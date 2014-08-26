New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It may be premature to count the Yankees out of the playoffs. They have been down, but certainly not out.

The count reached eight after an Aug. 15 loss at Tampa Bay, the Yankees’ fifth straight loss.

The Yankees, however, have climbed off the canvas and are swarming back with haymakers of their own.

They posted an 8-1 victory Monday night over the Royals, who lead the American League Central, their fifth straight triumph, matching their longest winning streak of the season. They also won five in a row April 12-17.

The game Monday was a one-night stand in Kansas City, a makeup of a June 9 game that was rained out.

The hot Yankees just completed a 4-2 homestand and have won 13 of 21. They play their next three games at Detroit, a club the Yankees are chasing in the wild-card standings.

With a healthy Michael Pineda, who held the Royals to one run and five hits over 6 1/3 innings in the 8-1 victory Monday night, and right-hander Brandon McCarthy and left-hander Chris Capuano added to the rotation after trades with the Diamondbacks and Rockies, the Yankees seem primed to make a September move to make the playoffs.

“I think it’s really helped, the trades that we’ve made,” catcher Brian McCann said. “Pineda coming back and Brandon McCarthy stepping up and adding Capuano, we made a lot of moves and it’s definitely helped us.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 68-61

STREAK: Won five

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Brandon McCarthy, 5-2, 1.90 ERA) at Detroit (RHP Rick Porcello, 14-8, 3.10 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Mark Teixeira did not play after experiencing left hamstring tightness the past three-to-four days. “This is a brutal stretch of games and any opportunity to give it some rest, we’re going to take advantage of it,” Teixeira said. “When you’re younger, you play through them and you don’t have a problem. But sometimes you play through them and something pops and you’re out for a while.” Teixeira said he expects to return to the lineup Tuesday at Detroit.

--3B Chase Headley, who was acquired in a July 22 trade with the Padres, made his fifth start at first base. With Headley moving across the diamond, rookie Zelous Wheeler started at third base.

--OF Brett Gardner sat out his second straight game because of a bruised right ankle. Gardner will likely return to the lineup soon. “He’s better today but he’s not a player (Monday),” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. “We’re hoping for tomorrow. If it’s not tomorrow, I would think it’s the next day. But he got better. That is a good sign.”

--RHP Brandon McCarthy will make his ninth Yankees start Tuesday in the series opener against the Tigers. He is 3-3 with a 2.92 ERA in his career against Detroit, but in his past three starts against the Tigers, he is 3-0 with a 0.46 ERA. Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera has a .267 batting average against McCarthy in 15 at-bats with two doubles, but no home runs.

--CF Jacob Ellsbury singled home a run in the seventh for his 1,000th career hit. “It’s pretty special,” Ellsbury said. “They got the ball for me. That will be in my collection. I guess it just means you play for a little while.” He added a two-run homer in the ninth and registered his 40th multi-hit game and his 13th game with three or more hits.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s something I’ll remember, I’ve enjoyed coming here, playing here in my career and for them to show appreciation was pretty special.” -- SS Derek Jeter, after getting a standing ovation by Royals fans in the ninth inning Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Brett Gardner (bruised right ankle) sat out the Aug. 24 and Aug. 25 games.

--1B Mark Teixeira (left hamstring tightness) did not play Aug. 25. “This is a brutal stretch of games and any opportunity to give it some rest, we’re going to take advantage of it,” Teixeira said. Teixeira said he expects to return to the lineup Aug. 26.

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka (partially torn ligament in elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 9. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection July 14. He made 25 throws from 60 feet on Aug. 4. Tanaka increased his throwing to 50 throws from 60 feet on Aug. 5, and he threw Aug. 7 from distances of 60 to 90 feet. He threw 10 fastballs on flat ground Aug. 13, and he threw bullpen sessions Aug. 16 and Aug. 20. He threw 35 pitches to live hitters Aug. 23. He will throw a simulated game before the Aug. 28 game in Detroit.

--RHP David Phelps (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 4. He was shut down from throwing through mid-August, but he made 50 throws from 60 feet on Aug. 18. On Aug. 20, he played catch.

--LHP CC Sabathia (fluid in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 1. An MRI revealed no structural damage, but the knee was swollen and causing Sabathia discomfort. He had the fluid drained from the knee, and he was given cortisone and stem-cell injections. Sabathia threw bullpen sessions June 18 and June 21. He threw 35 pitches in a simulated game June 24. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on June 28, and he started for Double-A Trenton on July 2. He experienced renewed knee swelling July 3, and he underwent season-ending surgery July 23.

--RHP Ivan Nova (ulnar collateral ligament tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 24. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

RHP Hiroki Kuroda

RHP Brandon McCarthy

RHP Shane Greene

LHP Chris Capuano

RHP Michael Pineda

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Dellin Betances

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Shawn Kelley

LHP David Huff

LHP Rich Hill

RHP Esmil Rogers

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

Francisco Cervelli

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Stephen Drew

SS Derek Jeter

3B Chase Headley

INF Brendan Ryan

INF/OF Zelous Wheeler

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Martin Prado

DH Carlos Beltran

OF Ichiro Suzuki