New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Mark Teixeira thought being limited to 15 games last season due to two wrist injuries would lead him to find the ‘fountain of youth”.

Instead, the veteran first baseman has encountered the fountain of nagging injuries.

The latest is a grade-one lat strain in his back and the Yankees believe it will keep him sidelined for three to four days.

“I think if we were concerned, really concerned, we’d put him on the DL right away,” manager Joe Girardi said. “We’re hoping that after three or four days he feels OK and we’ll get him back in there.”

Monday marked the 22nd game that Teixeira has missed. In his first three seasons with the Yankees (2009-2011), Teixeira missed a combined 16 games.

This year he was on the DL for two weeks with a hamstring injury. Additionally he has missed time with back, knee and groin ailments.

”I thought the year off last year would kind of give me a fountain of youth,“ Teixeira said. ”And it’s just made me rusty. I’ve used that word a few times this year; that’s the way it feels. It’s been something. Every game, it’s something. I was dealing with the hamstring early, the knee, back -- it’s really frustrating -- not to mention the wrist, which is obviously something I’ve been dealing with. That’s life.

You have to grind through things. I’ve been grinding pretty well all season. I‘m still happy with the way I’ve played when I‘m healthy. I just need to get healthy again.”

Teixeira said the injury cropped up sometime last month when the Yankees were in Oakland. He was able to get through it by playing but during the four days off with the All-Star break, that was when it worsened leading to a PRP injection Monday night by team physician Dr. Chris Ahmad.

“That’s kind of what happens when you shut down for a little while,” Teixeira said. “The blood’s not flowing, you don’t have that adrenaline pumping through your body and it becomes worse. I think that’s what we saw this weekend. ... When the pain ratcheted up, it was one spot. I could tell Doc, ‘Listen Doc, this spot’s killing me. Let’s take a look at it.’ That’s when we found the strain.”

Teixeira is hitting .231 while leading the Yankees with 17 home runs and 48 RBIs. Since the Yankees left Oakland on June 15, he is batting .213 (23-for-108) with six home runs and 16 RBIs.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 50-48

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Nick Martinez, 1-6, 5.10 ERA) vs. Yankees (RHP Chase Whitley, 4-3, 5.10 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Mark Teixeira missed his 22nd game of the season Monday with a grade-one strain of his lower lat muscle in the back. Teixeira said that he first starting feeling something during the Yankees’ series in Oakland from June 13-15 but was able to play through it. He felt it get worse during the four days of inactivity in the All-Star break and an MRI revealed the strain. The Yankees believe that Teixeira should be only out for three to four days but he also was getting a PRP shot from team physician Dr. Chris Ahmad before Monday’s game.

--RHP Shane Greene made his third career start and allowed four runs and five hits in 5 2/3 innings. He also made three errors, becoming the first Yankee pitcher to do so since Tommy John had three on the same play against the Milwaukee Brewers on July 27, 1988.

--RHP Chase Whitley will look to reverse a negative trend Tuesday night when he faces the Texas Rangers. Whitley was 3-0 with a 2.56 ERA in his first seven starts but is 0-3 with a 12.86 ERA in his last four. Whitley last pitched in New York’s rain-shortened 3-1 loss at Baltimore on July 13 when he allowed three runs and five hits in 3 2/3 innings.

--CF Jacoby Ellsbury hit his eighth home run in the fourth inning and that gave him hits in six straight at-bats. Over his last four games, Ellsbury is hitting .500 (8-for-16) with two home runs, four RBIs and three stolen bases.

--3B Zealous Wheeler made his first start at third base at Yankee Stadium on Monday night and had two putouts. His first chance was a ground ball by Texas 1B J.P. Arencibia and he fielded the ball near the foul line and made an off-balance throw from foul territory.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was an ugly game on our part. Our defense was bad and we didn’t swing the bats particularly well.” -- New York manager Joe Girardi after a loss to Texas on Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Mark Teixeira (grade-one strain of lower lat) miss the July 21 game. The Yankees believe that Teixeira should be only out for 3-4 days, but he also received a PRP shot from team physician Dr. Chris Ahmad on July 21.

--RHP Michael Pineda (right teres major muscle strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 6, and he was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on June 3. He was suspended the previous 10 days after he was caught using pine tar on the mound. He played catch from 60 feet May 10. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 18. He faced live hitters May 24 and threw 28 pitches. Pineda threw two innings May 27 in an extended spring training game. He was scratched from a simulated game June 1. He had a throwing session canceled after an MRI found some inflammation in his right shoulder. He played catch June 28 and June 30. He began playing catch from 90 feet July 5. Pineda threw a bullpen session in Tampa during the All-Star break. He will throw live batting practice the week of July 21-27 and could progress to rehab or simulated games. An August return is possible.

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka (partially torn ligament in elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 9. The Yankees will try to rehab the injury, but if that fails, Tommy John surgery has not been ruled out. The first step in the rehab process was a platelet-rich plasma injection into the elbow July 14.

--LHP CC Sabathia (fluid in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 1. An MRI revealed no structural damage, but the knee was swollen and causing Sabathia discomfort. He had the fluid drained from the knee, and he was given cortisone and stem-cell injections. Sabathia threw bullpen sessions June 18 and June 21. He threw 35 pitches in a simulated game June 24. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on June 28. Sabathia threw a bullpen session at Yankee Stadium on June 30, and he started for Double-A Trenton on July 2. He experienced renewed knee swelling July 3, and the Yankees acknowledged that he was unlikely to return this season. After seeing three doctors, the Yankees announced July 18 that he will have season-ending surgery to clean up the inflammation and swelling. The surgery is set for July 23 and will be performed by Dodgers team physician Dr. Neal ElAttrache.

--RHP Ivan Nova (ulnar collateral ligament tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 24. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

RHP Hiroki Kuroda

RHP Brandon McCarthy

RHP David Phelps

RHP Shane Greene

RHP Chase Whitley

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Dellin Betances

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Shawn Kelley

LHP David Huff

LHP Jeff Francis

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

Francisco Cervelli

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Brian Roberts

SS Derek Jeter

3B Kelly Johnson

INF Zelous Wheeler

INF Brendan Ryan

INF Yangervis Solarte

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Ichiro Suzuki

DH Carlos Beltran