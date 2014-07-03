New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Yangervis Solarte says his confidence is not shaken and that he is not changing his swing.

The reason the Yankees third baseman made those comments Wednesday following New York’s 6-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays is because he is getting questions about the first prolonged slump of his brief career following nine years in the minors.

Solarte ended an 0-for-28 skid with a single in Toronto on June 23, but he is 11-for-68 (.162) since June 1. That followed two months when he batted .303 and .296, respectively. His season average is down to .260.

“When Solarte was swinging the bat well, he was very aggressive and he was swinging with authority,” hitting coach Kevin Long said. “He’s just a little bit in between and a little bit unsure. We look at his video, and he’s a little hard to his front side and he’s just a little tentative.”

On Wednesday, Solarte struck out twice. He also popped out and lined out to third. Three of his four at-bats came with someone on base.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 41-42

STREAK: Lost five

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Masahiro Tanaka, 11-3, 2.10 ERA) at Twins (RHP Phil Hughes 8-4, 3.58 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP CC Sabathia (knee) was not impressive Wednesday in his second rehab start. He threw 3 2/3 innings for Double-A Trenton, allowing five runs (three earned) on five hits and a walk. He struck out two.

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka (11-3) has lost consecutive starts for the first time heading into his Thursday outing in Minnesota. Tanaka has made two starts following a loss, and he has a 1.72 ERA in those games. He last pitched Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, when he allowed two runs and seven hits in a complete game. Tanaka faced the Twins on May 31 and allowed an unearned run and four hits over eight innings in a 3-1 victory.

--1B Mark Teixeira missed Wednesday’s game after getting some fluid drained from his left knee Tuesday. Teixeira, who has two hits in his last 16 at-bats, said that he doesn’t expect to miss more than one game and that the draining of the fluid is related to a 2008 surgery.

--LF Brett Gardner hit his second career leadoff home run, his eighth home run of the season overall. He also hit eight last season. Gardner has reached base in 18 straight games. In his past 26 home games, he is batting .337 (35-for-104) with six home runs, 17 RBIs and 21 runs.

--SS Derek Jeter likely will get a day off soon after playing every game of the homestand. Jeter had a seven-game hitting streak stopped when he went 0-for-5 Wednesday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I still believe in this team. Obviously, people are going to say tell me why because there’s talent in the room. We just need to play better. It’s a lot of different phases. You can look at almost every phase and say we need to play better and we have to find a way to get it done.” -- Manager Joe Girardi, after the Yankees’ 6-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays, who completed a three-game sweep Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Mark Teixeira (sore left knee) had fluid drained from the knee after the July 1 game. He did not play July 2. He is day-to-day.

--LHP CC Sabathia (fluid in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 1. An MRI revealed no structural damage, but the knee was swollen and causing Sabathia discomfort. He had the fluid drained from the knee, and he was given cortisone and stem-cell injections. Sabathia threw bullpen sessions June 18 and June 21. He threw 35 pitches in a simulated game June 24. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on June 28. Sabathia threw a bullpen session at Yankee Stadium on June 30, and he started for Double-A Trenton on July 2.

--RHP Michael Pineda (right teres major muscle strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 6, and he was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on June 3. He was suspended the previous 10 days after he was caught using pine tar on the mound. He played catch from 60 feet May 10. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 18. He faced live hitters May 24 and threw 28 pitches. Pineda he threw two innings May 27 in an extended spring training game. He was scratched from a simulated game June 1. He had a throwing session canceled after an MRI found some inflammation in his right shoulder. He played catch June 28 and again on June 30. According to general manager Brian Cashman, Pineda isn’t likely to return until August if there not any more issues.

--RHP Ivan Nova (ulnar collateral ligament tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 24. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

RHP Hiroki Kuroda

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

LHP Vidal Nuno

RHP David Phelps

RHP Chase Whitley

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Dellin Betances

RHP Jim Miller

RHP Shawn Kelley

LHP David Huff

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

Francisco Cervelli

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Brian Roberts

SS Derek Jeter

3B Yangervis Solarte

INF Kelly Johnson

INF Brendan Ryan

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Alfonso Soriano

DH Carlos Beltran

OF Ichiro Suzuki