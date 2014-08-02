New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- It wasn’t a long trip for Stephen Drew to join the Yankees on Monday.

Acquired from the rival Red Sox in the waning minutes before the trade deadline Thursday, Drew just moved his things into the visiting clubhouse at Fenway Park, where the Yankees opened a three-game series Friday night with a 4-3 loss.

“It’s pretty strange to walk across the clubhouse and change uniforms, but I am looking forward to it,” said Drew, who won a World Series with Boston last year. “I really am. New York’s giving me an opportunity here. We’re still in the chase. It’s something I’ve been used to and I am looking forward to the challenge.”

”I‘m thankful for the Red Sox and what they did for me. Now it’s time to move on.

Time to change positions, too. A shortstop throughout his career, Drew will play second base for the Yankees alongside Derek Jeter, who will retire after the season. The Yankees designated veteran second baseman Brian Roberts for assignment Friday.

”I‘m just excited to get to play with a guy (Jeter) who is in his last year, and try to learn as much as I can from him and take it all in,“ Drew said. ”This is something new for me. It’s definitely going to be a challenge, but also I am looking forward to the challenge. I take pride in that.

“It’s baseball. I haven’t done it in eight years of the big leagues, going over to second, so that will be an adjustment. But I think the Yankees, with this move, they are confident in me just with the athletic ability that I have to move to second.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 55-53

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Shane Greene, 2-1, 3.28 ERA) at Red Sox (RHP Allen Webster, 1-0, 3.38 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Chris Capuano turned in a solid performance against his former club Friday night. Capuano gave up four runs and eight hits over a season-high 6 1/3 innings against the Red Sox, striking out five without walking a batter. Capuano went 1-1 with a 4.55 ERA in 28 relief appearances for Boston before being designated for assignment on June 25. But he fell behind 2-0 in the third inning Friday and the Yankees never recovered. “I just kind of put us behind the eight-ball early, giving up those runs early,” he said, “but we were right there and had a chance to win.”

--SS Derek Jeter is going to miss playing at Fenway Park. Jeter brought the Yankees within 4-3 with a solo homer leading off the eighth inning Friday night, but New York fell 4-3 to the Boston Red Sox. It was Jeter’s third homer this season and the 14th of his storied career at Fenway, his second-highest total at any visiting ballpark, behind only Baltimore’s Camden Yards (15). It also was his 26th career homer against Boston, his most against any opponent.

--2B Stephen Drew’s return to Fenway Park -- although just one day after leaving -- didn’t quite go as he had hoped. Traded from Boston to New York on Thursday, Drew returned as a Yankee on Friday night and went 0-for-4 with two groundouts and two pop outs. Drew was part of Boston’s world championship squad last year, but became a free agent after turning down a $14.1 million qualifying offer from the Red Sox following the season. He remained unsigned until Boston re-signed him to a one-year, $10 million deal on May 20. In 39 games for Boston this year, Drew batted just .176 with four homers and 11 RBIs. He also played second base on Friday night after spending the majority of his career at shortstop.

--DH Carlos Beltran went 2-for-3 with a homer and two RBIs in a 4-3 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Friday night. His 13th homer of the year, a solo shot leading off the fourth inning, brought the Yankees within 2-1, and also extended his season-long hitting streak to eight games, over which he has three homers and eight RBIs. He also has tallied multiple hits in five of his past six games, a bright spot for the slumping Yankees, who have lost five of six.

--CF Jacoby Ellsbury returned to Fenway Park, where he played the first seven seasons of his career, and went 1-for-3 with a run, a walk and his 29th stolen base of the season on Friday night. Ellsbury’s third-inning single marked the ninth time in 11 games this season that he has recorded a hit against Boston. He is batting .326 with six doubles, a triple, seven RBIs and six runs scored against the Red Sox this season.

--RF Martin Prado, acquired from Arizona in a deadline deal Thursday, entered Friday night’s game as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning and went 0-for-2 with a strikeout.

--RHP Shane Greene will make his fifth career major league start Saturday when he takes the mound against Boston, the team he made his big-league debut against earlier this season. Green allowed three runs in 1/3 inning of relief on April 24 at Boston, but has been stingier since being called back up to New York. Recalled on July 7, the 25-year-old has allowed three earned runs or less in three of his four starts, including 7 1/3 shutout innings against Baltimore on July 12. It’s bad news for Boston, too, as Greene is 2-0 with a 1.32 ERA in two starts (three appearances) on the road this season.

--2B Brian Roberts was designated for assignment. He played 91 games for the Yankees this year, marking his highest total since 2009, but he had produced just two hits in his last 17 at-bats and was held out of the lineup for the team’s last two games going into the non-waiver Trade Deadline.

--LF Zoilo Almonte was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre. He had been recalled from before Monday’s game against the Rangers. In 13 games this season with the Yankees, Almonte batted just .139.

--3B Zelous Wheeler was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre to make room for the Yankees’ trade acquisitions. He made his major league debut on July 3 and went 8-for-30 in 16 games with the Yankees.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “When you get traded, it’s a difficult transition. I’ve been there before. When you come from one team to another team, it takes time. It takes time for things to click. You would love to click right away, right from the get-go, but sometimes it takes time.” -- DH Carlos Beltran, after newcomers Stephen Drew and outfielder Martin Prado were hitless in their Yankees debuts Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Michael Pineda (right teres major muscle strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 6, and he was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on June 3. He was suspended the previous 10 days after he was caught using pine tar on the mound. He played catch from 60 feet May 10. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 18. He faced live hitters May 24 and threw 28 pitches. Pineda threw two innings May 27 in an extended spring training game. He was scratched from a simulated game June 1. He had a throwing session canceled after an MRI found some inflammation in his right shoulder. He played catch June 28 and June 30. He began playing catch from 90 feet July 5. Pineda threw a bullpen session in Tampa during the All-Star break. He threw live batting practice July 20, and threw in the batting cages July 24. He threw a simulated game July 29, and he is due to start a minor league rehab assignment Aug. 3.

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka (partially torn ligament in elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 9. The Yankees will try to rehab the injury, but if that fails, Tommy John surgery has not been ruled out. The first step in the rehab process was a platelet-rich plasma injection into the elbow July 14.

--LHP CC Sabathia (fluid in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 1. An MRI revealed no structural damage, but the knee was swollen and causing Sabathia discomfort. He had the fluid drained from the knee, and he was given cortisone and stem-cell injections. Sabathia threw bullpen sessions June 18 and June 21. He threw 35 pitches in a simulated game June 24. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on June 28. Sabathia threw a bullpen session at Yankee Stadium on June 30, and he started for Double-A Trenton on July 2. He experienced renewed knee swelling July 3, and he underwent season-ending surgery July 23.

--RHP Ivan Nova (ulnar collateral ligament tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 24. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

RHP Hiroki Kuroda

RHP Brandon McCarthy

RHP David Phelps

RHP Shane Greene

LHP Chris Capuano

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Dellin Betances

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Shawn Kelley

LHP David Huff

RHP Chase Whitley

RHP Esmil Rogers

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

Francisco Cervelli

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Stephen Drew

SS Derek Jeter

3B Chase Headley

INF Brendan Ryan

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Martin Prado

DH Carlos Beltran

OF Ichiro Suzuki