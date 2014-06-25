New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- Too many mistakes. That again was the downfall of the New York Yankees.

They lost Tuesday 7-6 to the Toronto Blue Jays when third baseman Yangervis Solarte threw the ball away on a ninth-inning sacrifice bunt by Melky Cabrera.

They helped the Blue Jays in their three-run fifth inning when shortstop Derek Jeter took a groundball from Edwin Encarnacion and looked to second and then to third before throwing too late to first.

Errors and mistakes.

“That hurt us and at times it’s hurt us during the course of the season,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. “It’s something that we clearly need to do a better job of.”

There was a day when mistakes were something that other teams did, not the Yankees.

Now they are plagued by inconsistency as they pursue the Blue Jays, who lead the American League East despite their own recent struggles.

The Yankees have lost four in a row, the past two to the Blue Jays, a team they swept in a three-game series last week at Yankee Stadium.

“It’s inconsistency and the one thing that you want is consistency with your club,” Girardi said. “Tonight we get six runs and don’t win. A lot of those other nights we would have won with six runs.”

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 39-37

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Hiroki Kuroda, 4-5, 4.23 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP Drew Hutchison, 5-5, 3.86 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Hiroki Kuroda will make his 16th start of the season in the finale of a three-game series with the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on Wednesday. He is coming off a no decision against the Orioles on Friday (six innings, four hits, one walk, two runs and six strikeouts) in a game won by 5-3 the Yankees. He is 2-2 with a 3.64 ERA over his past nine starts after going 2-3, 5.14 ERA, in his first six outings. This will be his first start against Toronto this season. He is 4-3, 3.81 ERA, in eight career starts against the Blue Jays but in the past seven of those starts, he is 4-2, 2.82 ERA. He is 1-3 with a 5.65 ERA in five career starts at Rogers.

--LHP CC Sabathia (right knee inflammation) threw 35 pitches to live hitters on Tuesday at the club’s minor league facility in Tampa, Fla. He is scheduled to have one more such session before starting a minor league rehabilitation assignment in a game with Class A Tampa on Saturday. He has been on the disabled list since May 11.

--INF Yangervis Solarte started at third base in Tuesday’s 7-6 loss to the Blue Jays after snapping a 0-for-28 drought with an RBI single in the ninth inning of Monday’s 8-3 loss at Toronto. He entered that game in the eighth inning. INF Kelly Johnson had started eight of the 10 previous games at third but did not start on Tuesday against LHP Mark Buehrle. Johnson bats left while Solarte is a switch-hitter. Solarte was 1-for-4 on Tuesday and threw the ball away on a sacrifice bunt in the ninth to allow the winning run to score.

--C Brian McCann singled in the second inning to snap an 0-for-9 drought. He doubled in the seventh to go 2-for-4 in the 7-6 loss at Toronto. He is batting .223.

--SS Derek Jeter hit his second home run of the season in the sixth inning of Tuesday’s 7-6 loss to the Blue Jays. He is hitting .321 (17-for-53) in his past 13 games.

--RHP David Phelps allowed six runs on eight hits and struck out seven in five innings and did not factor in the decision in Tuesday’s 7-6 loss to the Blue Jays. He pitched at least five innings in each of his 10 starts this season but has pitched less than six innings in five of his starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was sloppy on both sides. That was an ugly game to watch. If you’re a fan, you should get your money back.” -- Yankees 1B Mark Teixeira after a 7-6 loss to Toronto on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Michael Pineda (right teres major muscle strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 6, and he was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on June 3. He was suspended the previous 10 days after he was caught using pine tar on the mound. He played catch from 60 feet May 10. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 18. He faced live hitters May 24 and threw 28 pitches. Pineda he threw two innings May 27 in an extended spring training game. He was scratched from a simulated game June 1. He might resume throwing off a mound the last weekend of June.

--LHP CC Sabathia (fluid in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11. An MRI revealed no structural damage, but the knee was swollen and causing Sabathia discomfort. He had the fluid drained from the knee but hadn’t begun a throwing program as of May 14. Sabathia was given cortisone and stem-cell injections. On May 19, Sabathia was informed that if the stem-cell treatment injection worked he would need at least six weeks of recovery time. He threw bullpen sessions June 18 and June 21. He threw 35 pitches in a simulated game June 24. He will have one more session before starting a minor league rehabilitation assignment with Class A Tampa on June 28.

--RHP Ivan Nova (ulnar collateral ligament tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 24. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

RHP Hiroki Kuroda

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

LHP Vidal Nuno

RHP David Phelps

RHP Chase Whitley

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Dellin Betances

RHP Jose Ramirez

RHP Shawn Kelley

LHP David Huff

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

Francisco Cervelli

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Brian Roberts

SS Derek Jeter

3B Yangervis Solarte

INF Kelly Johnson

INF Brendan Ryan

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Alfonso Soriano

DH Carlos Beltran

OF Ichiro Suzuki