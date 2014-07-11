New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- The New York Yankees blew a 3-0 lead late in the game to lose to the Cleveland Indians 9-3 Thursday night. The two teams split their four-game series, a series that the Yankees may look back on as a pivot point in their 2014 season.

During the series, the Yankees put two key players on the disabled list. Outfielder Carlos Beltran was put on the seven-day concussion disabled list with a broken nose, the result of getting hit by a baseball during batting practice Wednesday. The other injury was even worse for the Yankees.

After giving up five runs on 10 hits in six-plus innings in 5-3 loss on Tuesday, right-hander Masahiro Tanaka was placed on the disabled list with a sore elbow. A subsequent MRI revealed that Tanaka has a partially torn ligament in the elbow.

The Yankees hope rehab and a throwing program could will result in Tanaka rejoining the rotation at some point in the second half of the season. However, if that doesn’t work, Tommy John surgery, which would cause Tanaka to miss the remainder of this season and most of next season, has not been ruled out.

“Guys have had success doing this and we’ll keep our fingers crossed,” said Indians manager Joe Girardi of the plans to have Tanaka rehab the elbow. “But it is what it is. We’re not going to have him for at least six weeks and that’s the tough part, but I‘m optimistic that we’ll have him back.”

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 46-45

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Hiroki Kuroda, 6-6, 4.20) at Orioles (RHP Miguel Gonzalez, 4-5, 4.22)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Carlos Beltran was placed on the 7-day concussion disabled list Thursday. Beltran was hit in the face by a baseball during batting practice prior to Wednesday’s game.

--3B Yangervis Solarte has been recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to take the place on the roster of OF Carlos Beltran, who was placed on the 7-day concussion disabled list. Solarte has spent most of the season with the Yankees, hitting .260 with six home runs and 30 RBIs.

--SS Derek Jeter played his last scheduled game at Progressive Field Thursday night. Prior to the game, Indians president Mark Shapiro, manager Terry Francona and players Jason Giambi and Nick Swisher presented him with a portrait of Jeter done in Legos, and a Les Paul-Gibson pinstriped electric guitar, bearing Jeter’s uniform No.2.

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka has been diagnosed with a partially torn ligament in his elbow. The Yankees will try rehab and a throwing program first. If successful, Tanaka could be back in six weeks. However, if the rehab and throwing program is not successful, Tommy John surgery has not been ruled out. “Guys have had success doing this and we’ll keep our fingers crossed,” said Manager Joe Girardi. “But it is what it is. We’re not going to have him for at least six weeks and that’s the tough part, but I‘m optimistic that we’ll have him back.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ve lost 80 percent of (the rotation to injuries), but it is what it is. There’s really not a whole lot that you can go back and redo. You’ve just got to go out and find a way.” -- New York manager Joe Girardi after a loss to Cleveland on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Carlos Beltran (broken nose, concussion) was placed on the 7-day concussion disabled list retroactive to July 9 after he was hit in the face by a baseball during batting practice.

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka (partially torn ligament in elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 9. The Yankees will try to rehab the injury, but if that fails, Tommy John surgery has not been ruled out.

--LHP CC Sabathia (fluid in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 1. An MRI revealed no structural damage, but the knee was swollen and causing Sabathia discomfort. He had the fluid drained from the knee, and he was given cortisone and stem-cell injections. Sabathia threw bullpen sessions June 18 and June 21. He threw 35 pitches in a simulated game June 24. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on June 28. Sabathia threw a bullpen session at Yankee Stadium on June 30, and he started for Double-A Trenton on July 2. He experienced renewed knee swelling July 3, and the Yankees acknowledged that he is unlikely to return this season.

--RHP Michael Pineda (right teres major muscle strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 6, and he was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on June 3. He was suspended the previous 10 days after he was caught using pine tar on the mound. He played catch from 60 feet May 10. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 18. He faced live hitters May 24 and threw 28 pitches. Pineda threw two innings May 27 in an extended spring training game. He was scratched from a simulated game June 1. He had a throwing session canceled after an MRI found some inflammation in his right shoulder. He played catch June 28 and again on June 30. He began playing catch from 90 feet July 5. According to general manager Brian Cashman, Pineda isn’t likely to return until August if there not any more issues.

--RHP Ivan Nova (ulnar collateral ligament tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 24. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

RHP Hiroki Kuroda

RHP Brandon McCarthy

RHP David Phelps

RHP Shane Greene

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Dellin Betances

RHP Jim Miller

RHP Shawn Kelley

LHP David Huff

RHP Chase Whitley

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

Francisco Cervelli

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Brian Roberts

SS Derek Jeter

3B Kelly Johnson

INF Zelous Wheeler

INF Brendan Ryan

INF Yangervis Solarte

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Ichiro Suzuki

OF Zoilo Almonte