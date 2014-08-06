New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- The first indication that revealed left-hander Matt Thornton was no longer a Yankee was the chair by his locker had a different number. Instead of Thornton’s No. 48, the chair had No. 57 on it.

The number switch was due to the Nationals claiming Thornton off waivers from the Yankees, who did not pull him back. To replace Thornton, Rich Hill had his contract purchased from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

New York signed Thornton to a two-year, $7 million contract in January after losing Boone Logan to a three-year deal from the Colorado Rockies. Thornton split last season with the Chicago White Sox and Boston Red Sox, who saved $6 million by declining his option.

Thornton finished his Yankee career 0-3 with a 2.55 ERA 46 appearances. His worst month was May, when he posted a 7.71 ERA in 12 outings, but the rest of the season he had a 1.35 ERA. Left-handed hitters batted .250 against him.

By allowing Thornton to be claimed, the Yankees are saving more than $3 million, and that money could be used elsewhere, possibly to get a starter in time for Friday, when they need a rotation replacement for injured right-hander David Phelps.

Adding Hill gives someone who can start and throw multiple innings. Hill is 24-22 in 183 appearances (70 starts) with the Chicago Cubs, Baltimore Orioles, Boston Red Sox and Cleveland Indians.

He has not started since 2009 for the Orioles. Hill made four scoreless appearances with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Another reason for Thornton being allowed to join the Nationals besides saving money is that the Yankees think they have organizational depth with left-handed relievers.

“He’s thrown almost 25 innings for us this year, and he’s done a good job for us, but we felt that with the emergence of some of the young minor-leaguers that we have in our system who are coming really fast, we decided to make the trade,” manager Joe Girardi said. “It gives us flexibility for this year and next year moving forward.”

Among the names mentioned by Girardi and general manager Brian Cashman were 24-year-old Tyler Webb, 23-year-old James Pazos, and this year’s second-round pick, 21-year-old Jacob Lindgren. All three left-handers recently were promoted in the Yankees’ farm system.

Webb has made seven appearances with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and has 13 strikeouts in 8 1/3 innings. Lindgren has a 0.00 ERA through six appearances with Class A Tampa and 30 strikeouts in 13 1/3 innings overall spanning 11 outings. Pazos has 29 strikeouts in 28 innings over 20 appearances for Double-A Trenton.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 58-54

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Justin Verlander, 10-9, 4.66 ERA) at Yankees (LHP Chris Capuano, 1-2, 4.50 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Chris Capuano on Tuesday will make his third start since being acquired by the Yankees on July 24. Capuano pitched Friday in a 4-3 loss at Boston, allowing four earned runs and eight hits in 6 1/3 innings. Capuano won both of his past two starts against the Tigers, mostly due to good run support since he gave up 10 earned runs over 14 innings in those outings.

--LHP Rich Hill had his contract purchased from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre before Tuesday’s game. Hill signed a minor league deal with the Yankees last month and made four scoreless appearances with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Though Hill could be a spot starter, he has not started in the major leagues since 2009 for the Baltimore Orioles. Hill made his Yankees debut in the 11th inning and hit the only batter he faced.

--LHP Matt Thornton’s four-month tenure with the Yankees ended Tuesday when the Nationals claimed off waivers. Thornton signed a two-year deal with the Yankees in January, and 27 of his past 28 appearances were scoreless. Overall, Thornton was 0-3 with a 2.55 ERA in 46 appearances.

--LHP Jeff Francis, designated for assignment by the Yankees last week, was released Tuesday. Francis, 33, went 1-0 with a 5.40 ERA in two games for New York. He appeared for the Reds, Athletics and Yankees this season, going a combined 1-2 with a 5.85 ERA in 12 games (one start).

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka threw for the second time since going on the 15-day disabled list July 9 with a right elbow injury. On Monday, he made 25 throws from 60 feet, and Tuesday he increased it to 50 throws. The Yankees felt the results were positive and said Tanaka would resume throwing Thursday after taking Wednesday off.

--LHP CC Sabathia spoke for the first time since having right knee surgery on July 23. Sabathia said that while microfracture surgery was not needed, doctors removed a bone chip and that the cartilage in his knee is pretty much gone.

--1B Mark Teixeira, a last-minute scratch Monday due to lightheadedness, was back in the lineup Tuesday. He went 0-for-5 in New York’s 4-3, 12-inning loss to Detroit.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Our guys gave everything we had. It’s a tough loss but we’ll bounce back.” -- Manager Joe Girardi, after the Yankees fell 4-3 in 12 innings to the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Mark Teixeira (lightheadedness) was a last-minute scratch Aug. 4. He was back in the lineup Aug. 5.

--RHP David Phelps (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 4. He will not pick up a baseball before Aug. 18.

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka (partially torn ligament in elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 9. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection July 14. He made 25 throws from 60 feet on Aug. 4. Tanaka increased his throwing to 50 throws from 60 feet on Aug. 5. He will take Aug. 6 off before resuming Aug. 7.

--RHP Michael Pineda (right teres major muscle strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 6, and he was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on June 3. He was suspended the previous 10 days after he was caught using pine tar on the mound. He played catch from 60 feet May 10. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 18. He faced live hitters May 24 and threw 28 pitches. Pineda threw two innings May 27 in an extended spring training game. He was scratched from a simulated game June 1. He had a throwing session canceled after an MRI found some inflammation in his right shoulder. He played catch June 28 and June 30. He began playing catch from 90 feet July 5. Pineda threw a bullpen session in Tampa during the All-Star break. He threw live batting practice July 20, and threw in the batting cages July 24. He threw a simulated game July 29. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Aug. 3, and he likely will make at least two more minor league starts before rejoining the Yankees.

--LHP CC Sabathia (fluid in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 1. An MRI revealed no structural damage, but the knee was swollen and causing Sabathia discomfort. He had the fluid drained from the knee, and he was given cortisone and stem-cell injections. Sabathia threw bullpen sessions June 18 and June 21. He threw 35 pitches in a simulated game June 24. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on June 28, and he started for Double-A Trenton on July 2. He experienced renewed knee swelling July 3, and he underwent season-ending surgery July 23.

--RHP Ivan Nova (ulnar collateral ligament tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 24. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

RHP Hiroki Kuroda

RHP Brandon McCarthy

RHP Shane Greene

LHP Chris Capuano

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Dellin Betances

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Shawn Kelley

LHP David Huff

RHP Chase Whitley

LHP Rich Hill

RHP Matt Daley

RHP Esmil Rogers

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

Francisco Cervelli

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Stephen Drew

SS Derek Jeter

3B Chase Headley

INF Brendan Ryan

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Martin Prado

DH Carlos Beltran

OF Ichiro Suzuki