New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Ever since the New York Yankees said that CC Sabathia suffered swelling in his inflamed right knee during a bullpen session, it was a possibility that he might miss the rest of the season.

That was made official before Friday’s 4-3 win against the Cincinnati Reds as general manager Brian Cashman said the left-hander will undergo season-ending knee surgery next Wednesday. Though that is bad news, the good news is that it’s only a clean-up procedure to rid the knee of the swelling.

The alternative was micro-fracture surgery, which is what many NBA players, including Amare Stoudemire and Allan Houston have had. In the majors, outfielder Grady Sizemore is the only player to return from a micro-fracture knee surgery.

That doesn’t mean micro-fracture won’t eventually be needed for Sabathia; it just won’t happen when the Los Angeles Dodgers team doctor, Neal ElAttrache, operates on him.

“He tried the rehab side of it and obviously that didn’t work,” Cashman said. “If he had three different options, that was the least. Now, we are on the middle side of this thing, the clean-up of the knee, and hopefully that is good enough.”

The surgery will be the capper on a frustrating two-year period for Sabathia. After winning 74 games over his first four seasons with the Yankees, Sabathia worked through diminished velocity and was 14-13 with a 4.78 ERA in 32 starts before a September hamstring injury ended 2013.

This year Sabathia was dealing with the same issues in terms of velocity and was 3-4 with a 5.28 ERA when he landed on the disabled list following a May 10 start in Milwaukee.

He was making progress in rehab starts and optimistic about returning until the swelling re-appeared.

The Yankees with continue to turn to young pitchers. Shane Greene and Chase Whitley are scheduled to start Monday and Tuesday against Texas.

Of course, Cashman could still make a trade before the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline, but that does not appear imminent.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 48-47

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Reds (RHP Alfredo Simon, 12-3, 2.70 ERA) at Yankees (RHP Brandon McCarthy, 0-0, 1.35 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Brandon McCarthy makes his second start since being acquired from the Arizona Diamondbacks on July 6. McCarthy made his debut with the Yankees on July 9 and did not get a decision after allowing four runs (one earned) and nine hits in 6 2/3 innings. McCarthy is trending upward of late as he is 2-0 with a 1.86 ERA in his last three outings after he won one of his first 16 starts.

--DH Carlos Beltran was activated from the seven-day concussion list Friday after injuring himself in batting practice in Cleveland on July 9. He said before Friday’s game that he actually did not have a concussion, but the Yankees were approaching with caution.

--LHP CC Sabathia’s season is officially over, which is what was suspected when the Yankees said he had more knee pain during a rehab start. General manager Brian Cashman said Sabathia will undergo season-ending knee surgery on his inflamed right knee, but that the procedure will not be the dreaded micro-fracture surgery, which has taken place with NBA players such as New York Knicks F Amare Stoudemire.

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka is eight days into his DL stint with right elbow inflammation that might turn into Tommy John surgery. Tanaka said there still is pain but that it’s gradually getting better. Tanaka said he will begin a throwing program whenever he is pain-free, if that happens.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “For me, pitching is about location. It’s about executing pitches, setting guys up. He’s been doing that as well as anybody.” -- Yankees C Brian McCann, on RHP David Phelps (4-4), who won his third straight decision in a 4-3 win over Cincinnati on Friday.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Carlos Beltran (broken nose, concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list retroactive to July 9. Beltran did some exercising July 11 and did not experience any issues. He was activated July 18.

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka (partially torn ligament in elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 9. The Yankees will try to rehab the injury, but if that fails, Tommy John surgery has not been ruled out. The first step in the rehab process was a platelet-rich plasma injection into the elbow July 14.

--LHP CC Sabathia (fluid in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 1. An MRI revealed no structural damage, but the knee was swollen and causing Sabathia discomfort. He had the fluid drained from the knee, and he was given cortisone and stem-cell injections. Sabathia threw bullpen sessions June 18 and June 21. He threw 35 pitches in a simulated game June 24. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on June 28. Sabathia threw a bullpen session at Yankee Stadium on June 30, and he started for Double-A Trenton on July 2. He experienced renewed knee swelling July 3, and the Yankees acknowledged that he was unlikely to return this season. After seeing three doctors, the Yankees announced July 18 that he will have season-ending surgery to clean up the inflammation and swelling. The surgery is set for July 23 and will be performed by Dodgers team physician Dr. Neal ElAttrache.

--RHP Michael Pineda (right teres major muscle strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 6, and he was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on June 3. He was suspended the previous 10 days after he was caught using pine tar on the mound. He played catch from 60 feet May 10. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 18. He faced live hitters May 24 and threw 28 pitches. Pineda threw two innings May 27 in an extended spring training game. He was scratched from a simulated game June 1. He had a throwing session canceled after an MRI found some inflammation in his right shoulder. He played catch June 28 and again on June 30. He began playing catch from 90 feet July 5. Pineda threw a bullpen session in Tampa during the All-Star break that pitching coach Larry Rothchild watched. An August return is possible.

--RHP Ivan Nova (ulnar collateral ligament tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 24. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

RHP Hiroki Kuroda

RHP Brandon McCarthy

RHP David Phelps

RHP Shane Greene

RHP Chase Whitley

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Dellin Betances

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Shawn Kelley

LHP David Huff

LHP Jeff Francis

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

Francisco Cervelli

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Brian Roberts

SS Derek Jeter

3B Kelly Johnson

INF Zelous Wheeler

INF Brendan Ryan

INF Yangervis Solarte

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Carlos Beltran

RF Ichiro Suzuki