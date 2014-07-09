New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- The New York Yankees are finally going to get their first look at right-hander Brandon McCarthy, whom they acquired in a trade with Arizona on Sunday. McCarthy, who joined the Yankees on Tuesday, will make his first start for New York on Wednesday night vs. Cleveland.

He was acquired from Arizona in exchange for left-hander Vidal Nuno and cash considerations. McCarthy has plenty of experience pitching against the Indians and in Progressive Field. Prior to playing for Arizona, McCarthy spent seven years in the American League, playing for the Chicago White Sox, Texas Rangers and Oakland Athletics.

In 17 career appearances vs. the Indians, nine of them starts, McCarthy is 6-4 with a 4.38 ERA. In eight career appearances, five of them starts, in Progressive Field, McCarthy is 4-1 with a 4.15 ERA.

McCarthy’s numbers with the Diamondbacks this year were not very good. In 18 starts he was 3-10 with a 5.01 ERA and gave up 131 hits in 109 innings.

The Yankees’ starting rotation has been in a constant state of flux this season, due mostly to injuries. McCarthy will be the 10th different pitcher to start a game for the Yankees this season. His start Wednesday will be the second time in the first three games of the series with the Indians in which the Yankees’ starting pitcher will be making his first for the team. Right-hander Shane Greene made his first major league start on Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 45-44

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Brandon McCarthy, 0-0, 0.00) at Indians (RHP Josh Tomlin, 5-6, 4.11 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Brandon McCarthy, acquired in a trade with Arizona on Sunday, joined the Yankees on Tuesday. McCarthy, who was 3-10 with a 5.01 ERA for the Diamondbacks, will start Wednesday night vs. Cleveland.

--RHP Bruce Billings, who was called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday, was optioned to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday to make room on the roster for RHP Brandon McCarthy, who joined the Yankees on Tuesday after being acquired in a trade with Arizona on Sunday. In one relief appearance for the Yankees Billings gave up four runs in four innings.

--RHP Shane Greene, who pitched so well in his first major league start Monday, will get another start. Greene is scheduled to start Saturday against the Orioles. Greene got the win Monday in Cleveland when he pitched six innings, giving up two runs on four hits, with two strikeouts and no walks in a 5-3 win over the Indians.

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka gave up a season-high five runs on a season-high 10 hits in 6 2/3 innings Tuesday in a 5-3 loss to Cleveland. “I think it had a lot to do with my command,” Tanaka said. “A lot of my pitches were going right down the middle.” Tanaka, who started the season 11-0, has now lost three of his last four starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think it had a lot to do with my command. A lot of my pitches were going right down the middle.” -- Yankees RHP Masahiro Tanaka after a 5-3 loss to Cleveland on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Carlos Beltran (swelling behind right knee) did not play July 7-8. He is day-to-day.

--LHP CC Sabathia (fluid in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 1. An MRI revealed no structural damage, but the knee was swollen and causing Sabathia discomfort. He had the fluid drained from the knee, and he was given cortisone and stem-cell injections. Sabathia threw bullpen sessions June 18 and June 21. He threw 35 pitches in a simulated game June 24. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on June 28. Sabathia threw a bullpen session at Yankee Stadium on June 30, and he started for Double-A Trenton on July 2. He experienced renewed knee swelling July 3, and the Yankees acknowledged that he is unlikely to return this season.

--RHP Michael Pineda (right teres major muscle strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 6, and he was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on June 3. He was suspended the previous 10 days after he was caught using pine tar on the mound. He played catch from 60 feet May 10. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 18. He faced live hitters May 24 and threw 28 pitches. Pineda threw two innings May 27 in an extended spring training game. He was scratched from a simulated game June 1. He had a throwing session canceled after an MRI found some inflammation in his right shoulder. He played catch June 28 and again on June 30. He began playing catch from 90 feet July 5. According to general manager Brian Cashman, Pineda isn’t likely to return until August if there not any more issues.

--RHP Ivan Nova (ulnar collateral ligament tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 24. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

RHP Hiroki Kuroda

RHP Masahiro Tanaka

RHP Brandon McCarthy

RHP David Phelps

RHP Chase Whitley

RHP Shane Greene

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Dellin Betances

RHP Jim Miller

RHP Shawn Kelley

LHP David Huff

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

Francisco Cervelli

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Brian Roberts

SS Derek Jeter

3B Kelly Johnson

INF Zelous Wheeler

INF Brendan Ryan

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Ichiro Suzuki

DH Carlos Beltran