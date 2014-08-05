New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- The best way to describe the developments with the Yankees’ injured starting rotation is cautiously good news with some bad news mixed in.

First the good news and that is Masahiro Tanaka threw for the first time since being placed on the 15-day disabled list with right elbow inflammation that may eventually require Tommy John surgery and for the first time since getting a platelet-rich plasma injection July 14.

Before Monday’s 2-1 win against the Detroit Tigers, Tanaka made 25 throws at 60 feet in the Yankee Stadium outfield. Tanaka said he thinks it went well and he will throw again Tuesday.

Tanaka began this year 11-1 with a 1.99 ERA in his first 14 starts and in four starts since before landing on the DL, he was 1-3 with a 4.35 ERA with 22 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings after getting 113 in his first 99 2/3 innings.

Now the bad news and that pertains to David Phelps. Phelps lasted two innings Sunday night and the Yankees said he left the game with an inflamed right elbow.

On Monday, Phelps landed on the 15-day DL. The Yankees said he will not pick up a baseball for at least two weeks.

For Phelps, the timing of it he said was “devastating.” He had a 3.00 ERA in his previous six starts before the impact of the right elbow tendinitis was too much for him to overcome Sunday night.

Besides the two weeks of inactivity, Phelps might need another two weeks of the usual routine of catch, bullpen sessions, batting practice and rehab games before returning.

Phelps lost the fifth starter’s role to Michael Pineda but stepped into Pineda’s spot in May. Pineda is working his way back and although manager Joe Girardi didn’t think Pineda would return Friday against Cleveland, he didn’t rule it out either.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 58-53

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Tigers (LHP David Price, 11-8, 3.11 ERA) vs. Yankees (RHP Hiroki Kuroda, 7-7, 3.98 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Brandon McCarthy improved to 5-0 over his past six starts by allowing an unearned run and five hits. He struck out eight and walked two Monday. McCarthy is 4-0 since the Yankees acquired him from the Diamondbacks on July 6. The hot stretch comes after he won just one of his first 17 outings with Arizona this year.

--RHP Hiroki Kuroda makes his 23rd start Tuesday night against Detroit and looks to continue his recent upward trend. Kuroda is 5-4 with a 3.58 ERA in his last 16 starts since May 6. That includes last Wednesday, when he allowed three runs and nine hits in seven innings of a 3-2 loss at Texas. Kuroda is 0-1 with a 3.72 ERA in three career starts against Detroit and slugger Miguel Cabrera is 4-for-9 with two home runs in their matchups.

--RHP David Phelps landed on the DL with an inflamed right elbow and said it was devastating to get injured, especially this time of year. Phelps had been dealing with it for the past few starts before Sunday but it really cropped up before he lasted two innings Sunday in Boston. Phelps will not be able to throw a baseball for at least two weeks.

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka threw for the first time since going on the 15-day disabled list July 9 and for the first time since having a platelet-rich plasma injection into his right elbow. During his throwing session in the Yankee Stadium outfield, Tanaka made 25 throws from 60 feet. He said he felt good and will repeat the throwing session Tuesday.

--1B Mark Teixeira was a last-minute scratch after feeling light-headed. Teixeira is 5-for-19 since returning from a lat strain a week ago and has missed 29 games this season. The Yankees said they found out about an hour before the game but expected that Teixeira would be able to play Tuesday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You have to keep grinding, and that was something that I felt I did not do a good job of, at least in Arizona these last few years where it was just sinker and let’s see if we can get them to put the ball in play. That’s where I wasn’t successful, and here it’s kind of been of shift in mindset.” -- RHP Brandon McCarthy, who is 4-0 since the Yankees acquired him from the Diamondbacks on July 6. The hot stretch comes after he won just one of his first 17 outings with Arizona this year.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Mark Teixeira (lightheaded) was a last-minute scratch Aug. 4. The Yankees said they found out about an hour before the game but expected that Teixeira would be able to play Aug. 5.

--RHP David Phelps (right elbow inflammation) left his Aug. 3 start. On Aug. 4, he was placed on the 15-day disabled list and will not pick up a baseball for at least two weeks. Phelps said he had been feeling it for the last few starts.

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka (partially torn ligament in elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 9. The Yankees will try to rehab the injury, but if that fails, Tommy John surgery has not been ruled out. The first step in the rehab process was a platelet-rich plasma injection into the elbow July 14. He made 25 throws from 60 feet in the Yankee Stadium outfield before the Aug. 4 game. Tanaka said he thought it went well and he will throw again Aug. 5.

--RHP Michael Pineda (right teres major muscle strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 6, and he was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on June 3. He was suspended the previous 10 days after he was caught using pine tar on the mound. He played catch from 60 feet May 10. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 18. He faced live hitters May 24 and threw 28 pitches. Pineda threw two innings May 27 in an extended spring training game. He was scratched from a simulated game June 1. He had a throwing session canceled after an MRI found some inflammation in his right shoulder. He played catch June 28 and June 30. He began playing catch from 90 feet July 5. Pineda threw a bullpen session in Tampa during the All-Star break. He threw live batting practice July 20, and threw in the batting cages July 24. He threw a simulated game July 29. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Aug. 3, and he likely will make at least two more minor league starts before rejoining the Yankees.

--LHP CC Sabathia (fluid in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 1. An MRI revealed no structural damage, but the knee was swollen and causing Sabathia discomfort. He had the fluid drained from the knee, and he was given cortisone and stem-cell injections. Sabathia threw bullpen sessions June 18 and June 21. He threw 35 pitches in a simulated game June 24. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on June 28. Sabathia threw a bullpen session at Yankee Stadium on June 30, and he started for Double-A Trenton on July 2. He experienced renewed knee swelling July 3, and he underwent season-ending surgery July 23.

--RHP Ivan Nova (ulnar collateral ligament tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 24. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

RHP Hiroki Kuroda

RHP Brandon McCarthy

RHP David Phelps

RHP Shane Greene

LHP Chris Capuano

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Dellin Betances

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Shawn Kelley

LHP David Huff

RHP Chase Whitley

RHP Esmil Rogers

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

Francisco Cervelli

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Stephen Drew

SS Derek Jeter

3B Chase Headley

INF Brendan Ryan

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Martin Prado

DH Carlos Beltran

OF Ichiro Suzuki