New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

Masahiro Tanaka is ready to get back on the mound.

The New York Yankees are still hoping to get their Japanese ace back in a big-league game for a couple starts this September, but Saturday afternoon will bring his biggest challenge so far, as Tanaka is slated to throw 25 fastballs in a bullpen session at Tropicana Field.

It will be the first time Tanaka has thrown off a mound since July 8, when he started against the Indians.

“I still think it’s early to tell, but we’re getting through each step,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. “Hopefully tomorrow goes well and we can move to the next step.”

Tanaka has been rehabbing a partial tear of his right ulnar collateral ligament. He went through long toss and fielding drills before the Yankees’ 5-0 loss to the Rays on Friday at Tropicana Field but admitted that throwing off a mound will present a new kind of challenge in his recovery.

“I think so,” Tanaka said through his interpreter. “If I can’t throw the way I want to throw on a mound or in a bullpen, then there’s no way I’ll be able to throw that in a game. So, definitely the bullpen will be important.”

“Everything has been positive so far,” Girardi added. “He said he feels good, but you really don’t ever know.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 61-59

STREAK: Lost five

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Shane Greene, 3-1, 2.89 ERA) at Rays (LHP Drew Smyly, 7-10, 3.73 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Brandon McCarthy has lost his last two starts after going 4-0 in his first five starts with the Yankees, who acquired him in a trade with the D-backs. The Yankees have been shut out in each of his last two starts, accounting for two of their five shutout losses this season. McCarthy allowed four runs in Friday’s 5-0 loss to the Rays, matching his most in seven starts with the Yankees. McCarthy has recorded at least seven strikeouts in three straight starts for the first time in his career.

--3B Chase Headley snapped an errorless streak of 62 consecutive games on Friday in a 5-0 loss to the Rays. It had been the second-longest active streak among major league third baseman, behind only the Giants’ Pablo Sandoval. Headley’s streak fell short of his career-high errorless streak, which reached 67 games.

--SS Derek Jeter went 2-for-4 in the Yankees’ 5-0 loss to the Rays on Friday, his 1,007th multi-hit game in a Yankees uniform. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, that ranks as the third most since 1900 for a player with one team, passing Hank Aaron’s 1,006 multi-hit games with the Braves. Jeter, playing in his final season, trails only the Cardinals’ Stan Musial (1,059) and the Tigers’ Ty Cobb (1,211).

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka will throw off the mound Saturday for the first time since July 8 as he is slated to throw a bullpen session consisting of 25 fastballs at Tropicana Field. It will be the biggest test yet for Tanaka, out since his last start with a partially torn right ulnar collateral ligament, as the Japanese right-hander agreed “definitely the bullpen will be important.”

--C Brian McCann rejoined the Yankees on Friday at Tropicana Field and could come off the seven-day concussion disabled list as soon as Sunday, according to manager Joe Girardi. McCann took batting practice and went through fielding drills on Friday. McCann was hit by a foul tip on Aug. 8.

QUOTE TO NOTE:

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka (partially torn ligament in elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 9. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection July 14. He made 25 throws from 60 feet on Aug. 4. Tanaka increased his throwing to 50 throws from 60 feet on Aug. 5, and he threw Aug. 7 from distances of 60 to 90 feet. He began to make 50 throws from 90 feet, according to manager Joe Girardi, as of Aug. 12. He threw 10 fastballs on flat ground Aug. 13. He will throw off the mound Aug. 16 as he is slated to throw a bullpen session consisting of 25 fastballs at Tropicana Field.

--C Brian McCann (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list Aug. 9. He rejoined the Yankees on Aug. 15 at Tropicana Field and could come off the seven-day concussion disabled list as soon as Aug. 17, according to manager Joe Girardi. McCann took batting practice and went through fielding drills on Aug. 15.

--RHP David Phelps (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 4. He will not pick up a baseball before Aug. 18.

--LHP CC Sabathia (fluid in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 1. An MRI revealed no structural damage, but the knee was swollen and causing Sabathia discomfort. He had the fluid drained from the knee, and he was given cortisone and stem-cell injections. Sabathia threw bullpen sessions June 18 and June 21. He threw 35 pitches in a simulated game June 24. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on June 28, and he started for Double-A Trenton on July 2. He experienced renewed knee swelling July 3, and he underwent season-ending surgery July 23.

--RHP Ivan Nova (ulnar collateral ligament tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 24. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

RHP Hiroki Kuroda

RHP Brandon McCarthy

RHP Shane Greene

LHP Chris Capuano

RHP Michael Pineda

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Dellin Betances

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Shawn Kelley

LHP David Huff

RHP Chase Whitley

LHP Rich Hill

RHP Esmil Rogers

CATCHERS:

Francisco Cervelli

Austin Romine

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Stephen Drew

SS Derek Jeter

3B Chase Headley

INF Brendan Ryan

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Martin Prado

DH Carlos Beltran

OF Ichiro Suzuki