New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- When New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman is eager to make a move, he often opens his comments by saying he’s ready to “rock-and-roll.”

On Monday, hours before a 4-3, 12-inning loss to Tampa Bay, Cashman was asked about any possible trades that he might be working on and true to form, those are the words he used to begin his comments.

“I‘m ready to rock-and-roll,” Cashman said. “Those who have are taking their time and I think certain pieces and it’s been communicated if they get what they want, which would be an extreme call, then they’re ready to move sooner than later. For those who want to step up and really pay the price, obviously it’s going to be a higher price.”

Right now that price seems to be reliever Dellin Betances, but as time goes on, the price usually goes down. In terms of position players, some scouts believe that catcher John-Ryan Murphy could be a candidate for trades, especially after the 23-year-old batted .286 (18-for-63) in 24 games.

Cashman didn’t name any specific players he was talking to other general managers about. Some of the names that have been mentioned are Chicago Cubs’ right-handers Jeff Samardzija and Jason Hammel. David Price has been mentioned but that seems unlikely with the combination of a high asking price and a trade within the AL East.

Other names might be Arizona’s Brandon McCarthy, Colorado’s Jorge De La Rosa, Chicago White Sox right-hander John Danks or former Yankee Ian Kennedy, currently pitching with San Diego.

Making a trade well before the July 31 deadline has proven to be difficult. Cashman has not made a major deal before July 15 since swinging deals for Raul Mondesi and Jeff Weaver in a span of five days in July 2002. Those moves came a year after he acquired relievers Jay Witasick and Mark Wohlers at the end of June and two years after he obtained outfielder David Justice toward the end of June.

“I think those who have (players) are taking their time,” Cashman said. “I think, it’s been communicated if they get what they want, which would be an extreme haul, then they’re ready to move sooner than later. For those who want to step up and really pay the price, a month before the deadline hits, obviously there’s going to be a higher price for that.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 41-40

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Rays (LHP David Price, 6-7, 3.63 ERA) at Yankees (RHP Hiroki Kuroda, 5-5, 4.23 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP CC Sabathia threw a bullpen session Monday, two days after throwing 37 pitches in 2 1/3 innings during a rehab start for Class-A Tampa Bay. General manager Brian Cashman said the most encouraging thing about Sabathia’s first rehab outing was that he moved well off the mound and did not have any problems with the right knee. Sabathia will make at least three rehab starts and the next one will be Thursday with Double-A Trenton.

--RHP David Phelps allowed two runs and four hits in 5 2/3 innings and did not get a decision. He allowed a pair of home runs and has allowed three in his last two home starts after going nine straight home starts without giving up a home run.

--2B Brian Roberts hit the game-tying home run with one out in the ninth. That was his 11th career home run in the ninth inning or later and eighth to tie a game or give his team a lead. It also was his second as a Yankee, with the other coming May 6 at Los Angeles of Anaheim.

--SS Derek Jeter drove in a run for the third straight game. That marked the first time since Aug. 20-22, 2012 that he has done that. Over his last 18 games, Jeter is batting .329 (24-for-73) with eight RBIs and 10 runs scored.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They were able to get the big hit at the end, and we’ve had two extremely tough losses so far on this homestand. We had a couple of chances, and we just weren’t able to do much tonight.” -- Manager Joe Girardi, after Monday’s 4-3 loss to the Rays in 12 innings followed a 2-1 defeat to the Boston Red Sox on Saturday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Michael Pineda (right teres major muscle strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 6, and he was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on June 3. He was suspended the previous 10 days after he was caught using pine tar on the mound. He played catch from 60 feet May 10. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 18. He faced live hitters May 24 and threw 28 pitches. Pineda he threw two innings May 27 in an extended spring training game. He was scratched from a simulated game June 1. He had a throwing session canceled after an MRI found some inflammation in his right shoulder. He played catch June 28 and again on June 30. According to general manager Brian Cashman, Pineda isn’t likely to return until August if there not any more issues.

--LHP CC Sabathia (fluid in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11. An MRI revealed no structural damage, but the knee was swollen and causing Sabathia discomfort. He had the fluid drained from the knee but hadn’t begun a throwing program as of May 14. Sabathia was given cortisone and stem-cell injections. On May 19, Sabathia was informed that if the stem-cell treatment injection worked he would need at least six weeks of recovery time. He threw bullpen sessions June 18 and June 21. He threw 35 pitches in a simulated game June 24. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on June 28. He threw a bullpen session at Yankee Stadium on June 30 and will make his second rehab start July 3, this time for Double-A Trenton.

--RHP Ivan Nova (ulnar collateral ligament tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 24. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

RHP Hiroki Kuroda

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

LHP Vidal Nuno

RHP David Phelps

RHP Chase Whitley

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Dellin Betances

RHP Jose Ramirez

RHP Shawn Kelley

LHP David Huff

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

Francisco Cervelli

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Brian Roberts

SS Derek Jeter

3B Yangervis Solarte

INF Kelly Johnson

INF Brendan Ryan

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Alfonso Soriano

DH Carlos Beltran

OF Ichiro Suzuki