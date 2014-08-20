New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Derek Jeter saw the wave of reporters slowly shuffling their feet toward his locker and the Yankees captain had a bemused look on his face.

That was because reporters were seeking his reaction on an official scoring change that switched the exact hit that tied and passed Honus Wagner for sixth on the all-time list. Originally Jeter tied Wagner with 3,430 hits on a first-inning play on Aug. 8 when Cleveland shortstop Jose Ramirez ranged behind second base, spun around and made an off-balance throw to first baseman Carlos Santana. Santana dropped the ball and the play was ruled a hit.

The Indians challenged the official scoring ruling and Tuesday MLB Executive vice president Joe Torre switched the call to an error.

“You guys thought I was going to bash Mr. T because he makes the decision,” Jeter joked.

The hit that tied him with Wagner was an infield single against Cleveland right-hander Corey Kluber on Aug. 9. The hit that moved him past Wagner was a double two nights later at Camden Yards against Bud Norris.

“If it was the last hit I ever got, then it would be a story,” Jeter said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 63-60

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Astros (RHP Scott Feldman, 6-9, 4.45 ERA) at Yankees (RHP Michael Pineda, 2-2, 1.82 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Michael Pineda makes his sixth start and second since being activated from the disabled list last Wednesday. Pineda went five innings in his return and allowed one run and two hits while taking a no-decision against Baltimore. Pineda has never faced the Astros and has allowed eight or fewer hits in each of his 33 career starts. That is the sixth-longest active streak in the majors among those who have made at least one start this year.

--RHP David Phelps spent Monday’s off-day doing a throwing session consisting of 50 pitches from 60 feet. He also had a precautionary MRI and was meeting with team physician Dr. Chris Ahmad. Phelps said he was told he could return within three weeks and that it has been over a week since he last felt any pain in his inflamed right elbow.

--DH/RF Carlos Beltran has been cleared to play right field but started at designated hitter Tuesday. He extended his hitless drought to 14 at-bats with two flyouts and a fielder’s choice.

--C Brian McCann hit his 14th home run Tuesday night in the fourth inning as he played his first home game since being hit by a foul tip on Aug. 8.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I tried to make a good pitch down and away. Instead I threw it right into his bat path and he put it 30 rows deep. It stinks when 3-0 that happens, but make a good quality pitch and maybe I get a ground-ball double play. ... When you’re not making quality pitches and you’re not throwing the ball where you want to, you’re not going to get outs. I struggled out there tonight and I blew it for our team.” -- Closer David Robertson, after Astros DH Chris Carter crushed a cutter into the left-field bleachers in the ninth inning to give Houston the win.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka (partially torn ligament in elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 9. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection July 14. He made 25 throws from 60 feet on Aug. 4. Tanaka increased his throwing to 50 throws from 60 feet on Aug. 5, and he threw Aug. 7 from distances of 60 to 90 feet. He began to make 50 throws from 90 feet, according to manager Joe Girardi, as of Aug. 12. He threw 10 fastballs on flat ground Aug. 13, and he threw a bullpen session Aug. 16. He will throw another bullpen session Aug. 20.

--RHP David Phelps (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 4. He was shut down from throwing through mid-August, but made 50 throws from 60 feet on the team’s off-day on Aug. 18.

--LHP CC Sabathia (fluid in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 1. An MRI revealed no structural damage, but the knee was swollen and causing Sabathia discomfort. He had the fluid drained from the knee, and he was given cortisone and stem-cell injections. Sabathia threw bullpen sessions June 18 and June 21. He threw 35 pitches in a simulated game June 24. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on June 28, and he started for Double-A Trenton on July 2. He experienced renewed knee swelling July 3, and he underwent season-ending surgery July 23.

--RHP Ivan Nova (ulnar collateral ligament tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 24. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

RHP Hiroki Kuroda

RHP Brandon McCarthy

RHP Shane Greene

LHP Chris Capuano

RHP Michael Pineda

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Dellin Betances

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Shawn Kelley

LHP David Huff

RHP Chase Whitley

LHP Rich Hill

RHP Esmil Rogers

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

Francisco Cervelli

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Stephen Drew

SS Derek Jeter

3B Chase Headley

INF Brendan Ryan

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Martin Prado

DH Carlos Beltran

OF Ichiro Suzuki