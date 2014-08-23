New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

By nature Yankees manager Joe Girardi is an optimist. No matter the relentless barrage of questions about his struggling offense, he always maintains a belief in the talent he has.

Many wonder where some of that comes from and while some of it came it from his parents, it also was influenced by Joe Torre’s calm demeanor during 12 years managing through playoff runs, the media and dealing with George Steinbrenner.

Torre was inducted into the Hall of Fame last month and before Saturday’s game he will get his number six retired and a plaque added to Monument Park.

“I’ve always said that one of Joe’s greatest qualities was he had the ability to make people think that everything was going to be alright if we stuck together and worked hard and did our job,” Girardi said. “He was good at keeping the noise out and letting us focus on our jobs.”

Among that noise was Steinbrenner getting upset after the Yankees lost the first two games of the 1996 World Series by getting outscored 16-1. Torre famously told Steinbrenner not to worry that Atlanta’s his town and that the Yankees would win three games there and wrap the series up in six games, which is what they did and that was the first of 12 straight playoff appearances for Torre.

“It’s absolutely incredible,” Girardi said. “Teams just don’t have those runs and you think about what he was able to. To be able to do it 12 years in a row is a credit to him.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 65-61

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: White Sox (RHP Scott Carroll, 5-7, 4.99 ERA) vs. Yankees (RHP Hiroki Kuroda, 8-8, 3.97 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Hiroki Kuroda will make his 26th start and attempt to go over .500 again. Kuroda lost his previous two decisions before allowing two runs and four hits in 6 2/3 innings of a 4-2 win at Tampa Bay on Sunday. Kuroda is 6-5 with a 3.63 ERA in his last 19 starts after starting this year 2-3 with a 5.14 ERA. Kuroda will be making his seventh career start against Chicago. So far, he is 2-2 with a 3.43 ERA against the White Sox. He last faced them May 23 in Chicago when he allowed four runs (two earned) and eight hits in 4 2/3 innings.

--DH Carlos Beltran was held out of the lineup Friday with pain in his right elbow. It was his 24th game missed due to the injury and before Friday’s game, he tested it out by taking some swings.

--RHP David Phelps (right elbow inflammation) played catch and reported no problems. He has been on the DL since Aug. 4 with the injury.

--RHP David Robertson recorded his 500th strikeout. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, that is the fastest in Yankee history as he did it in 376 2/3 innings. The quickest Yankee before Robertson was RHP David Cone, who did in 486 1/3 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I can describe it as one of the biggest moments in my career, not personal-wise, but I‘m talking just getting a win for the Yankees means a lot for anyone.” -- RF Martin Prado, who hit a two-out bases-loaded single in the bottom of the ninth inning, lifting the Yankees to a 4-3 victory over the White Sox.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--DH Carlos Beltran (sore right elbow) missed the Aug. 20-22 game and received a cortisone shot. He swung before the Aug. 23 game. He is day-to-day with the same injury that cost him 21 games May 13-June 4.

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka (partially torn ligament in elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 9. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection July 14. He made 25 throws from 60 feet on Aug. 4. Tanaka increased his throwing to 50 throws from 60 feet on Aug. 5, and he threw Aug. 7 from distances of 60 to 90 feet. He threw 10 fastballs on flat ground Aug. 13, and he threw bullpen sessions Aug. 16 and Aug. 20. The next step could be live batting practice.

--RHP David Phelps (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 4. He was shut down from throwing through mid-August, but he made 50 throws from 60 feet on Aug. 18. On Aug. 20, he played catch.

--LHP CC Sabathia (fluid in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 1. An MRI revealed no structural damage, but the knee was swollen and causing Sabathia discomfort. He had the fluid drained from the knee, and he was given cortisone and stem-cell injections. Sabathia threw bullpen sessions June 18 and June 21. He threw 35 pitches in a simulated game June 24. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on June 28, and he started for Double-A Trenton on July 2. He experienced renewed knee swelling July 3, and he underwent season-ending surgery July 23.

--RHP Ivan Nova (ulnar collateral ligament tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 24. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

RHP Hiroki Kuroda

RHP Brandon McCarthy

RHP Shane Greene

LHP Chris Capuano

RHP Michael Pineda

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Dellin Betances

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Shawn Kelley

LHP David Huff

LHP Rich Hill

RHP Esmil Rogers

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

Francisco Cervelli

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Stephen Drew

SS Derek Jeter

3B Chase Headley

INF Brendan Ryan

INF/OF Zelous Wheeler

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Martin Prado

DH Carlos Beltran

OF Ichiro Suzuki