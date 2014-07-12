New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- Brian Roberts did the same thing as LeBron James on Friday -- he came home. Only, the New York second baseman did it in a bit of a different way.

Roberts played in Baltimore for 13 seasons before signing a one-year free-agent deal with the Yankees in the offseason. In his first game back at Oriole Park, Roberts homered on the first pitch he saw from former teammate Miguel Gonzalez in the second inning and finished 1-for-4 as the Orioles edged the Yankees, 3-2, in 10 innings.

Surprisingly, Roberts didn’t get a loud ovation in his first at-bat. He played with the Orioles for 13 years, although the second baseman missed much of the past four seasons with injuries.

Still, it was easy to see before the game that it meant something to Roberts to be back in town. He shook hands with many of the local media who dealt with him at times over the 13 years and clearly seemed happy to be back -- saying it was nice to sleep in his own bed Thursday night.

“I’ve enjoyed every day here,” Roberts said. “It’s been a great experience for me.”

Roberts has settled in as New York’s second baseman and so far avoided the injuries that sidelined him so often the past four seasons. He’s now played 80 games, more than he played in any of those four years.

Orioles manager Buck Showalter said the Baltimore fans probably won’t forget everything Roberts did for the team during his time in town.

“Brian did a lot of great things here over a long period of time,” Showalter said. “Our people are real good about that. They remember the things that Brian did so well for us.”

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 46-46

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Shane Greene, 1-0, 2.84 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Chris Tillman, 7-4, 4.11 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka, who has a small tear in his ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching elbow and will be out at least six weeks -- and could be facing Tommy John surgery -- released a statement Friday. He basically apologized for the injury and said he’d push as hard as possible to get back and pitch. “I want to apologize to the Yankees organization, my teammates and our fans for not being able to help during this time,” Tanaka said in that statement. “I accept this injury as a challenge, but I promise to do everything I can to overcome this setback and return to the mound as soon as possible.”

--LHP Jeff Francis, acquired in a trade with Oakland Friday, will talk with Yankees manager Joe Girardi about his role when arriving this weekend. Girardi said before the series began that he thinks Francis is probably in the 30-40 pitch range right now but will talk to the left-hander to see “what he’s been doing recently” because New York needs help in the starting rotation as well as the bullpen.

--2B Brian Roberts returned to Baltimore for the first time since signing with the Yankees in the offseason. He played for the Orioles for the past 13 years, missing a lot of time with injuries the past four seasons, and said before the game that going to the visiting clubhouse was a bit strange. Roberts didn’t get a much of an ovation in his first at-bat but then crushed the first pitch he saw for a solo homer -- more cheers came then.

--LHP CC Sabathia was scheduled to see Dr. James Andrews about his injured right knee on Monday but has scrapped that appointment and will see two other doctors. MLB.com is reporting that Sabathia will see Dodgers team doctor Dr. Neal ElAttrache and already saw the Texas team physician.

--RHP Hiroki Kuroda held the Orioles to two runs on three hits over seven innings in Friday’s loss. He struck out three without a walk but surprisingly threw three wild pitches and hit two batters. Two of the wild pitches and two of the hit batters came in the fourth inning, helping the Orioles score twice and tie the game. That was just the fifth time in the expansion era that a pitcher hit at least two batters and threw at least two wild pitches in the same inning. “Looking back, obviously that inning was a moment in the game,” he said through an interpreter.

--RHP Matt Daley got recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre before Friday’s game. He might only be with the team for a day or so until LHP Jeff Francis arrives and has no record in 12 games this year. Daley didn’t pitch in Friday’s loss.

--RHP Jim Miller was designated for assignment. He’s given up six runs in 2 2/3 innings this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “(The losses) are all hard. You’re playing Baltimore, obviously they’re in first place, and you don’t want to lose a game like that. But you just want to come out and win tomorrow.” -- Yankees manager Joe Girardi, after Friday’s 10th-inning loss to the Orioles.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Carlos Beltran (broken nose, concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to July 9.

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka (partially torn ligament in elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 9. The Yankees will try to rehab the injury, but if that fails, Tommy John surgery has not been ruled out.

--LHP CC Sabathia (fluid in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 1. An MRI revealed no structural damage, but the knee was swollen and causing Sabathia discomfort. He had the fluid drained from the knee, and he was given cortisone and stem-cell injections. Sabathia threw bullpen sessions June 18 and June 21. He threw 35 pitches in a simulated game June 24. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on June 28. Sabathia threw a bullpen session at Yankee Stadium on June 30, and he started for Double-A Trenton on July 2. He experienced renewed knee swelling July 3, and the Yankees acknowledged that he is unlikely to return this season. He is going to see at least one other doctor, starting with Dodgers team physician Dr. Neal ElAttrache, according to MLB.com on July 11.

--RHP Michael Pineda (right teres major muscle strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 6, and he was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on June 3. He was suspended the previous 10 days after he was caught using pine tar on the mound. He played catch from 60 feet May 10. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 18. He faced live hitters May 24 and threw 28 pitches. Pineda threw two innings May 27 in an extended spring training game. He was scratched from a simulated game June 1. He had a throwing session canceled after an MRI found some inflammation in his right shoulder. He played catch June 28 and again on June 30. He began playing catch from 90 feet July 5. According to general manager Brian Cashman, Pineda isn’t likely to return until August if there not any more issues.

--RHP Ivan Nova (ulnar collateral ligament tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 24. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

RHP Hiroki Kuroda

RHP Brandon McCarthy

RHP David Phelps

RHP Shane Greene

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

LHP Jeff Francis

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Dellin Betances

RHP Shawn Kelley

LHP David Huff

RHP Chase Whitley

RHP Matt Daley

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

Francisco Cervelli

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Brian Roberts

SS Derek Jeter

3B Kelly Johnson

INF Zelous Wheeler

INF Brendan Ryan

INF Yangervis Solarte

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Ichiro Suzuki

OF Zoilo Almonte