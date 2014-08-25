New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- When pitching coach Larry Rothchild came out to the mound with two on and two outs in the top of the 10th during an at-bat to slugger Jose Abreu, his message to David Huff was simple:

“Don’t leave anything over the plate.”

That loud and clear message came before Abreu stepped in.

Huff got ahead 0-2 and then threw ball one. He wound up missing his spot on the next pitch since catcher Francisco Cervelli called for a more outside pitch.

That pitch worked out as Abreu took it for a called strike three and that was the biggest out for Yankees pitching in Sunday’s 7-4 victory over the White Sox.

“It was good,” Huff said “I got to stay aggressive as well but getting him out like that was big.”

Abreu was 6-for-12 with four RBIs this weekend. He began the series with a three-run home run but Yankees pitching struck him out on close called strike threes in his final two at-bats.

RECORD: 67-61

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Michael Pineda 2-2, 2.05 ERA) at Royals (RHP James Shields, 12-6, 3.28 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Brian McCann delivered his biggest hit of the season with a pinch-hit three-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning, lifting the Yankees to a 7-4 victory over the White Sox on Sunday afternoon. It was McCann’s second walk-off hit as a Yankee and sixth of his career. McCann’s other game-ending hit for New York was a bloop single to beat the Cincinnati Reds five weeks ago.

--RHP Michael Pineda makes his third start since coming off the DL and seventh overall for the Yankees Monday when they start a seven-game road trip with a makeup game in Kansas City. Pineda has had two no-decisions since returning and allowed two runs and four hits in six innings of a 5-2 loss to Houston on Wednesday.

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka (right elbow) will throw a simulated game before Thursday’s game in Detroit. He continued his rehab Saturday by throwing 35 pitches to live hitters.

--LF Brett Gardner has six hits in his last 42 at-bats. He also has an injured ankle that kept him out of Sunday’s game and could keep him out of Monday’s game in Kansas City.

--RHP David Robertson recorded his third blown save and first since June 5, a stretch of 22 saves. Robertson isn’t expected to pitch three days in a row on Monday but that could happen later in the season if he tells manager Joe Girardi he’s feeling fine.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was fired up. That’s a moment that’s up there for me. I was going to let it out.” -- C Brian McCann, after blasting a pinch-hit, walk-off three-run home run in the 10th inning against the White Sox Sunday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Brett Gardner (ankle injury) sat out the Aug. 24 game and could be out Aug. 25.

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka (partially torn ligament in elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 9. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection July 14. He made 25 throws from 60 feet on Aug. 4. Tanaka increased his throwing to 50 throws from 60 feet on Aug. 5, and he threw Aug. 7 from distances of 60 to 90 feet. He threw 10 fastballs on flat ground Aug. 13, and he threw bullpen sessions Aug. 16 and Aug. 20. He will throw a simulated game before the Aug. 28 game in Detroit. He continued his rehab Aug. 23 by throwing 35 pitches to live hitters.

--DH Carlos Beltran (sore right elbow) missed the Aug. 20-22 game and received a cortisone shot. He swung before the Aug. 23 game. He is day-to-day with the same injury that cost him 21 games May 13-June 4.

--RHP David Phelps (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 4. He was shut down from throwing through mid-August, but he made 50 throws from 60 feet on Aug. 18. On Aug. 20, he played catch.

--LHP CC Sabathia (fluid in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 1. An MRI revealed no structural damage, but the knee was swollen and causing Sabathia discomfort. He had the fluid drained from the knee, and he was given cortisone and stem-cell injections. Sabathia threw bullpen sessions June 18 and June 21. He threw 35 pitches in a simulated game June 24. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on June 28, and he started for Double-A Trenton on July 2. He experienced renewed knee swelling July 3, and he underwent season-ending surgery July 23.

--RHP Ivan Nova (ulnar collateral ligament tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 24. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 29.

