 3-0, 2.56 ERA) at Toronto Blue Jays (RHP Marcus Stroman, 3-2, 5.14 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Mark Teixeira saw his 11-game hitting streak end, but that wasn’t the biggest news for him during Sunday’s 8-0 loss to the Orioles. Teixeira was hit in the left foot in the eighth inning and removed. He flung his helmet in frustration over a possible long-term injury, but X-rays were negative, and he is day-to-day.

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka had a five-game winning streak snapped and allowed three runs for the fourth time when he allowed three runs and six hits in seven innings Sunday. Before Sunday, he allowed five earned runs in his previous 35 2/3 innings.

--LHP Vidal Nuno is expected to remain in the rotation even with a 5.88 ERA following Saturday’s loss to Baltimore. Once again, Joe Girardi was asked about RHP Adam Warren starting for Nuno, and the manager emphatically shook his head, said “No.” Nuno gave up five runs (four earned) in 6 1/3 innings Saturday.

--RHP Michael Pineda’s setback continued to be a topic Sunday morning, but the Yankees are downplaying the right shoulder inflammation that led to Pineda canceling a throwing session. The Yankees expect that he will be able to throw off a mound next weekend and that an MRI won’t be required. Pineda has not pitched since April 23 when he was ejected for using pine tar at Fenway Park. He has been on the disabled list since May 6 with a right shoulder muscle strain.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought he pitched well. Just in the seventh inning, he got a couple of pitches up in the zone and out over the plate.” -- C Brian McCann, on RHP Masahiro Tanaka, the losing pitcher Sunday as the Yankees fell 8-0 to the Baltimore Orioles.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Mark Teixeira (sore left foot) left the June 22 game. X-rays were negative, and Teixeira is day-to-day.

--RHP Michael Pineda (right teres major muscle strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 6, and he was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on June 3. He was suspended the previous 10 days after he was caught using pine tar on the mound. He played catch from 60 feet May 10. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 18. He faced live hitters May 24 and threw 28 pitches. Pineda he threw two innings May 27 in an extended spring training game. He was scratched from a simulated game June 1. He might resume throwing off a mound the last weekend of June.

--LHP CC Sabathia (fluid in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11. An MRI revealed no structural damage, but the knee was swollen and causing Sabathia discomfort. He had the fluid drained from the knee but hadn’t begun a throwing program as of May 14. Sabathia was given cortisone and stem-cell injections. On May 19, Sabathia was informed that if the stem-cell treatment injection worked he would need at least six weeks of recovery time, putting him out until at least July. On May 25, Girardi said Sabathia was doing only non-baseball related rehab work, including work in a pool. Sabathia played catch June 4 without pain and said he hope to return shortly before the All-Star break. On June 13, however, Girardi said Sabathia likely would return after the break. He threw another bullpen session June 18. He will throw another June 21.

--RHP Ivan Nova (ulnar collateral ligament tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 24. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

RHP Hiroki Kuroda

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

LHP Vidal Nuno

RHP David Phelps

RHP Chase Whitley

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Dellin Betances

RHP Jose Ramirez

RHP Shawn Kelley

LHP David Huff

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

Francisco Cervelli

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Brian Roberts

SS Derek Jeter

3B Yangervis Solarte

INF Kelly Johnson

INF Brendan Ryan

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Alfonso Soriano

DH Carlos Beltran

OF Ichiro Suzuki