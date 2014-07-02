New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- The All-Star game rosters will be announced next Sunday and among those the New York Yankees are advocating to be on the American League roster is right-handed reliever Delin Betances, who has thrived setting up closer David Robertson.

Betances had Tuesday’s 2-1 loss against Tampa Bay off after pitching in three of the previous four games and throwing 64 pitches. Even with the rest Tuesday and possibly Wednesday, Betances was a popular discussion topic as it pertains to going to the All-Star game in Minneapolis.

“I’d be honored,” Betances said. “You’re talking about guys that you grew up watching, unbelievable players. I haven’t really thought too much about it but I’d be honored.”

Betances struck out 76 while fanning 69 different hitters in his first 48 innings as a late-inning option out New York’s bullpen. Among the players that Betances has fanned at least once are Boston designated hitter David Ortiz, Toronto sluggers Edwin Encarnacion and Jose Bautista, Ortiz used his own colorful style to praise Betances Sunday by saying: “That kid’s nasty man, ”He’s got good stuff and I‘m old. He’s abusing of the old league. God bless him...

And when Betances found out about that comment, he was thrilled to hear it.

”You’re talking about one of the best players in the game,“ Betances said ”When a guy like that says something like that, that’s an honor. It’s somebody who’ve I’ve always watched especially (when I was) younger and that means a lot. I‘m just trying to go out there and do my job to the best ability that I can.

Betances has a strikeout ratio of 14.25 per nine innings over 35 relief outings and 60 of his last 112 outs have come via strikeout. Those are the type of numbers that are drawing comparisons to Mariano Rivera in 1996.

“If you want a big strikeout, if you want a guy to come in the middle of an inning and get people out, he’s pretty good at it,” manager Joe Girardi said. “He’s done a tremendous job and he’s reliever that obviously you can use multiple innings. Sometimes you get in extra-inning games that can be pretty important too.”

A year ago, Betances had a 10.80 ERA in six appearances for the Yankees. Those outings came after he was 6-4 with a 2.68 ERA in 38 appearances (32 relief outings) for Triple-A Scranton-Wilkes Barre) and a year after he was 6-9 with a 6.44 ERA in 27 outings.

”I think it’s the experience,“ he said. I’ve learned a lot from talking to Robertson and Mariano last year and the more and more I get to pitch, the more comfortable I felt. I know it’s the same game and times when you come up you make too much of it but I feel like I believe in my stuff, I believe in myself and I believe in the coaching staff for giving me a chance to prove myself as well.”

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 41-41

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Rays (RHP Jake Odorizzi, 3-7, 4.14 ERA) at Yankees (LHP Vidal Nuno 2-4, 5.42 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP CC Sabathia spoke before Tuesday’s 2-1 loss vs. Tampa Bay and said that he no problems moving around in Saturday’s rehab start for Class A Tampa and in Monday’s bullpen session. He also said that his fastball command has been decent. The Yankees originally said that he will making his next rehab start Thursday with Double-A Trenton but instead that will take place Wednesday on short rest. Despite his progress, he was transferred to 60-day disabled list on Tuesday.

--RHP Jim Miller was added to the Yankee roster to provide their bullpen with a fresh arm. Miller made one appearance for the Yankees last September and was 4-2 with a 2.85 ERA in 26 outings for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

--RHP Jose Ramirez was optioned back to Triple-A Scranton-Wilkes Barre after taking the loss in Monday’s game. Ramirez made eight appearances with the Yankees in his second stint in the majors and was 0-2 with a 5.40 ERA.

--C Brain McCann got the night off though he struck out as a pinch hitter after describing his performance at the plate as being “horrible.” McCann was 1-for-5 Monday, has one hit in his last 13 at-bats, three in his last 17 and seven hits in his last 38 at-bats since having five RBIs June 18 against Toronto.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We got to get it done, that’s it. There’s not much to say. You got to find a way.” -- New York manager Joe Girardi after the Yankees fourth straight loss Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP CC Sabathia (fluid in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11 and was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 1. An MRI revealed no structural damage, but the knee was swollen and causing Sabathia discomfort. He had the fluid drained from the knee but hadn’t begun a throwing program as of May 14. Sabathia was given cortisone and stem-cell injections. On May 19, Sabathia was informed that if the stem-cell treatment injection worked he would need at least six weeks of recovery time. He threw bullpen sessions June 18 and June 21. He threw 35 pitches in a simulated game June 24. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on June 28 by throwing 37 pitches. Sabathia threw a bullpen session at Yankee Stadium on June 30 and will make a rehab start for Double-A Trenton on July 2.

--RHP Michael Pineda (right teres major muscle strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 6, and he was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on June 3. He was suspended the previous 10 days after he was caught using pine tar on the mound. He played catch from 60 feet May 10. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 18. He faced live hitters May 24 and threw 28 pitches. Pineda he threw two innings May 27 in an extended spring training game. He was scratched from a simulated game June 1. He had a throwing session canceled after an MRI found some inflammation in his right shoulder. He played catch June 28 and again on June 30. According to general manager Brian Cashman, Pineda isn’t likely to return until August if there not any more issues.

--RHP Ivan Nova (ulnar collateral ligament tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 24. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

RHP Hiroki Kuroda

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

LHP Vidal Nuno

RHP David Phelps

RHP Chase Whitley

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Dellin Betances

RHP Jim Miller

RHP Shawn Kelley

LHP David Huff

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

Francisco Cervelli

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Brian Roberts

SS Derek Jeter

3B Yangervis Solarte

INF Kelly Johnson

INF Brendan Ryan

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Alfonso Soriano

DH Carlos Beltran

OF Ichiro Suzuki