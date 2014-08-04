New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- Now all the Yankees have to worry about is facing the past three American League Cy Young Award winners over the next three nights.

Detroit Tigers right-hander Max Scherzer, the 2013 winner, on Monday.

Left-hander David Price, the 2012 winner making his Tigers debut, on Tuesday.

Tigers right-hander Justin Verlander, who won it in 2011, on Wednesday.

Oh, and then there’s Detroit right-hander Rick Porcello (13-5) on Thursday.

However, the Yankees, whose bats have struggled all year, come into the series on a bit of an offensive roll.

They scored 14 runs in their last two games -- both wins -- in Boston, including an 8-7, come-from-behind win over the Red Sox on Sunday night.

“Hopefully we can take this momentum home with us this week against the Tigers and get on a little roll and maybe get a little winning streak going,” left fielder Brett Gardner said after his fifth homer on a six-game road trip proved to be the winner Sunday.

The win lifted the Yankees to 57-53 on the season, five games off the American League East lead but just 1 1/2 games out of the second AL wild-card spot.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 57-53

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Max Scherzer, 13-3, 3.27 ERA) at Yankees (RHP Brandon McCarthy, 3-0, 2.55 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP David Phelps lasted just two innings at Fenway Park on Sunday night, allowing five runs on six hits and also getting a couple of loud outs. He took his second consecutive loss after going 4-0 with four no-decisions in his previous eight starts. Officially, he was removed because of inflammation in his right elbow, but he said after the game he was lifted for poor performance. He did, however, have an MRI after his July 18 start.

--CF Jacoby Ellsbury went 0-for-5 with a strikeout, a double play and a couple of loud outs against his old team Sunday night. Hearing boos every time up, he went 1-for-13 in the series, 0-for-10 in the last two games. He is 6-for-27 (.222) in six games at Fenway Park this season.

--LF Brett Gardner cracked a 7-7 tie with a solo home run in the top of the sixth inning Sunday night -- his fifth homer on the six-game road trip. He also hit a two-run single, giving him 50 RBIs for the season, one off the team lead and two shy of tying his career high, set in last year. He leads the American League with 44 RBIs out of the leadoff spot. Never known as a home run hitter, he admitted he doesn’t mind trotting around the bases. “It’s nice for a change, it’s nice not having to run, beat out an infield hit or a hustle double or a triple or something like that,” he said. “It’s definitely nice for a change, yeah.”

--2B Stephen Drew, in his first series with his new team, was impressive in the field at his new position. On Sunday night, he drove in four runs, one with a ringing double and two with a game-tying single in the fifth inning. He has had two four-RBI games this season, the other for the Red Sox, and he has just eight RBIs in his other 40 games combined. He had five RBIs in the last two games after recording three in 18 home games with the Red Sox.

--RHP Esmil Rogers, making his Yankee debut after being claimed off waivers from the Blue Jays on Thursday, worked three no-hit innings, striking out three and walking one, to get the win Sunday night. Designated for assignment by Toronto on July 27, Rogers became the team-record 29th pitcher (counting INF Dean Anna) to pitch for New York this season -- the 50th player. If RHP David Phelps has to miss a start, Rogers, normally a starter, could step in.

--DH Carlos Beltran, starting to hit as the Yankees hoped he would when they signed him as a free agent, recorded his sixth straight multi-hit game Sunday, his seventh in the past eight games. He is hitting .447 during a 10-game hitting streak with nine RBIs over that span.

--RHP Brandon McCarthy, who still hasn’t lost as a Yankee, makes his fifth start for his new team when New York opens a four-game home series against the Detroit Tigers on Monday night. Overall, dating back to his final days with the Arizona Diamondbacks, McCarthy is 5-0 with a 2.41 ERA in his past six starts after winning only one of his first 16 starts of the season for Arizona. He faces RHP Max Scherzer on Monday as the Yankees will go against the last three AL Cy Young Award winners in the first three games of the series. McCarthy is 2-0 with a 1.75 ERA in his last four starts against Detroit but hasn’t faced the Tigers since 2012.

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka, on the disabled list with a right elbow injury and hoping to avoid Tommy John surgery, will attempt to throw for the first time Monday. Tanaka has a partially torn elbow ligament.

--RHP Michael Pineda, out with a shoulder injury, will apparently make at least two more rehab starts before rejoining the Yankees. He was clocked in the low 90s, with one pitch hitting 94, in his first rehab start Sunday for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Pineda threw 3 1/3 shutout innings, allowing three hits and walk while striking out four.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That was a big game for us tonight. I think we were down three runs two different occasions in the first few innings, and we were able to get it back. Big win.” -- LF Brett Gardner, after his sixth-inning solo homer snapped a 7-7 tie Sunday as the Yankees roared from behind to an 8-7 victory over the Boston Red Sox.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP David Phelps (right elbow inflammation) left his Aug. 3 start due to the elbow issue, according to the team. However, Phelps said he was removed merely due to poor pitching.

--RHP Michael Pineda (right teres major muscle strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 6, and he was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on June 3. He was suspended the previous 10 days after he was caught using pine tar on the mound. He played catch from 60 feet May 10. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 18. He faced live hitters May 24 and threw 28 pitches. Pineda threw two innings May 27 in an extended spring training game. He was scratched from a simulated game June 1. He had a throwing session canceled after an MRI found some inflammation in his right shoulder. He played catch June 28 and June 30. He began playing catch from 90 feet July 5. Pineda threw a bullpen session in Tampa during the All-Star break. He threw live batting practice July 20, and threw in the batting cages July 24. He threw a simulated game July 29. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Aug. 3, and he likely will make at least two more minor league starts before rejoining the Yankees.

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka (partially torn ligament in elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 9. The Yankees will try to rehab the injury, but if that fails, Tommy John surgery has not been ruled out. The first step in the rehab process was a platelet-rich plasma injection into the elbow July 14. He will attempt to throw for the first time Aug. 4.

--LHP CC Sabathia (fluid in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 1. An MRI revealed no structural damage, but the knee was swollen and causing Sabathia discomfort. He had the fluid drained from the knee, and he was given cortisone and stem-cell injections. Sabathia threw bullpen sessions June 18 and June 21. He threw 35 pitches in a simulated game June 24. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on June 28. Sabathia threw a bullpen session at Yankee Stadium on June 30, and he started for Double-A Trenton on July 2. He experienced renewed knee swelling July 3, and he underwent season-ending surgery July 23.

--RHP Ivan Nova (ulnar collateral ligament tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 24. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 29.

