New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- The Yankees have often said that they are really glad not to have face center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury 19 times a year.

Games like Sunday are perfect reasons why.

Ellsbury went 4-for-4, stole a base, reached base five times, made a diving catch and scored the winning run in the ninth inning of a 3-2 victory over the Reds.

It was Ellsbury’s second four-hit game with the Yankees, who signed him to a seven-year, $153 million deal in December. His other was in a 14-inning loss to Tampa Bay on May 2.

The capper was an outstanding nine-pitch at-bat against Reds closer Aroldis Chapman, whom he had never faced before. Ellsbury fouled off four pitches and then slapped a single to left field on the ninth pitch.

“He was able to stay in there, get the count in his favor and foul off some really tough pitches,” manager Joe Girardi said. “He’s the guy that you want because you know he knows what he’s doing.”

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 50-47

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Miles Mikolas 0-2, 10.05) vs. Yankees (RHP Shane Greene, 2-0, 1.32 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Shane Greene makes his third career start Monday in the opener of a four-game series with the Texas Rangers. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, he is the first Yankee to pitch at least six innings and allow four or fewer hits in his first two career starts. Greene last pitched July 12 at Baltimore, when he allowed four hits and struck out nine without a walk in seven innings of a 3-0 victory.

--RHP Hiroki Kuroda left a game with a lead for the 11th time but took a no-decision in his 200th career appearance. He allowed an unearned run and three hits in 6 2/3 innings. That marked the first time since Aug. 12 that he did not allow an earned run.

--C Brian McCann reached base safely for the 15th straight game by having his 20th multi-hit game of the season. Since June 29, McCann is hitting .323 (20-for-62) and this is the sixth time that he has reached base safely in 15 straight starts and first since Sept. 1-18, 2011.

--RHP Dellin Betances allowed his second home run of the season and according to the Elias Sports Bureau, it marked the first time in 25 at-bats that a right-handed hitter got a hit off him.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I said if we’re going to make the playoffs, we’re going to have to win at home because we have so many games. To be able to start off this way against a team playing well that’s fighting for the division as well I think was really important.” -- New York manager Joe Girardi, after sweeping the Reds at home.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Michael Pineda (right teres major muscle strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 6, and he was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on June 3. He was suspended the previous 10 days after he was caught using pine tar on the mound. He played catch from 60 feet May 10. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 18. He faced live hitters May 24 and threw 28 pitches. Pineda threw two innings May 27 in an extended spring training game. He was scratched from a simulated game June 1. He had a throwing session canceled after an MRI found some inflammation in his right shoulder. He played catch June 28 and again on June 30. He began playing catch from 90 feet July 5. Pineda threw a bullpen session in Tampa during the All-Star break that pitching coach Larry Rothchild watched. An August return is possible. He will throw live batting practice the week of July 21 and could progress to rehab or simulated games.

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka (partially torn ligament in elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 9. The Yankees will try to rehab the injury, but if that fails, Tommy John surgery has not been ruled out. The first step in the rehab process was a platelet-rich plasma injection into the elbow July 14.

--LHP CC Sabathia (fluid in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 1. An MRI revealed no structural damage, but the knee was swollen and causing Sabathia discomfort. He had the fluid drained from the knee, and he was given cortisone and stem-cell injections. Sabathia threw bullpen sessions June 18 and June 21. He threw 35 pitches in a simulated game June 24. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on June 28. Sabathia threw a bullpen session at Yankee Stadium on June 30, and he started for Double-A Trenton on July 2. He experienced renewed knee swelling July 3, and the Yankees acknowledged that he was unlikely to return this season. After seeing three doctors, the Yankees announced July 18 that he will have season-ending surgery to clean up the inflammation and swelling. The surgery is set for July 23 and will be performed by Dodgers team physician Dr. Neal ElAttrache.

--RHP Ivan Nova (ulnar collateral ligament tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 24. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

RHP Hiroki Kuroda

RHP Brandon McCarthy

RHP David Phelps

RHP Shane Greene

RHP Chase Whitley

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Dellin Betances

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Shawn Kelley

LHP David Huff

LHP Jeff Francis

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

Francisco Cervelli

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Brian Roberts

SS Derek Jeter

3B Kelly Johnson

INF Zelous Wheeler

INF Brendan Ryan

INF Yangervis Solarte

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Carlos Beltran

RF Ichiro Suzuki