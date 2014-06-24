New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- The struggling Yangervis Solarte started another game on the bench on Monday. He has been struggling at the plate after a hot start to the season.

But with the Blue Jays leading 8-1, he was one of the defensive substitutions made by manager Joe Girardi.

Solarte went to third base and Kelly Johnson, who started there for the eighth time in the past 10 games, moved out to left field.

That meant Solarte had a chance to hit in the top of the ninth and he contributed an RBI single to a two-run inning in which Johnson also drove in a run with a double to make the final score 8-3.

Solarte’s hit snapped an 0-for-28 drought over nine games for the 26-year-old rookie.

“He’s frustrated by it, but you have to keep it in perspective as a player, and understand that all good hitters go through it,” Girardi said. “It’s not the first time you’ve been through it, it’s just at a different level and you’ll come out of it if you keep putting in good at-bats.”

Solarte has 30 RBIs now, third among American League rookies.

Johnson has been getting the starts at third and, after going 1-for-4 on Monday, has 12 hits in his past 40 at-bats (.300) despite a 2-for-11 homestand.

“He has been swinging the bat pretty well, he’s had some good at-bats the last week and a half, and we kind of went with it,” Girardi said. “But it doesn’t mean it’s always going to be like that.”

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 39-36

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Yankees (RHP David Phelps, 3-4, 4.13 ERA) at Blue Jays (LHP Mark Buehrle, 10-4, 2.32 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP David Phelps will make his 10th start and 19th start of the season on Tuesday in the middle game of a three-game series against the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. He is coming off a 6-4 win over the Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium last Thursday. Phelps allowed six hits, two walks and two runs in seventh innings to go 2-0 with a 2.67 ERA in four career starts against the Blue Jays. He will be making his first career start at Rogers Centre after making four relief appearances there. This season, he has a 3.86 ERA as a starter and an identical 3.86 ERA as a reliever. Blue Jays LF Melky Cabrera has a career .455 (5-for-11) batting average, including two home runs, in his career against Phelps.

--1B Mark Teixeira (sore left foot) was in the starting lineup for the series opener against the Blue Jays on Monday and went 1-for-3 with his 13th homer of the season. He was listed as day-to-day after leaving the 8-0 loss to Baltimore on Sunday in the eighth inning after being hit by a pitch. X-rays proved negative. He was 0-for-3 Sunday to snap a 10-game hitting streak (11-for-37, .297).

--RHP Chase Whitley allowed season highs in runs (eight), hits (11) and walks (three) as he lasted only 3 1/3 innings in an 8-3 loss to the Blue Jays on Monday. It was his shortest outing of the season and snapped his three-game winning streak. “I couldn’t command the ball at all, like I have been in the past,” Whitley said. “I got away from the game plan. I couldn’t execute the pitches I wanted to throw.”

--RF Ichiro Suzuki singled in the eighth inning of Monday’s 8-3 loss at Toronto. He was 1-for-3 for the game and has 12 hits in his past 35 at-bats (.343).

--INF Yangervis Solarte had an RBI single against RHP Chad Jenkins in the ninth inning of Monday’s 8-3 loss at Toronto. The hit snapped an 0-for-28 drought at the plate that has seen his batting average slip to .266. Solarte entered Monday’s game to play third base in the eighth inning when the Yankees took out some of their regulars.

--CF Jacoby Ellsbury has been successful in 13 consecutive stolen-base attempts. He has not been caught stealing since April 19 at Tampa Bay. He entered Monday’s game 21-for-23 in steal attempts. Ellsbury did not have a chance to steal a base on Monday, going 0-for-3 in an 8-3 loss at Toronto.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It seemed like when he made a mistake, they hit it hard. And when he made a good pitch, they seemed to find a hole with it. It was the combination of that. It was a tough start for him.” -- Yankees manager Joe Girardi, of RHP Chase Whitley, who allowed season highs in runs (eight), hits (11) and walks (three) in Monday’s loss to Toronto.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Mark Teixeira (sore left foot) left the June 22 game. X-rays were negative, and Teixeira is day-to-day. He started at first base on June 23.

--RHP Michael Pineda (right teres major muscle strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 6, and he was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on June 3. He was suspended the previous 10 days after he was caught using pine tar on the mound. He played catch from 60 feet May 10. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 18. He faced live hitters May 24 and threw 28 pitches. Pineda he threw two innings May 27 in an extended spring training game. He was scratched from a simulated game June 1. He might resume throwing off a mound the last weekend of June.

--LHP CC Sabathia (fluid in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11. An MRI revealed no structural damage, but the knee was swollen and causing Sabathia discomfort. He had the fluid drained from the knee but hadn’t begun a throwing program as of May 14. Sabathia was given cortisone and stem-cell injections. On May 19, Sabathia was informed that if the stem-cell treatment injection worked he would need at least six weeks of recovery time, putting him out until at least July. On May 25, Girardi said Sabathia was doing only non-baseball related rehab work, including work in a pool. Sabathia played catch June 4 without pain and said he hope to return shortly before the All-Star break. On June 13, however, Girardi said Sabathia likely would return after the break. He threw another bullpen session June 18. He will throw another June 21.

--RHP Ivan Nova (ulnar collateral ligament tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 24. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

RHP Hiroki Kuroda

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

LHP Vidal Nuno

RHP David Phelps

RHP Chase Whitley

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Dellin Betances

RHP Jose Ramirez

RHP Shawn Kelley

LHP David Huff

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

Francisco Cervelli

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Brian Roberts

SS Derek Jeter

3B Yangervis Solarte

INF Kelly Johnson

INF Brendan Ryan

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Alfonso Soriano

DH Carlos Beltran

OF Ichiro Suzuki