New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- If general manager Brian Cashman could have obtained switch-hitting third baseman Chase Headley three weeks ago, he would have. But trades at any time of year consist of negotiations between front offices that often drag out the process.

The trade for Headley was agreed upon Tuesday by Cashman and interim San Diego general managers A.J. Hinch and Omar Minaya.

“We’d been following him for quite some time,” Cashman said. “We’ve been trying to push through on something with them for about three weeks.”

Acquiring Headley is the second somewhat notable deal that Cashman has made in the last two weeks. On July 6 he obtained right-hander Brandon McCarthy from the Arizona Diamondbacks -- a deal he said felt like it took two months to finish.

Had he been able to acquire Headley after the 2012 season when Alex Rodriguez went for his second hip surgery, Cashman could have avoided starting 14 third basemen in the last 261 games.

“He was an easier get this time,” Cashman said.

Of course the asking price was different in 2012. Headley was coming off a season that saw him hit .286 with 31 home runs and 115 RBIs while winning the Gold Glove and Silver Slugger awards and finishing fifth in the NL MVP voting.

This year the value is diminished because Headley is batting .229 with seven home runs and 32 RBIs and also has an expiring contract. Headley is making $10.5 million and the Yankees are also getting $1 million from the Padres to assist with the payment of the estimated $4 million remaining on the deal.

Cashman said he began talking about this deal three weeks ago, which would have been June 30 when the Yankees were 41-40. That’s also about the time Headley began hitting better after getting an epidural shot to cope with a herniated disk in his lower back.

“I think he can certainly deliver a long ball and this ballpark is certainly more conducive to that than the one he’s coming from,” Cashman said before Headley hit the game-winning single in the 14th inning of a 2-1 victory over Texas on Tuesday. “But I think he’s a guy that can impact you on the offensive side with his plate discipline as well as his batting average.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 51-48

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Yu Darvish, 9-5, 2.88 ERA) at Yankees (RHP David Phelps 4-4, 3.87 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Chase Headley was not in the starting lineup Tuesday after being acquired from the San Diego Padres because he did not arrive in New York until after the first pitch following a flight from Chicago. But he wound up playing six innings, making a leaping catch for the final out of the 10th and getting the game-winning hit in the 14th. Headley will be the regular third baseman and will become the 15th player to start there since the start of 2013.

--3B Yangervis Solarte made the final out Monday as a pinch hitter and then was traded for Headley. The switch-hitting Solarte batted .254 with six home runs and 31 RBIs in 75 games in a three-month Yankee career that included a brief stint with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. “We were lucky to have him,” GM Brian Cashman said. “When we were competing for him as a six-year minor-league free agent, there was a lot of competition for him and I‘m glad he picked us. He really saved our bacon early this year. When we had a lot of other issues going on this year, he stepped up. And for that we’re thankful. But he was a player that had to be in this situation to get Chase Headley back.”

--1B Mark Teixeira missed his 23rd game of the season Monday with a Grade I strain of his lower lat muscle. The belief is that Teixeira will be out for three to four days.

--OF/INF Kelly Johnson left the game after feeling something in his groin and is day-to-day. He made his 91st start in the outfield but his first as a right fielder, and the Yankees could use him there more often to give Ichiro Suzuki a day off or while they’re waiting on DH Carlos Beltran to potentially return.

--DH Carlos Beltran, still recovering from an elbow injury suffered in April, is not ready to return to the outfield. The Yankees said he played catch Monday and Tuesday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “There’s a lot of nerves there. I kind of stepped out of the box and just thought to myself, ‘Why not? Why wouldn’t this day go this way?’ What a great way to start. I was excited. I was able to enjoy it.” -- 3B Chase Headley, who hit the winning single against Texas in the 14th inning Tuesday in his first game as a Yankee.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF/INF Kelly Johnson (groin) left the game July 22 and is day-to-day.

--1B Mark Teixeira (Grade I strain of lower lat) missed games July 21-22. The Yankees believe Teixeira should be out for just three to four days, but he also received a platelet-rich plasma shot from team Dr. Chris Ahmad on July 21.

--RHP Michael Pineda (right teres major muscle strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 6, and he was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on June 3. He was suspended the previous 10 days after he was caught using pine tar on the mound. He played catch from 60 feet May 10. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 18. He faced live hitters May 24 and threw 28 pitches. Pineda threw two innings May 27 in an extended spring training game. He was scratched from a simulated game June 1. He had a throwing session canceled after an MRI found some inflammation in his right shoulder. He played catch June 28 and June 30. He began playing catch from 90 feet July 5. Pineda threw a bullpen session in Tampa during the All-Star break. He will throw live batting practice the week of July 21-27 and could progress to rehab or simulated games. An August return is possible.

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka (partially torn ligament in elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 9. The Yankees will try to rehab the injury, but if that fails, Tommy John surgery has not been ruled out. The first step in the rehab process was a platelet-rich plasma injection into the elbow July 14.

--LHP CC Sabathia (fluid in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 1. An MRI revealed no structural damage, but the knee was swollen and causing Sabathia discomfort. He had the fluid drained from the knee, and he was given cortisone and stem-cell injections. Sabathia threw bullpen sessions June 18 and June 21. He threw 35 pitches in a simulated game June 24. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on June 28. Sabathia threw a bullpen session at Yankee Stadium on June 30, and he started for Double-A Trenton on July 2. He experienced renewed knee swelling July 3, and the Yankees acknowledged that he was unlikely to return this season. After seeing three doctors, the Yankees announced July 18 that he will have season-ending surgery to clean up the inflammation and swelling. The surgery is set for July 23 and will be performed by Dodgers team physician Dr. Neal ElAttrache.

--RHP Ivan Nova (ulnar collateral ligament tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 24. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

RHP Hiroki Kuroda

RHP Brandon McCarthy

RHP David Phelps

RHP Shane Greene

RHP Chase Whitley

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Dellin Betances

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Shawn Kelley

LHP David Huff

LHP Jeff Francis

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

Francisco Cervelli

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Brian Roberts

SS Derek Jeter

3B Kelly Johnson

INF Zelous Wheeler

INF Brendan Ryan

INF Yangervis Solarte

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Ichiro Suzuki

DH Carlos Beltran