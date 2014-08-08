New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Next year, the Yankees will need a successor to Derek Jeter once their shortstop retires.

There are many candidates, and some have speculated that free-agent-to-be J.J. Hardy might fit or that Troy Tulowitzki may be acquired in a trade.

That is something for the Yankees to worry about later. In the meantime, on the rare days that Jeter sits, Brendan Ryan and Stephen Drew are options.

Drew was the starting shortstop Thursday in a 1-0 win over Detroit, and he had three assists and two putouts.

Drew also contributed to two double plays, including one on a grounder by Detroit designated hitter Victor Martinez with two on in the sixth.

Besides the defense, Drew also drove in the lone run with a ground-rule double that just stayed fair on the left field line.

Since being acquired at the last minutes before the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline, Drew has six RBIs in seven games. He is five shy of equaling the RBI total he produced in 39 games with the Boston Red Sox this year.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 60-54

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Indians (RHP Trevor Bauer, 4-6, 4.20 ERA) at Yankees (RHP Esmil Rogers, 1-0, 5.84 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Esmil Rogers will become the 12th Yankees pitcher to make a start this season when he faces the Cleveland Indians on Friday night. Rogers was claimed off waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays last Thursday, and he has made two appearances for the Yankees. He pitched three scoreless innings for the win Sunday in Boston.

--1B Mark Teixeira, as expected, did not play Thursday after cutting his left pinkie finger on a slide at the plate in the eighth inning Wednesday. Teixeira has missed 30 games this season with various injuries. He is 5-for-27 (.185) since coming back from a lat strain July 28.

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka played catch Thursday for the third time since injuring his right elbow in early July. The distance was expanded to 90 feet. The Yankees want to build him up to 120 feet before they allow him to throw a bullpen session.

--RHP Shane Greene set a career high by pitching eight-plus innings against Detroit, and he joined RHP Masahiro Tanaka as the second Yankee started to pitch beyond the eighth inning this year. He allowed five hits and turned his second scoreless outing of the season. Greene also pitched 7 1/3 scoreless innings at Baltimore on July 12.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Starting pitchers, you see one guy do good, you see the next guy, you start to get on a roll. Hopefully, we can keep it going.” -- RHP Shane Greene, who pitched eight-plus scoring innings Thursday in the Yankees’ 1-0 win over the Tigers. New York limited Detroit to six runs while winning three of four games in the series.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Mark Teixeira (cut on left pinkie finger) left the Aug. 6 game and received three stitches. X-rays were negative. He did not play Aug. 7, and he is day-to-day.

--RHP David Phelps (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 4. He will not pick up a baseball before Aug. 18.

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka (partially torn ligament in elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 9. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection July 14. He made 25 throws from 60 feet on Aug. 4. Tanaka increased his throwing to 50 throws from 60 feet on Aug. 5, and he threw Aug. 7 from distances of 60 to 90 feet. He will continue throwing Aug. 8-10 and will travel with the Yankees to Baltimore on Aug. 11.

--RHP Michael Pineda (right teres major muscle strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 6, and he was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on June 3. He was suspended the previous 10 days after he was caught using pine tar on the mound. He played catch from 60 feet May 10. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 18. He faced live hitters May 24 and threw 28 pitches. Pineda threw two innings May 27 in an extended spring training game. He was scratched from a simulated game June 1. He had a throwing session canceled after an MRI found some inflammation in his right shoulder. He played catch June 28 and June 30. He began playing catch from 90 feet July 5. Pineda threw a bullpen session in Tampa during the All-Star break. He threw live batting practice July 20, and threw in the batting cages July 24. He threw a simulated game July 29. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Aug. 3. Pineda threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session Aug. 6 and will make a second rehab start Aug. 8. Pineda’s pitch count will be increased to about 80 and he might return Aug. 13 in Baltimore.

--LHP CC Sabathia (fluid in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 1. An MRI revealed no structural damage, but the knee was swollen and causing Sabathia discomfort. He had the fluid drained from the knee, and he was given cortisone and stem-cell injections. Sabathia threw bullpen sessions June 18 and June 21. He threw 35 pitches in a simulated game June 24. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on June 28, and he started for Double-A Trenton on July 2. He experienced renewed knee swelling July 3, and he underwent season-ending surgery July 23.

--RHP Ivan Nova (ulnar collateral ligament tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 24. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

RHP Hiroki Kuroda

RHP Brandon McCarthy

RHP Shane Greene

LHP Chris Capuano

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Dellin Betances

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Shawn Kelley

LHP David Huff

RHP Chase Whitley

LHP Rich Hill

RHP Matt Daley

RHP Esmil Rogers

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

Francisco Cervelli

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Stephen Drew

SS Derek Jeter

3B Chase Headley

INF Brendan Ryan

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Martin Prado

DH Carlos Beltran

OF Ichiro Suzuki