New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- In many ways, hitting coaches are similar to NFL offensive linemen.

A group of media doesn’t necessarily want to talk to both unless something bad happens like a bunch of sacks or a lack of hits.

Sunday’s 4-1 loss to the Indians found Yankees hitting coach Kevin Long in that situation, trying to explain the inconsistencies of their offense.

Like manager Joe Girardi, Long did not have many things to say, offering credit to the opposing pitchers and saying that his hitters are human.

Both are true, but Long found himself encircled by reporters with recorders, microphones and notebooks in the middle of the vast Yankee clubhouse because the Yankees scored once in 20 innings after Carlos Beltran’s grand slam in the sixth inning on Friday highlighted their 10-6 win.

”These guys are human,“ Long said. ”It’s not like they’re not going out there trying to compete and they’re not prepared. It’s a part of the game.

Those were Long’s first statements to a media group at Yankee Stadium since he spoke following a July 2 loss and the Yankees were on a mission to turn around their offense. The Yankees were 41-42 when he made those comments and have gone a respectable 20-14 since to cut their deficit in the wild-card race from five games to 2 1/2.

The Yankees batted .229 on their seven-game homestand and scored 22 runs. They did so while missing Mark Teixeira and Brian McCann at various points.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 61-56

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Yankees (LHP Chris Capuano, 1-2, 3.91 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Bud Norris, 9-7, 3.68 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Chris Capuano will make his fourth start for the Yankees in Monday’s series opener at Baltimore. Capuano has lasted at least six innings in his first three starts and has 13 strikeouts and one walk in his last two starts. Capuano’s last start was Wednesday against the Tigers when he picked up a no-decision despite allowing an unearned run and five hits in 6 2/3 innings. Capuano is winless in his last nine starts and has only pitched 3 2/3 innings against the Orioles.

--1B Mark Teixeira returned after missing the last three games with a bruised left pinkie that required three stitches. He was 1-for-4 and has six hits in 31 at-bats since returning from the lat injury on July 28.

--RHP Hiroki Kuroda matched his shortest start of the season by lasting 4 2/3 innings for the fourth time. He also allowed a season-worst four walks. Sunday also marked the second time in his career that he allowed five hitters to reach base via unintentional walk or a hit by pitch. The other instances was June 12, 2008 at San Diego.

--RHP Bryan Mitchell became the 52nd player to appear in a game for the Yankees when he pitched two scoreless innings. He also became the Yankees’ 31st pitcher, the 27th player to make his debut and the eighth to make a major league debut for the team.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We ran into some pretty good pitching. That’s part of the game. You’re going to go through that as an offense.” -- Yankees manager Joe Girardi, after the Yankees scored just 22 runs in its seven-game homestand.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Brian McCann (mild concussion) landed on the seven-day concussion disabled list Aug. 9. He was removed from the Aug. 8 game.

--1B Mark Teixeira (cut on left pinkie finger) left the Aug. 6 game and received three stitches. X-rays were negative. He did not play Aug. 7-9, but returned to the starting lineup Aug. 10.

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka (partially torn ligament in elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 9. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection July 14. He made 25 throws from 60 feet on Aug. 4. Tanaka increased his throwing to 50 throws from 60 feet on Aug. 5, and he threw Aug. 7 from distances of 60 to 90 feet. He will continue throwing Aug. 8-10 and will travel with the Yankees to Baltimore on Aug. 11.

--RHP Michael Pineda (right teres major muscle strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 6, and he was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on June 3. He was suspended the previous 10 days after he was caught using pine tar on the mound. He played catch from 60 feet May 10. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 18. He faced live hitters May 24 and threw 28 pitches. Pineda threw two innings May 27 in an extended spring training game. He was scratched from a simulated game June 1. He had a throwing session canceled after an MRI found some inflammation in his right shoulder. He played catch June 28 and June 30. He began playing catch from 90 feet July 5. Pineda threw a bullpen session in Tampa during the All-Star break. He threw live batting practice July 20, and threw in the batting cages July 24. He threw a simulated game July 29. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Aug. 3. Pineda threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session Aug. 6 and made his second rehab start on Aug. 8. There is a possibility he could return Aug. 13 in Baltimore.

--RHP David Phelps (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 4. He will not pick up a baseball before Aug. 18.

--LHP CC Sabathia (fluid in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 1. An MRI revealed no structural damage, but the knee was swollen and causing Sabathia discomfort. He had the fluid drained from the knee, and he was given cortisone and stem-cell injections. Sabathia threw bullpen sessions June 18 and June 21. He threw 35 pitches in a simulated game June 24. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on June 28, and he started for Double-A Trenton on July 2. He experienced renewed knee swelling July 3, and he underwent season-ending surgery July 23.

--RHP Ivan Nova (ulnar collateral ligament tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 24. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

RHP Hiroki Kuroda

RHP Brandon McCarthy

RHP Shane Greene

LHP Chris Capuano

RHP Bryan Mitchell

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Dellin Betances

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Shawn Kelley

LHP David Huff

RHP Chase Whitley

LHP Rich Hill

RHP Esmil Rogers

CATCHERS:

Francisco Cervelli

Austin Romine

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Stephen Drew

SS Derek Jeter

3B Chase Headley

INF Brendan Ryan

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Martin Prado

DH Carlos Beltran

OF Ichiro Suzuki