New York Yankees - TeamReport

NEW YORK -- Mark Teixeira was hoping to play Friday night but still found that the soreness remained in his bruised left pinkie finger.

“I’d love to play as soon as possible,” he said before New York’s 10-6 win over the Cleveland Indians. “But I have no idea. I’ve never done this before. I have no idea how long it’s going to take.”

Teixeira missed his 31st game of the season, though he tested out the finger with some pregame soft tossing and hitting off a tee in the batting cage.

Though Teixeira leads the Yankees with 19 home runs and 52 RBIs, he is hitting .230, the second lowest among any regular. He is on pace to hit 26 home runs and drive in 74 runs.

Since Teixeira has missed time with one DL stint in April and some other nagging injuries, including a strained lat that cost him seven games, the Yankees have used five other players at the position.

Earlier Kelly Johnson made 23 starts there, catcher Brian McCann started nine games, reserve catcher Francisco Cervelli made two starts and infielder Scott Sizemore made one. While there were not any major defensive issues, so far Chase Headley has played effectively in his three starts.

RECORD: 61-54

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Indians (RHP Corey Kluber, 12-6, 2.55 ERA) at Yankees (RHP Brandon McCarthy, 4-0, 2.08 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Brandon McCarthy will make his sixth start for the Yankees Saturday afternoon against the Indians. Including his last start before the Arizona Diamondbacks traded him on July 6, McCarthy is 6-0 with a 2.09 ERA in his last seven starts and that is tied for the longest streak in his career and the second-longest active streak in the majors behind Clayton Kershaw (12 games). McCarthy picked up his latest win Monday against the Detroit Tigers, when he allowed an unearned run and five hits in 5 2/3 innings of a 2-1 victory. In 18 games (10 starts) against Cleveland, McCarthy is 6-4 with a 4.08 ERA. He faced the Indians in his New York debut July 9 and allowed four runs (one earned) in 6 2/3 innings in a no-decision in a game the Yankees won in extra innings.

--1B Mark Teixeira did not play Friday after cutting his left pinkie finger on a slide at the plate in the eighth inning Wednesday. Teixeira has missed 31 games this season with various injuries and is 5-for-27 since coming back from a lat strain July 28. He said he still had some soreness and was unable to pick up a bat.

--SS Derek Jeter tied Hall of Famer Honus Wagner for sixth place on the career hits list with an infield single in New York’s five-run first against Cleveland RHP Trevor Bauer (4-7). It was Jeter’s 3,430th hit.

--RHP Esmil Rogers became the 12th starting pitcher used by the Yankees and pitched well, allowing four runs and one hit over five innings. Two of those hits were in the first inning and starting with the final out of the first, Rogers retired 13 of the final 16 hitters. Rogers threw 87 pitches in his third appearance for the Yankees and, since being claimed off waivers, his earned-run average has dropped from 6.97 to 5.16.

--C Brian McCann took a foul ball off the mask in the third inning during an at-bat by Cleveland 3B Mike Aviles and the Yankees said he was diagnosed with a mild concussion. After trainer Steve Donahue and manager Joe Girardi came out to take a look, McCann stayed in but in the sixth, he was lifted for a pinch hitter. Girardi said McCann struggled to come up with the right word to describe how he was feeling, which is why the Yankees lifted him.

--DH Carlos Beltran continued his recent tear by highlighting a five-RBI night with a sixth-inning grand slam. Beltran is batting .359 (28-for-78) with five home runs and 17 RBIs in his last 20 games since July 18.

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka played catch for the fourth time since injuring his right elbow. On Friday, he made 25 throws apiece from 60 and 90 feet. The Yankees want to build him up to 120 feet before he has a bullpen session.

--RHP Michael Pineda made a second rehab start for Triple-A Scranton Wilkes Barre Friday night. Facing Columbus, he allowed one run and six hits in 4 1/3 innings. He struck out seven of the 19 hitters he faced and threw 52-of-72 pitches for strikes.

--RHP Bryan Mitchell was recalled from Triple-A Scranton Wilkes Barre. With the Railriders, he was 3-1 with a 2.78 ERA in five starts.

--RF Ichiro Suzuki tied George Sisler for 48th place on the all-time list with 2,809 hits. He tied Sisler with a seventh inning single and also stole two bases and made a nice backhanded running catch.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “When you have opportunities to score early in the game, the first couple of innings, you have a good chance to win. We put good at-bats together and scored five.” -- DH Carlos Beltran, who continued his recent tear by highlighting a five-RBI night with a sixth-inning grand slam.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Brian McCann (mild concussion) was removed from the Aug. 8 game and is day-to-day pending further evaluation.

--1B Mark Teixeira (cut on left pinkie finger) left the Aug. 6 game and received three stitches. X-rays were negative. He did not play Aug. 7 and Aug. 8, and he is day-to-day.

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka (partially torn ligament in elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 9. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection July 14. He made 25 throws from 60 feet on Aug. 4. Tanaka increased his throwing to 50 throws from 60 feet on Aug. 5, and he threw Aug. 7 from distances of 60 to 90 feet. He will continue throwing Aug. 8-10 and will travel with the Yankees to Baltimore on Aug. 11.

--RHP Michael Pineda (right teres major muscle strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 6, and he was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on June 3. He was suspended the previous 10 days after he was caught using pine tar on the mound. He played catch from 60 feet May 10. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 18. He faced live hitters May 24 and threw 28 pitches. Pineda threw two innings May 27 in an extended spring training game. He was scratched from a simulated game June 1. He had a throwing session canceled after an MRI found some inflammation in his right shoulder. He played catch June 28 and June 30. He began playing catch from 90 feet July 5. Pineda threw a bullpen session in Tampa during the All-Star break. He threw live batting practice July 20, and threw in the batting cages July 24. He threw a simulated game July 29. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Aug. 3. Pineda threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session Aug. 6 and made his second rehab start on Aug. 8. There is a possibility he could return Aug. 13 in Baltimore.

--RHP David Phelps (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 4. He will not pick up a baseball before Aug. 18.

--LHP CC Sabathia (fluid in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 1. An MRI revealed no structural damage, but the knee was swollen and causing Sabathia discomfort. He had the fluid drained from the knee, and he was given cortisone and stem-cell injections. Sabathia threw bullpen sessions June 18 and June 21. He threw 35 pitches in a simulated game June 24. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on June 28, and he started for Double-A Trenton on July 2. He experienced renewed knee swelling July 3, and he underwent season-ending surgery July 23.

--RHP Ivan Nova (ulnar collateral ligament tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 24. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 29.

