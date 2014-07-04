New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter admitted Thursday that he wishes people wouldn’t call this season his “farewell tour.”

“It’s my last year,” Jeter said. “We’re still trying to win games. I have a job to do, I‘m not just walking around and shaking hands.”

As Jeter begins what will be, barring an unlikely playoff matchup, his final series against the Minnesota Twins, he reflected Thursday on his career against the Twins, a team with which Jeter said he has a lot of respect for.

“We’ve played a lot of good teams here,” Jeter said. “I’ll remember playing in the playoffs here in the Metrodome, and they really had some great teams that we battled against in the postseason.”

Jeter, who played in 14 career playoff games against Minnesota, said he really enjoys playing against Twins manager Ron Gardenhire.

“I have the utmost respect for Ron Gardenhire,” Jeter said. “His teams here have been good for a long time.”

When the Twins were in New York in May, Minnesota second baseman Brian Dozier was able to have an extended chat with Jeter, a conversation Dozier said was quite surreal. Dozier grew up in Tupelo, Miss., idolizing Jeter as a child.

”I grew up wanting to be like Derek,“ Dozier said. ”Doing everything like him, his mannerisms, everything. Honestly, being able to talk to him, befriend him and all that, that means more than anything, even being in the big-leagues.

“I get asked all the time if I ever get star-struck or nervous or anything talking to anybody, I always say no, but the one person is Jeter, just because I can remember being seven or eight years old (idolizing him).”

Jeter said meeting young players like Dozier is one of the things he enjoys most as he enters the twilight of his career, noting that Baltimore Orioles shortstop Cal Ripken, Jr. played a similar role when he was younger.

“I just sort of listened and looked,” Jeter said of his conversations with Ripken. “It’s kind of fun when the tables are turned a little bit. I enjoy meeting guys, talking with them, hearing some of their experiences of growing up and watching us play. It’s been fun for me.”

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 42-42

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Chase Whitley, 3-2, 4.70 ERA) at Twins (RHP Kyle Gibson, 7-6, 3.77 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Zelous Wheeler had his contract purchased from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre prior to Thursday’s game and made his major league debut. He homered in his second at-bat for his first big-league hit.

--3B Yangervis Solarte was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre prior to the game Thursday. After winning a job on the major league roster out of spring training, due in large part to his bat, Solarte struggled throughout June, where he hit just .141 in 71 at-bats.

--DH Carlos Beltran hit a three-run homer in the fifth inning, the 367th of his career. The blast moved him past Lance Berkman for fourth on the all-time list for homers by a switch hitter.

--RHP Dellin Betances struck out two batters in a spotless eighth inning Thursday, extending his major league lead in relief strikeouts with 78. It was the 29th time in 36 games he has recorded at least two strikeouts. He has fanned seven of the nine Twins batters he has faced this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It felt great. I’ve been waiting for this moment for a long time. Hopefully I can take advantage of it. That’s game one, I‘m just going to come in and do the best I can.” -- Yankees 3B Zelous Wheeler on his first career hit, a fifth-inning solo home run, in his major league debut Thursday in a Yankees win against the Twins.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP CC Sabathia (fluid in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 1. An MRI revealed no structural damage, but the knee was swollen and causing Sabathia discomfort. He had the fluid drained from the knee, and he was given cortisone and stem-cell injections. Sabathia threw bullpen sessions June 18 and June 21. He threw 35 pitches in a simulated game June 24. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on June 28. Sabathia threw a bullpen session at Yankee Stadium on June 30, and he started for Double-A Trenton on July 2.

--RHP Michael Pineda (right teres major muscle strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 6, and he was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on June 3. He was suspended the previous 10 days after he was caught using pine tar on the mound. He played catch from 60 feet May 10. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 18. He faced live hitters May 24 and threw 28 pitches. Pineda he threw two innings May 27 in an extended spring training game. He was scratched from a simulated game June 1. He had a throwing session canceled after an MRI found some inflammation in his right shoulder. He played catch June 28 and again on June 30. According to general manager Brian Cashman, Pineda isn’t likely to return until August if there not any more issues.

--RHP Ivan Nova (ulnar collateral ligament tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 24. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

RHP Hiroki Kuroda

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

LHP Vidal Nuno

RHP David Phelps

RHP Chase Whitley

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Dellin Betances

RHP Jim Miller

RHP Shawn Kelley

LHP David Huff

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

Francisco Cervelli

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Brian Roberts

SS Derek Jeter

3B Zelous Wheeler

DH Carlos Beltran

INF Kelly Johnson

INF Brendan Ryan

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Alfonso Soriano

OF Ichiro Suzuki