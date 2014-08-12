New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- Injuries have cost the Yankees four starting pitchers this season and hurt the team badly. But New York’s finally getting some good news on that front as right-hander Michael Pineda will return.

The Yankees confirmed Monday that Pineda is going to be activated from the disabled list to start on Wednesday against the Orioles. Pineda has been on the DL since May 6 due to right shoulder muscle problems and, after two rehab starts, he’s coming back.

“We wanted to make sure that he was ready, that we felt he was ready, that he felt that he was ready,” New York manager Joe Girardi said. “We feel he’s ready now.”

Girardi said they’re going to watch Pineda’s pitch count at first. In this start, they’re going to limit the right-hander to 85-90 pitches.

Pineda brings a 2-2 record and a 1.83 ERA after a rocky start to the season. He was suspended for trying to use pine tar while pitching in a game versus Boston on April 23, which got him ejected from that contest.

The right-hander suffered his injury during the subsequent 10-day suspension that Major League Baseball gave him for the incident.

The Yankees need better starting pitching if they want to have any shot at catching the Orioles or making the American League playoffs.

“I feel good about him taking the mound,” Girardi said. “We need him to pitch well.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 61-57

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Shane Greene, 3-1, 2.89 ERA) at Orioles (LHP Wei-Yin Chen, 12-4, 3.90 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Derek Jeter got New York’s only RBI of the night. Jeter hit a slow grounder to third that brought in LF Brett Gardner, who had just started the game with a triple off Baltimore RHP Bud Norris. “I understand we have to score runs,” Jeter said. “We have to pitch. We have to play defense. We have to play better.”

--RHP Chris Leroux was selected by the Yankees from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Monday. Leroux is 0-1 in two relief appearances this season with New York.

--RHP Bryan Mitchell was optioned back to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Monday. Mitchell made his major league debut on Sunday with two shutout innings against the Indians.

--DH Carlos Beltran was credited with a steal of home on a bizarre play in the second. He was on third and broke for home when the Orioles got 3B Chase Headley hung up in a run-down between first and second. Beltran then took off and 3B Manny Machado’s throw hit Beltran, allowing him to score, and RHP Bud Norris then made a fielding error when the ball bounded into foul territory, bringing in Headley for a 3-1 lead. Headley also got a steal while Machado and Norris both earned errors.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s frustrating, because we had a lead and you want to be able to hold the lead and build on the lead. As I said, it’s one game, and I talked about the importance of taking the series. We need to win tomorrow.” -- Yankees manager Joe Girardi, after Monday’s loss to the Orioles.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Michael Pineda (right teres major muscle strain) went on the 15-day disabled list May 6, and he was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on June 3. He was suspended the previous 10 days after he was caught using pine tar on the mound. He played catch from 60 feet May 10. He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session May 18. He faced live hitters May 24 and threw 28 pitches. Pineda threw two innings May 27 in an extended spring training game. He was scratched from a simulated game June 1. He had a throwing session canceled after an MRI found some inflammation in his right shoulder. He played catch June 28 and June 30. He began playing catch from 90 feet July 5. Pineda threw a bullpen session in Tampa during the All-Star break. He threw live batting practice July 20, and threw in the batting cages July 24. He threw a simulated game July 29. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Aug. 3. Pineda threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session Aug. 6 and made his second rehab start Aug. 8. He will be activated from the disabled list to start Aug. 13.

--C Brian McCann (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list Aug. 9.

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka (partially torn ligament in elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 9. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection July 14. He made 25 throws from 60 feet on Aug. 4. Tanaka increased his throwing to 50 throws from 60 feet on Aug. 5, and he threw Aug. 7 from distances of 60 to 90 feet. He was due to travel with the Yankees to Baltimore on Aug. 11.

--RHP David Phelps (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 4. He will not pick up a baseball before Aug. 18.

--LHP CC Sabathia (fluid in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 1. An MRI revealed no structural damage, but the knee was swollen and causing Sabathia discomfort. He had the fluid drained from the knee, and he was given cortisone and stem-cell injections. Sabathia threw bullpen sessions June 18 and June 21. He threw 35 pitches in a simulated game June 24. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on June 28, and he started for Double-A Trenton on July 2. He experienced renewed knee swelling July 3, and he underwent season-ending surgery July 23.

--RHP Ivan Nova (ulnar collateral ligament tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 24. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

RHP Hiroki Kuroda

RHP Brandon McCarthy

RHP Shane Greene

LHP Chris Capuano

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Dellin Betances

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Shawn Kelley

LHP David Huff

RHP Chase Whitley

LHP Rich Hill

RHP Esmil Rogers

RHP Chris Leroux

CATCHERS:

Francisco Cervelli

Austin Romine

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Stephen Drew

SS Derek Jeter

3B Chase Headley

INF Brendan Ryan

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Martin Prado

DH Carlos Beltran

OF Ichiro Suzuki