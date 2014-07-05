New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- It was quite a Fourth of July for New York Yankees second baseman Brian Roberts on Friday. The veteran went 4-for-5 with three doubles and a triple in a 6-5 win against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.

For Roberts, a veteran of 1,400 major league games, the nine total bases were a career high.

“A win is always good, and we need wins,” Roberts said. “Anytime you can contribute, it’s always good, whether it’s one hit or four hits or whatever it is.”

Roberts, batting second in the order, drove in a run in the first inning after a leadoff triple by left fielder Brett Gardner. Roberts scored two batters later on a double by first baseman Mark Teixeira.

In the second, Roberts would have easily knocked in another run, but his shot down the left field line hopped into the seats and Gardner was forced to stop at third base. Both scored one batter later on a single by center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury.

Roberts doubled in the fourth and seventh innings, but neither led to any runs. It was the first time Roberts had four extra-base hits in a game and the 14th time he’s had four hits of any kind in a game. Friday was the first time since Aug. 14, 2009, he accomplished that feat however.

The four-hit day bumped Roberts’ batting average to .248 this season.

“You’re never satisfied when you’re hitting .230,” Roberts said. “But I don’t think it’s been as bad as it’s looked. At some point, you have to get hits. Nobody feels sorry for you when you don’t get hits.”

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 43-42

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Yankees (RHP David Phelps, 3-4, 4.26 ERA) at Twins (RHP Yohan Pino, 0-2, 6.32 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chase Whitley allowed four runs on eight hits and a walk in three innings, the shortest outing of his major league career. Whitley has not gone past the fourth inning in three consecutive starts. The outing pushed Whitley’s ERA to 5.14.

--1B Mark Teixeira went 1-for-4 and is hitting .371 in his career against the Twins, the highest mark against Minnesota in franchise history. At Target Field, Teixeira is hitting .364. He also made a diving stop on a ground ball in the eighth inning, preventing the tying run from scoring.

--LF Brett Gardner went 1-for-4 with a leadoff triple to start the game. The triple was Gardner’s sixth of the season, which is the fourth-highest total in the American League. He has reached base safely in 20 consecutive games.

--C Francisco Cervelli went 3-for-4, his first three-hit game this season in his 11th start. It was his first three-hit effort in almost three years, dating to Aug. 6, 2011.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ve said all along that his numbers aren’t indicative of how he’s swung the bat. We think he’s hit the ball pretty hard. Today, he didn’t hit them at people.” -- Yankees manager Joe Girardi, on 2B Brian Roberts’ four-hit day Friday against the Minnesota Twins.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP CC Sabathia (fluid in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 1. An MRI revealed no structural damage, but the knee was swollen and causing Sabathia discomfort. He had the fluid drained from the knee, and he was given cortisone and stem-cell injections. Sabathia threw bullpen sessions June 18 and June 21. He threw 35 pitches in a simulated game June 24. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on June 28. Sabathia threw a bullpen session at Yankee Stadium on June 30, and he started for Double-A Trenton on July 2.

--RHP Michael Pineda (right teres major muscle strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 6, and he was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on June 3. He was suspended the previous 10 days after he was caught using pine tar on the mound. He played catch from 60 feet May 10. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 18. He faced live hitters May 24 and threw 28 pitches. Pineda threw two innings May 27 in an extended spring training game. He was scratched from a simulated game June 1. He had a throwing session canceled after an MRI found some inflammation in his right shoulder. He played catch June 28 and again on June 30. According to general manager Brian Cashman, Pineda isn’t likely to return until August if there not any more issues.

--RHP Ivan Nova (ulnar collateral ligament tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 24. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

RHP Hiroki Kuroda

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

LHP Vidal Nuno

RHP David Phelps

RHP Chase Whitley

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Dellin Betances

RHP Jim Miller

RHP Shawn Kelley

LHP David Huff

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

Francisco Cervelli

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Brian Roberts

SS Derek Jeter

3B Zelous Wheeler

DH Carlos Beltran

INF Kelly Johnson

INF Brendan Ryan

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Alfonso Soriano

OF Ichiro Suzuki