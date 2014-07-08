New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- The New York Yankees needed a good start Monday night from the latest pitcher to make his Yankee debut this year, and right-hander Shane Greene provided it.

In his first major league start Greene pitched six innings, giving up two runs on four hits and no walks to lead the Yankees to a 5-3 victory over Cleveland.

“It’s a dream come true. There’s no question about that,” said Greene.

“We’ve said all along this kid has a lot of talent. He did a lot of good things,” said Yankees manager Joe Girardi.

This was a spot start for Greene, necessitated by Sunday’s trade of left-hander Vidal Nuno to Arizona for right-hander Brandon McCarthy. Nuno was scheduled to start Monday, but instead Greene was called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to make the start.

Greene did not look overwhelmed by the assignment. He took a no-hitter into the fifth inning, holding Cleveland hitless and scoreless until designated hitter Nick Swisher hit a solo home run with two outs in the fifth inning. Greene faced the minimum three batters in four of the six innings he pitched.

Whether Greene pitched well enough to earn another start with the Yankees remains to be seen.

“That’s obviously going to be a topic of discussion,” said Girardi. “We haven’t made any decisions moving forward. We’ll figure it out here pretty quick.”

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 45-43

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Masahiro Tanaka, 12-3, 2.27 ERA) at Indians (RHP Trevor Bauer, 2-4, 4.42 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Carlos Beltran was not in the Yankees’ starting lineup Monday. He tweaked his right knee in his last at bat Sunday in Minnesota, and there was swelling behind the knee on Monday. His status is day-to-day.

--RHP Brandon McCarthy is expected to join the Yankees Tuesday. Acquired in a trade with Arizona on Sunday, McCarthy will make his Yankees debut Wednesday night vs. Cleveland. “He’s an experienced starter who gives us length,” said manager Joe Girardi. “Another guy with a power sinker, who should give us a lot of groundball outs.”

--RHP Shane Greene won his first major league start, pitching six innings and giving up two runs and four hits in a 5-3 win over Cleveland Monday night. Greene is the seventh pitcher to make his debut with the Yankees this season.

--OF Brett Gardner’s first-inning single Monday extended his streak to a career-high 22 consecutive games in which he has reached base. It’s the longest such streak by a Yankee since Robinson Cano reached base in 26 consecutive games in June and July of 2012. During his streak Gardner is hitting .321 (27-for-84) with 13 walks.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s a dream come true. There’s no question about that.” - Yankees pitcher Shane Greene, after getting a win in his major-league debut on Monday.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Carlos Beltran did not play July 7 due to swelling behind his right knee. His status is day-to-day.

--C Brian McCann (sore left foot) was a late addition to the July 6 lineup following batting practice. McCann missed the previous two games.

--LHP CC Sabathia (fluid in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 1. An MRI revealed no structural damage, but the knee was swollen and causing Sabathia discomfort. He had the fluid drained from the knee, and he was given cortisone and stem-cell injections. Sabathia threw bullpen sessions June 18 and June 21. He threw 35 pitches in a simulated game June 24. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on June 28. Sabathia threw a bullpen session at Yankee Stadium on June 30, and he started for Double-A Trenton on July 2. He experienced renewed knee swelling July 3, and the Yankees acknowledged that he is unlikely to return this season.

--RHP Michael Pineda (right teres major muscle strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 6, and he was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on June 3. He was suspended the previous 10 days after he was caught using pine tar on the mound. He played catch from 60 feet May 10. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 18. He faced live hitters May 24 and threw 28 pitches. Pineda threw two innings May 27 in an extended spring training game. He was scratched from a simulated game June 1. He had a throwing session canceled after an MRI found some inflammation in his right shoulder. He played catch June 28 and again on June 30. He began playing catch from 90 feet July 5. According to general manager Brian Cashman, Pineda isn’t likely to return until August if there not any more issues.

--RHP Ivan Nova (ulnar collateral ligament tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 24. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

RHP Hiroki Kuroda

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

RHP David Phelps

RHP Chase Whitley

RHP Brandon McCarthy

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Dellin Betances

RHP Jim Miller

RHP Shawn Kelley

LHP David Huff

RHP Bruce Billings

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

Francisco Cervelli

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Brian Roberts

SS Derek Jeter

3B Kelly Johnson

INF Zelous Wheeler

INF Brendan Ryan

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Ichiro Suzuki

DH Carlos Beltran