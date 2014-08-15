New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- Right-hander Masahiro Tanaka appears to be on the comeback trail for the New York Yankees.

Tanaka threw 10 fastballs on flat ground prior to the Yankees’ game against the Orioles on Wednesday. He also played long toss and did not have any further discomfort.

That is good news for the Yankees, who have already had 31 players pitch, setting the single-season franchise high. Tanaka has been on the DL since July 8 with small tear of the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow.

At first, there were fears he might need season-ending Tommy John surgery. Now, Yankees manager Joe Girardi said there is a chance he could rejoin the rotation.

“That’s our hope,” Girardi said. “We wouldn’t be going through this if we didn’t expect him to pitch for us. Our hope is he’ll pitch in September.”

Tanaka also was encouraged by his progress. He also did not rule out returning to mound this season.

“I think I have a chance if everything progresses the way I want to, the way we want to,” Tanaka said through an interpreter. “Really, I didn’t feel anything special compared to regular tossing. I felt that everything went well.”

Girardi said the next step for Tanaka would be a bullpen session, but he did not specify any type of timeline. However, if things go well in the bullpen, Tanaka could then start throwing batting practice.

Tanaka is 12-4 with a 2.51 ERA in 18 starts and was named to the All-Star Game, but he had to bow out because of the injury. He has worked hard to get back on the mound. Tanaka said the throwing session Wednesday was especially arduous.

“Today was the hardest day,” Tanaka said. “Basically we go day by day seeing how it feels. I feel good because everything is progressing in the way that I want it to.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 61-58

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Brandon McCarthy, 4-1, 2.21 ERA) at Rays (RHP Alex Cobb, 7-6, 3.41 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chris Leroux was designated for assignment Wednesday to make room for RHP Michael Pineda, who came off the DL to start against Baltimore. Leroux allowed five runs on seven hits with three strikeouts and two walks over two innings with the Yankees. He was 0-1 with a 22.50 ERA.

--RHP Shane Greene got his next start pushed back to Saturday. One of the reasons for the move was so RHP Michael Pineda could come off the DL and pitch on regular rest Wednesday against the Orioles. Greene threw a bullpen session Wednesday to stay sharp. He is 3-1 with a 2.89 ERA in six starts. “We could have did it either way, but we thought we’d keep Pineda on schedule,” manager Joe Girardi said.

--RHP Michael Pineda (right shoulder muscle) came off the DL and started Wednesday against the Orioles. It was his first major league start since April 23 at Boston when he was eventually suspended for illegally using pine tar. Pineda allowed one run on two hits with four strikeouts and no walks in five innings and 67 pitches against Baltimore. Manager Joe Girardi expects big things with Pineda’s return. “He’s a guy that was really good in the month of April, and a guy that’s obviously really well rested and should be strong at this point in the season,” Girardi said.

--RHP Hiroki Kuroda will start Sunday for the Yankees because that would allow him to get an extra day of rest before the next start, manager Joe Girardi said. “We’re trying to stay proactive,” Girardi said. “If we did do that he would have thrown the first, sixth, and eleventh day on the next stretch.”

--C Brian McCann, who has been on the disabled list since Aug. 9 with a concussion, continues to progress. He will be with the team for the next series in Tampa. “He’ll be there Friday,” manager Joe Girardi said. “He’ll go through BP, he feels good. So, he’ll be with us. He hit today and feels good.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I feel pretty good. I‘m happy to be back with the team and pitching.” -- RHP Michael Pineda, after coming off the DL to start Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka (partially torn ligament in elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 9. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection July 14. He made 25 throws from 60 feet on Aug. 4. Tanaka increased his throwing to 50 throws from 60 feet on Aug. 5, and he threw Aug. 7 from distances of 60 to 90 feet. He began to make 50 throws from 90 feet, according to manager Joe Girardi, as of Aug. 12. He threw 10 fastballs on flat ground Aug. 13. Tanaka and Girardi expressed optimism that Tanaka could return to the rotation at some point this season.

--C Brian McCann (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list Aug. 9. He is expected to return to the team as soon as he is eligible.

--RHP David Phelps (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 4. He will not pick up a baseball before Aug. 18.

--LHP CC Sabathia (fluid in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 1. An MRI revealed no structural damage, but the knee was swollen and causing Sabathia discomfort. He had the fluid drained from the knee, and he was given cortisone and stem-cell injections. Sabathia threw bullpen sessions June 18 and June 21. He threw 35 pitches in a simulated game June 24. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on June 28, and he started for Double-A Trenton on July 2. He experienced renewed knee swelling July 3, and he underwent season-ending surgery July 23.

--RHP Ivan Nova (ulnar collateral ligament tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 24. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

RHP Hiroki Kuroda

RHP Brandon McCarthy

RHP Shane Greene

LHP Chris Capuano

RHP Michael Pineda

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Dellin Betances

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Shawn Kelley

LHP David Huff

RHP Chase Whitley

LHP Rich Hill

RHP Esmil Rogers

CATCHERS:

Francisco Cervelli

Austin Romine

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Stephen Drew

SS Derek Jeter

3B Chase Headley

INF Brendan Ryan

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Martin Prado

DH Carlos Beltran

OF Ichiro Suzuki