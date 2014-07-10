New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- The only good news for the New York Yankees on Wednesday was their 5-4, 14-inning win over the Cleveland Indians. The rest of the day was one to forget, as the Yankees lost two key players.

Right-hander Masahiro Tanaka was placed on the 15-day disabled list early in the day due to right elbow inflammation. Then, during pregame drills, outfielder Carlos Beltran sustained a broken nose when a ball ricocheted off a batting practice screen and hit him in the face.

The loss of Tanaka is particularly devastating to the Yankees, who already have three starting pitchers on the disabled list: left-hander CC Sabathia, right-hander Ivan Nova and right-hander Michael Pineda. Tanaka, the rookie ace of the staff, is 12-4 with a 2.51 ERA, and he was headed for the All-Star Game. However, in his 5-3 loss to Cleveland on Tuesday, Tanaka gave up five runs on 10 hits, both of those season highs.

Tanaka was sent back to New York to undergo an MRI exam.

No decision was made on who would replace Tanaka in the rotation, but right-hander Chase Whitley, the winning pitcher in relief Wednesday, could be a candidate.

Beltran would like to forget the trip to Cleveland. He missed the first two games of the series due to swelling behind his right knee. He was going to be in the starting lineup Wednesday before the pregame accident.

“The ball hit the screen, bounced back and hit me in the face, in my nose,” Beltran said. “It’s just a fracture in two different areas. ... I feel good, my head feels good. I had a headache for the whole day, and now it’s getting better, so hopefully (Thursday) it will get better and I could be back soon.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 46-44

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Yankees (RHP David Phelps, 3-4, 4.01 ERA) at Indians (LHP T.J. House, 1-2, 4.24 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka was placed on the 15-day disabled list Wednesday with inflammation in his right elbow, a day after he gave up five runs on 10 hits in a 5-3 loss to Cleveland. Tanaka has returned to New York to have an MRI done on the elbow. “There’s soreness and he must have felt that it was affecting him a little bit, so we felt it was best to send him back and have an MRI,” manager Joe Girardi said. Tanaka will miss the All-Star Game next week, his spot taken by Red Sox RHP Koji Uehara.

--OF Carlos Beltran was a late scratch from the Wednesday’s starting lineup after breaking his nose when he was hit by a ball that ricocheted off a batting practice screen. “It’s just a fracture in two different areas,” Beltran said. “I feel good, my head feels good. I had a headache for the whole day, and now it’s getting better, so hopefully (Thursday) it will get better and I could be back soon.”

--OF Zoilo Almonte was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to take the roster spot of RHP Masahiro Tanaka, who was placed on the disabled list with inflammation in his elbow. Almonte was hitting .279 with 13 home runs and 47 RBIs at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He went 1-for-6 with three strikeouts, dropping his major league average to .160 in 10 games this year.

--RHP Brandon McCarthy got off to a bumpy start, but then he settled down to pitch 6 2/3 effective innings in his first start for the Yankees after being acquired in a trade with Arizona on July 6. McCarthy gave up four runs (one earned) on nine hits. “After the first inning, he shut them down for most of the game after that. He gave us a really good performance,” manager Joe Girardi said.

--1B Mark Teixeira accounted for three of the Yankees’ five runs by hitting two home runs Wednesday in New York’s 5-4 win over Cleveland. Teixeira hit a solo home run in the fourth inning and a two-run homer in the fifth. It was Teixeira’s first multi-homer game since July 13, 2012, when he hit two home runs vs. the Angels. Wednesday was the 37th multi-homer game of his career.

--CF Jacoby Ellsbury capped a 3-for-7 night with a game-deciding home run in the 14th inning Wednesday at Cleveland. “It felt like it was going to take a home run to get a run across,” Ellsbury said. Two of his six homers on the season came in the past four days.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That’s a tough game to lose for either side because both bullpens did an exceptional job, and it came down to one big hit.” -- Manager Joe Girardi, after the Yankees’ 5-4, 14-inning win over the Cleveland Indians on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Carlos Beltran (broken nose) did not play July 9. He also sat out July 7-8 due to swelling behind his right knee. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list July 9. He was sent back to New York to undergo an MRI exam.

--LHP CC Sabathia (fluid in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 1. An MRI revealed no structural damage, but the knee was swollen and causing Sabathia discomfort. He had the fluid drained from the knee, and he was given cortisone and stem-cell injections. Sabathia threw bullpen sessions June 18 and June 21. He threw 35 pitches in a simulated game June 24. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on June 28. Sabathia threw a bullpen session at Yankee Stadium on June 30, and he started for Double-A Trenton on July 2. He experienced renewed knee swelling July 3, and the Yankees acknowledged that he is unlikely to return this season.

--RHP Michael Pineda (right teres major muscle strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 6, and he was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on June 3. He was suspended the previous 10 days after he was caught using pine tar on the mound. He played catch from 60 feet May 10. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 18. He faced live hitters May 24 and threw 28 pitches. Pineda threw two innings May 27 in an extended spring training game. He was scratched from a simulated game June 1. He had a throwing session canceled after an MRI found some inflammation in his right shoulder. He played catch June 28 and again on June 30. He began playing catch from 90 feet July 5. According to general manager Brian Cashman, Pineda isn’t likely to return until August if there not any more issues.

--RHP Ivan Nova (ulnar collateral ligament tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 24. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

RHP Hiroki Kuroda

RHP Brandon McCarthy

RHP David Phelps

RHP Shane Greene

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Dellin Betances

RHP Jim Miller

RHP Shawn Kelley

LHP David Huff

RHP Chase Whitley

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

Francisco Cervelli

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Brian Roberts

SS Derek Jeter

3B Kelly Johnson

INF Zelous Wheeler

INF Brendan Ryan

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Ichiro Suzuki

DH Carlos Beltran

OF Zoilo Almonte