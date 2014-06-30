New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Joe Girardi knows that Brian McCann’s .221 batting average jumps off the page and is frustrating New York Yankees fans.

The manager also knows that there are other numbers that fans are not necessarily paying close attention to, including the fact that McCann caught 19 pitchers at least once through his first 80 games this year.

McCann is working closely with the team’s three most significant pitchers, Masahiro Tanaka, David Robertson and Dellin Betances, all of whom are adjusting to new circumstances.

Tanaka is learning how to pitch every five days instead of every seven in Japan. McCann has caught all of his starts, and the 25-year-old right-hander is tied for the American League lead with a 2.10 ERA.

Robertson is the closer for the first time, and throwing to McCann, he is limiting opponents to a .190 batting average.

Betances is being used in high-leverage situations for the first time in the majors, and opponents are batting .114 against him when he is pitching to McCann.

”If you were to look solely at how our staff has done, his RBI totals and his home runs you’d probably say he’s having a pretty good year,“ Girardi said. ”But when you look at that average, that’s kind of glaring, and I think people say you know what he’s not having the year that he’s capable of. I know he expects more of himself, but some of the important numbers he’s doing a pretty good job at.

“He’s done a really good job with our staff. He’s with our eighth or ninth starter at this point. He had to learn a whole new league.”

McCann, who went 0-for-3 Sunday in the Yankees’ 8-5 loss to the Boston Red Sox, is batting .221 with nine home runs and 36 RBIs. His average has not been higher than .250 since April 24, and it has been above .234 since April 27.

“I think he’s at 36 RBIs, and we’re not even at the halfway point,” Girardi said, “so his season has been good. I think he expects more himself, and I think he’s better than a .220 hitter, and I think we’ll see that in the second half.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 41-39

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Rays (RHP Chris Archer, 4-5, 3.29 ERA) at Yankees (RHP David Phelps, 3-4, 4.35 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP David Phelps makes his 11th start of the season Monday night against the visiting Rays. Phelps is 4-1 with a 2.43 ERA over his last five home starts. Phelps is coming off two mixed outings against the Toronto Blue Jays. On Tuesday, he allowed six runs and eight hits in five innings at Toronto. On June 19 in a home win over the Blue Jays, he allowed two runs and six hits in seven innings while throwing 115 pitches. Phelps won both starts against Tampa Bay last season, allowing six runs and 14 hits in 13 1/3 innings.

--LHP CC Sabathia felt no issues following his first rehab start with Class A Tampa on Saturday, when he gave up two runs in 2 1/3 innings. After throwing 37 pitches to 12 hitters, Sabathia will have a bullpen session this week in New York before making another rehab start with a team closer to New York, probably either Double-A Trenton or Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Sabathia has been on the DL since May 11 with an inflamed right knee, and the Yankees feel he needs at least three rehab starts before returning.

--DH Carlos Beltran was throwing in preparation for an eventual return to the outfield, but that was put on hold after his forearm became stiff. The Yankees have shut down his throwing program for the time being but hope to resume it next week. Beltran did wind up with his third three-hit game of the season Sunday, his first since April 13, also against Boston.

--RHP Chase Whitley was handed his second straight loss after going 3-0 in his first seven starts. In his first game against the Red Sox, Whitley allowed five runs and eight hits in four-plus innings Sunday. Following three consecutive wins, Whitley has allowed 13 earned runs and 19 hits over his past 7 1/3 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’re all going through our issues, there’s no doubt about it, in the division. As I’ve said, it’s probably going to come down to the end and who handles the injuries the best. Obviously, we need to play better. I‘m sure every club in our division probably says that at this point. We need to play better. We’re right in the thick of it, and we have an opportunity.” - Manager Joe Girardi, after the Yankees’ 8-5 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Michael Pineda (right teres major muscle strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 6, and he was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on June 3. He was suspended the previous 10 days after he was caught using pine tar on the mound. He played catch from 60 feet May 10. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 18. He faced live hitters May 24 and threw 28 pitches. Pineda he threw two innings May 27 in an extended spring training game. He was scratched from a simulated game June 1. He had a throwing session canceled after an MRI found some inflammation in his right shoulder. He played catch June 28.

--LHP CC Sabathia (fluid in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11. An MRI revealed no structural damage, but the knee was swollen and causing Sabathia discomfort. He had the fluid drained from the knee but hadn’t begun a throwing program as of May 14. Sabathia was given cortisone and stem-cell injections. On May 19, Sabathia was informed that if the stem-cell treatment injection worked he would need at least six weeks of recovery time. He threw bullpen sessions June 18 and June 21. He threw 35 pitches in a simulated game June 24. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on June 28. He will throw the second of at least three rehab starts in early July, probably for either Double-A Trenton or Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

--RHP Ivan Nova (ulnar collateral ligament tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 24. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

RHP Hiroki Kuroda

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

LHP Vidal Nuno

RHP David Phelps

RHP Chase Whitley

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Dellin Betances

RHP Jose Ramirez

RHP Shawn Kelley

LHP David Huff

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

Francisco Cervelli

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Brian Roberts

SS Derek Jeter

3B Yangervis Solarte

INF Kelly Johnson

INF Brendan Ryan

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Alfonso Soriano

DH Carlos Beltran

OF Ichiro Suzuki