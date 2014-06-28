New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Joe Girardi would like reporters to stop asking questions about his rotation, at least that’s how his tone was when posed a question on that topic Friday afternoon.

The question was about the Yankees skipping Vidal Nuno if they wanted to and use Masahiro Tanaka on four days rest.

It also was the latest in a series of questions that Girardi has heard about making changes to the rotation or skipping guys. Last week he was asked numerous times about moving late-inning reliever Adam Warren into Nuno’s spot and outlined the several reasons for it not happening, mostly pointing out that Warren would have to get stretched out.

Before Nuno allowed two hits in 5 2/3 innings during a 6-0 win over the Red Sox, Girardi did not scream or yell, but was agitated in having to give the following explanation that lasted for nearly two minutes:

”I’ve been asked over the last, I don’t know, eight months, a hundred times, do you think Kuroda got tired? Hmm. Do you think Kuroda got tired? Huh. I have a guy in Chase Whitley that’s made 20 starts in his career. Most he’s ever thrown in a year is 95 innings. David Phelps is not a guy that’s been a starter every year, so it’s about five guys. It’s not about Tanaka.

“If I move Tanaka up today, he makes six starts in 30 days, every five days. What starter does that? We don’t play more than 20 days in a row. No starters do that because it’s physically too tough, so when you have a chance to give a guy an extra day, you do. He’s going to make four starts. Three on everyday rest. So are some of the other guys. I have to be careful. It’s a long season. And if I start him today or tomorrow, he still makes the same number of starts before the All-Star break. So I‘m going to say last, this is about five guys, it’s not about one guy. Question answered.”

Those questions may be coming to end in the upcoming weeks if left-hander CC Sabathia makes a successful return from an inflamed right knee that has kept him out since mid-May. Starting on Saturday, Sabathia will make his first rehab start for Class A Tampa Bay and the Yankees believe he will need at least two more.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 41-37

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Red Sox (LHP Jon Lester, 8-7, 3.14 ERA) vs. Yankees (RHP Masahiro Tanaka, 11-2, 2.11 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka will look to rebound from his second loss of the season Saturday against the Red Sox. Tanaka had a five-game winning streak stopped when he allowed three runs and six hits over seven innings during Sunday’s 8-0 loss to the Baltimore Orioles. Tanaka faced the Red Sox for the first time April 22 in Boston and allowed two runs and seven hits in 7 1/3 innings. In the final 3 1/3 innings, the Red Sox were 2-for-12 against him.

--CC Sabathia will begin a minor league rehab assignment Saturday for Class A Tampa of the Florida State. Sabathia threw three bullpen sessions last week as he rehabs an inflamed right knee and is expected to throw 40 to 45 pitches. The Yankees expect that it will take at least three rehab starts and each time his pitch count will increase.

--RHP Michael Pineda had last week’s throwing session canceled after an MRI found some inflammation in his right shoulder. The Yankees are hoping there will be no snags Saturday when Pineda is slated to throw. Pineda has not pitched since April 23, when he was ejected for using pine tar at Fenway Park. He has been on the disabled list since May 6 with a right shoulder muscle injury.

--LHP Vidal Nuno made a case to stay in New York’s rotation by allowing two hits in 5 2/3 scoreless innings on Friday. Nuno helped the Yankees turn in their first shutout at home over the Red Sox since Sept. 26, 2009. He also won for the first time at Yankee Stadium while lowering his ERA from 5.88 to 5.42.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He fights. It’s not a guy that throws 95. It’s not a guy with a wipeout slider. It’s a guy that just goes out and competes and finds a way to get it done.” -- Yankees manager Joe Girardi, of LHP Vidal Nuno, who won for the first time in nine starts since May 7.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Michael Pineda (right teres major muscle strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 6, and he was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on June 3. He was suspended the previous 10 days after he was caught using pine tar on the mound. He played catch from 60 feet May 10. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 18. He faced live hitters May 24 and threw 28 pitches. Pineda he threw two innings May 27 in an extended spring training game. He was scratched from a simulated game June 1. He had a throwing session canceled after an MRI found some inflammation in his right shoulder. The Yankees are hoping there will be no snags June 28 when Pineda is slated to throw.

--LHP CC Sabathia (fluid in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11. An MRI revealed no structural damage, but the knee was swollen and causing Sabathia discomfort. He had the fluid drained from the knee but hadn’t begun a throwing program as of May 14. Sabathia was given cortisone and stem-cell injections. On May 19, Sabathia was informed that if the stem-cell treatment injection worked he would need at least six weeks of recovery time. He threw bullpen sessions June 18 and June 21. He threw 35 pitches in a simulated game June 24. He will begin a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on June 28. The Yankees expect that it will take at least three rehab starts and each time his pitch count will increase.

--RHP Ivan Nova (ulnar collateral ligament tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 24. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

RHP Hiroki Kuroda

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

LHP Vidal Nuno

RHP David Phelps

RHP Chase Whitley

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Dellin Betances

RHP Jose Ramirez

RHP Shawn Kelley

LHP David Huff

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

Francisco Cervelli

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Brian Roberts

SS Derek Jeter

3B Yangervis Solarte

INF Kelly Johnson

INF Brendan Ryan

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Alfonso Soriano

DH Carlos Beltran

OF Ichiro Suzuki