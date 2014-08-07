New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- The New York Yankees need a starting pitcher for Friday’s series opener with the Cleveland Indians. Among the possibilities are Chase Whitley and Esmil Rogers. Not among the choices is Michael Pineda.

Pineda will pitch Friday but it won’t be in Yankee Stadium. Instead it will for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes- Barre against Columbus, and Pineda is expected to see his pitch count increased to 80.

Pineda threw 58 pitches Sunday when he struck out four in 3 1/3 scoreless innings. He faced 14 batters in that outing and then spent Wednesday afternoon doing a 25-pitch bullpen session.

The assumption is that Pineda will need three rehab starts that will stretch him out to about 90 pitches. That assumption was made before David Phelps landed on the disabled list with right elbow inflammation.

With the rotation in the state that it’s in, Pineda could return Wednesday when the Yankees are in Baltimore. First he has to get through Friday without any incident.

“He’s probably available to go somewhere between 75 and 80 (pitches), and then we see where we’re at,” manager Joe Girardi said. “I said we wanted to get him to 90, but with the circumstances that we’re in, you never know.”

In the meantime, the Yankees will wait for Pineda to return from the shoulder injury that spoiled a strong first few weeks of the season. He was 2-2 with a 1.83 ERA in four starts before getting suspended 10 games for pine tar usage on April 23. He then landed on the disabled list May 6.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 59-54

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Rick Porcello, 13-5, 3.18 ERA) at Yankees (RHP Shane Greene, 2-1, 3.68 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Shane Greene will make his sixth career start Thursday afternoon, and that will mark the 50th made by a Yankees rookie starter this season, the most in the majors. Greene will be making his third start at Yankee Stadium; he is 0-1 with a 5.73 ERA in those starts. Greene has done better against right-handed hitters, holding them to a .213 average (10-for-47) with nine of those hits singles.

--1B Mark Teixeira will miss his 30th game of the season Thursday with an injured left pinky finger, which he hurt on a slide at the plate in the eighth inning Wednesday. The finger hit a cleat and required three stitches. X-Rays were negative, and Teixeira is considered day-to-day. Texeira is 6-for-27 since returning from a lat injury on July 27.

--LHP Chris Capuano allowed an unearned run and five hits in 6 2/3 innings while getting more than half of his 20 outs with changeups. He also struck out eight, his most since Aug. 17, 2012, when he was with the Los Angeles Dodgers. “I’ve seen him do this before and that was one of the reasons we went and got him,” manager Joe Girardi said. “If I‘m not mistaken he did it to us last year here. He does know how to pitch and he gave us a great performance tonight.”

--RHP Michael Pineda had a 25-pitch bullpen session before Wednesday’s game and is slated for a second rehab start Friday at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Pineda threw 58 pitches Sunday and is expected to increase his limit to about 80 pitches. If that goes well, there is a possibility he could return from a right shoulder injury Wednesday in Baltimore.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “There was only a little bit of plate available. I thought we had rules about that, but that’s a different story. So I slid. I just got my hand in there, and his foot was right on top of the plate. ... You try to get your hand in there and get it out real quick. Unfortunately at the end, I got the cleat.” -- 1B Mark Teixeira, on the slide that injured his left pinky finger.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Mark Teixeira was removed after the eighth inning of the Aug. 6 game with an injured left pinky finger. He needed three stitches. X-rays were negative. Teixeira is not expected to play in the Aug. 7 game.

--RHP David Phelps (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 4. He will not pick up a baseball before Aug. 18.

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka (partially torn ligament in elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 9. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection July 14. He made 25 throws from 60 feet on Aug. 4. Tanaka increased his throwing to 50 throws from 60 feet on Aug. 5. He will take Aug. 6 off before resuming Aug. 7.

--RHP Michael Pineda (right teres major muscle strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 6, and he was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on June 3. He was suspended the previous 10 days after he was caught using pine tar on the mound. He played catch from 60 feet May 10. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 18. He faced live hitters May 24 and threw 28 pitches. Pineda threw two innings May 27 in an extended spring training game. He was scratched from a simulated game June 1. He had a throwing session canceled after an MRI found some inflammation in his right shoulder. He played catch June 28 and June 30. He began playing catch from 90 feet July 5. Pineda threw a bullpen session in Tampa during the All-Star break. He threw live batting practice July 20, and threw in the batting cages July 24. He threw a simulated game July 29. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Aug. 3. Pineda threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session Aug. 6 and will make a second rehab start Aug. 8. Pineda’s pitch count will be increased to about 80 and he might return Aug. 13 in Baltimore.

--LHP CC Sabathia (fluid in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 1. An MRI revealed no structural damage, but the knee was swollen and causing Sabathia discomfort. He had the fluid drained from the knee, and he was given cortisone and stem-cell injections. Sabathia threw bullpen sessions June 18 and June 21. He threw 35 pitches in a simulated game June 24. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on June 28, and he started for Double-A Trenton on July 2. He experienced renewed knee swelling July 3, and he underwent season-ending surgery July 23.

--RHP Ivan Nova (ulnar collateral ligament tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 24. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

RHP Hiroki Kuroda

RHP Brandon McCarthy

RHP Shane Greene

LHP Chris Capuano

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Dellin Betances

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Shawn Kelley

LHP David Huff

RHP Chase Whitley

LHP Rich Hill

RHP Matt Daley

RHP Esmil Rogers

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

Francisco Cervelli

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Stephen Drew

SS Derek Jeter

3B Chase Headley

INF Brendan Ryan

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Martin Prado

DH Carlos Beltran

OF Ichiro Suzuki