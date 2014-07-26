New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- On Thursday evening, the New York Yankees announced they had obtained left-hander Chris Capuano from the Colorado Rockies for cash considerations. It seemed to be a move designed to give New York another arm in the bullpen.

It turns out that Capuano will move into the Yankee rotation and start Saturday. He also will be their only left-hander since CC Sabathia is lost for the season and Vidal Nuno was traded to Arizona on July 6.

“That’s why we went out and got Cap, to be a starter for us,” manager Joe Girardi said before Friday’s 6-4 victory over Toronto. “And obviously we’re hopeful that he’ll do good things.”

Capuano began this season with the Boston Red Sox and it did not end well after a promising start.

The Red Sox signed him to a one-year deal for reportedly $2.25 million with incentives that reportedly would increase his salary to five million. In April, Capuano had 11 scoreless outings. But in June, he posted a 22.50 ERA in five appearances, leading to his release July 1.

After signing with the Rockies on July 4, Capuano made four starts in the minors. He pitched 4 2/3 innings in outing with Double-A Tulsa and with Triple-A Colorado Springs, he allowed five runs and 12 hits in 14 2/3 innings.

Capuano will become the 11th different starting pitcher used by the Yankees, which is New York’s most since Girardi used 13 starters in 2008 during his first season managing the team.

By inserting Capuano, rookie right-hander Chase Whitley will move to the bullpen. Whitley is 4-3 with a 4.60 ERA in 13 appearances (12 starts) but has mostly been a reliever.

Whitley has never pitched more than 91 innings in any of his five pro seasons. Including the seven appearances for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre, Whitley has thrown 87 innings this season.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 54-48

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP Drew Hutchsion, 6-9, 4.54 ERA) at Yankees (LHP Chris Capuano, 1-1, 4.35 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Chris Capuano was surprised to find out he will be starting Saturday, but that’s the direction the Yankees will go. Capuano was acquired by the Yankees from the Colorado Rockies on Thursday for cash considerations. He made 28 appearances for the Boston Red Sox before being released July 1 and will also be the only lefty in the Yankees’ rotation since CC Sabathia is lost for the season following knee surgery and Vidal Nuno was traded to Arizona on July 6.

--RHP Chase Whitley was originally slated to make his 13th career start Sunday but will pitch out of the bullpen. Whitley is 4-3 with a 4.60 ERA in his 13 appearances (12 starts) but has thrown 60 2/3 innings with the Yankees and 87 overall. The most innings he has thrown in five professional seasons was 91 with Class A Tampa and Double-A Trenton in 2011.

--1B Mark Teixeira is feeling better but will do baseball activities to see his lower lat strain is feeling well enough for him to return. Teixeira missed five straight games with the injury and 26 overall with various ailments. The Yankees are holding off on deciding to place him on the disabled list because they don’t want him to be wasting time on the disabled list if he’s feeling better.

--RHP Chris Leroux was designated for assignment Friday and seems likely to return to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre. He had his contract purchased Wednesday as an extra arm following Tuesday’s 14-inning win over the Texas Rangers. Leroux made two appearances earlier this season and allowed five runs and seven hits in two innings.

--RHP Hiroki Kuroda made his 200th career start and survived 5 2/3 innings for the win. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, he is the first pitcher to make his 200th career start playing for the Yankees since Javier Vazquez in 2004.

--RF Ichiro Suzuki will no longer hear about not having a home run. Suzuki helped the Yankees beat the Blue Jays for the 17th consecutive time at home by hitting a go-ahead three-run home run in the bottom of the third inning in Friday’s 6-4 victory.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Now that’s it’s not a zero, maybe (YES Network announcer) Michael Kay will be easy on me.” -- Yankees RF Ichiro Suzuki, after hitting his first home run in 294 at-bats in a 6-4 win over Toronto on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Mark Teixeira (Grade I strain of lower lat) missed games July 21-25. He received a platelet-rich plasma shot from team doctor Chris Ahmad on July 21. The Yankees said that Teixeira will do some baseball activities the next two days to see if a disabled list stint is needed.

--OF/INF Kelly Johnson (Grade I left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 23.

--RHP Michael Pineda (right teres major muscle strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 6, and he was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on June 3. He was suspended the previous 10 days after he was caught using pine tar on the mound. He played catch from 60 feet May 10. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 18. He faced live hitters May 24 and threw 28 pitches. Pineda threw two innings May 27 in an extended spring training game. He was scratched from a simulated game June 1. He had a throwing session canceled after an MRI found some inflammation in his right shoulder. He played catch June 28 and June 30. He began playing catch from 90 feet July 5. Pineda threw a bullpen session in Tampa during the All-Star break. He threw live batting practice July 20, and threw in the batting cages July 24. The Yankees expect his pitch count will increase to 45 on July 29, though it was unknown if it would be a simulated game or a minor league rehab outing.

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka (partially torn ligament in elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 9. The Yankees will try to rehab the injury, but if that fails, Tommy John surgery has not been ruled out. The first step in the rehab process was a platelet-rich plasma injection into the elbow July 14.

--LHP CC Sabathia (fluid in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 1. An MRI revealed no structural damage, but the knee was swollen and causing Sabathia discomfort. He had the fluid drained from the knee, and he was given cortisone and stem-cell injections. Sabathia threw bullpen sessions June 18 and June 21. He threw 35 pitches in a simulated game June 24. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on June 28. Sabathia threw a bullpen session at Yankee Stadium on June 30, and he started for Double-A Trenton on July 2. He experienced renewed knee swelling July 3, and he underwent season-ending surgery July 23.

--RHP Ivan Nova (ulnar collateral ligament tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 24. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

RHP Hiroki Kuroda

RHP Brandon McCarthy

RHP David Phelps

RHP Shane Greene

LHP Chris Capuano

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Dellin Betances

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Shawn Kelley

LHP David Huff

LHP Jeff Francis

RHP Chase Whitley

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

Francisco Cervelli

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Brian Roberts

SS Derek Jeter

3B Chase Headley

INF Zelous Wheeler

INF Brendan Ryan

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Ichiro Suzuki

DH Carlos Beltran