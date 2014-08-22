New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Team meetings have varied over the years but they generally focus on one topic.

For the New York Yankees, their team meeting was an informal one and focused on an offense that had struggled in the first two games of the series with Houston. The key talking point, according to third baseman Chase Headley, was to play with a bit more emotion and that “enough was enough”.

Whether that team meeting has the desired effect is unclear. The Yankees had five singles and two doubles and finished the series by going 3-for-22 with runners in scoring position and striking out 23 times.

Though Headley didn’t exactly delve into play-by-play of the meeting, the gist is that the Yankees were tired of how they played in the previous two losses, ones that prompted many callers to sports talk radio to declare their postseason chances over.

”A lot of guys talked, it was good.’ Left fielder Brett Gardner said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 64-61

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: White Sox (LHP John Danks, 9-8, 4.94 ERA) at Yankees (RHP Shane Greene, 3-1, 2.91 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Shane Greene makes his eighth career start in Friday’s series opener against the White Sox and is one of six rookies to have a start with 10 strikeouts and one walk or less this season. That happened last Saturday in Tampa Bay when he allowed two runs and seven hits in six innings while striking out 10 in a no-decision. Those are some of the things that RHP Brandon McCarthy enjoys about Greene, when he spoke about the rookie following Thursday’s 3-0 win. “I like watching Shane pitch,” McCarthy said. “He calls it a cutter but it’s a disgusting slider. His fastball is explosive.”

--RHP Brandon McCarthy had his ninth career complete game and fourth career shutout as he pitched a four-hitter in Thursday’s 3-0 win over Houston. McCarthy did it in his 26th start, which is a new career high. McCarthy conceded that he felt a little winded in the middle innings but credited catcher Francisco Cervelli with using his high-energy personality to get him through it. McCarthy threw 107 pitches, three less than last Friday when he lasted 6 1/3 innings in Tampa Bay. He has thrown over 105 pitches in five starts for the Yankees and threw 40 sinkers.

--DH Carlos Beltran was held out of the lineup Thursday with pain in his right elbow. It was his 23rd game missed due to the injury but the Yankees think it’s a day-to-day injury.

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka will throw to hitters Saturday either in the setting of live batting practice or a simulated game. Tanaka has been on the DL since July 10 with a right elbow injury but has thrown two bullpen sessions so far.

--INF/OF Zelous Wheeler was recalled from Triple-A Scranton Wilkes-Barre Thursday and was 0-for-3. That dropped his average from .267 to .242.

--RHP Chase Whitley was optioned to Triple-A Scranton Wilkes-Barre Thursday. He was initially promoted to the Yankees to replace LHP CC Sabathia in May. In his three months with the team he had a 5.43 ERA in 19 appearances (12 starts).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We knew he was a better pitcher than his numbers indicated because we had seen him firsthand. We knew he had the ability to pitch. We knew he had a good fastball, a cutter, a curveball, so it’s really worked out and he’s thrown the ball great for us.” -- New York manager Joe Girardi on RHP Brandon McCarthy after a win over Houston on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--DH Carlos Beltran (sore right elbow) missed the Aug. 20-21 game and received a cortisone shot. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka (partially torn ligament in elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 9. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection July 14. He made 25 throws from 60 feet on Aug. 4. Tanaka increased his throwing to 50 throws from 60 feet on Aug. 5, and he threw Aug. 7 from distances of 60 to 90 feet. He threw 10 fastballs on flat ground Aug. 13, and he threw bullpen sessions Aug. 16 and Aug. 20. The next step could be live batting practice.

--RHP David Phelps (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 4. He was shut down from throwing through mid-August, but he made 50 throws from 60 feet on Aug. 18. On Aug. 20, he played catch.

--LHP CC Sabathia (fluid in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 1. An MRI revealed no structural damage, but the knee was swollen and causing Sabathia discomfort. He had the fluid drained from the knee, and he was given cortisone and stem-cell injections. Sabathia threw bullpen sessions June 18 and June 21. He threw 35 pitches in a simulated game June 24. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on June 28, and he started for Double-A Trenton on July 2. He experienced renewed knee swelling July 3, and he underwent season-ending surgery July 23.

--RHP Ivan Nova (ulnar collateral ligament tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 24. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

RHP Hiroki Kuroda

RHP Brandon McCarthy

RHP Shane Greene

LHP Chris Capuano

RHP Michael Pineda

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Dellin Betances

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Shawn Kelley

LHP David Huff

LHP Rich Hill

RHP Esmil Rogers

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

Francisco Cervelli

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Stephen Drew

SS Derek Jeter

3B Chase Headley

INF Brendan Ryan

INF/OF Zelous Wheeler

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Martin Prado

DH Carlos Beltran

OF Ichiro Suzuki