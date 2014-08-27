New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- Derek Jeter was never a Tigers fan while growing up down the freeway in Kalamazoo, Mich.

“I was born in New Jersey,” the New York Yankees shortstop said Tuesday when his final series at Comerica Park began. “My dad was a big Tiger fan, so I had to root against my dad.”

Jeter is one of a dwindling number of players who played at Tiger Stadium, which saw its last season of major league baseball in 1999.

”I always enjoy coming here,“ he said, ”because it brings back memories of Tiger Stadium.

”But my first memory of Detroit was 1995, when me and Mo (Mariano Rivera) got sent down (to the minors) the same day.

”We were all packed and ready to go (to Detroit) when we got the word. A lot of my friends and relatives were coming to Detroit to see me play.

“I always liked Tiger Stadium. The right field overhang, you could hit balls that appeared to be outs that turned into home runs because of that overhang.”

While Jeter wasn’t a Tiger fan, he did like the University of Michigan. He accepted a baseball scholarship to play for former Detroit catcher Bill Freehan, but being drafted in the first round by the Yankees changed his mind.

Even Freehan told Jeter he would be crazy to turn down first-round money. Freehan was lured from Michigan’s baseball and football teams after his sophomore season by bonus money from the Tigers.

”I fell in love with Michigan during recruiting trips,“ said Jeter, who went 2-for-4 Tuesday in the Tigers’ 5-2 win over the Yankees. ”The players took me to a couple of parties. ...

“I was drafted by New York, the team I’d always wanted to play for. I think I made the right decision.”

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 68-62

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Shane Green, 3-1, 3.17 ERA) at Tigers (LHP David Price, 12-9, 3.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Brandon McCarthy says he didn’t quite have it together Tuesday night. He took the loss against Detroit, allowing five runs on nine hits in 6 1/3 innings. “The runs were because I wasn’t in a groove,” McCarthy said. “I wasn’t sharp from the get-go. It was one of those days where you don’t feel as good, where the ball isn’t going where it’s supposed to go. It stinks because as you get closer to the end (of the season), the games become more important.” McCarthy is 5-3 since coming to the Yankees.

--LF Brett Gardner was not in New York’s starting lineup for a third consecutive game Tuesday due to a right ankle bruise. Gardner hoped to stretch the ankle out with some test runs prior to the game, but an afternoon storm kept players off the field. “I‘m hopeful for Wednesday,” manager Joe Girardi said. “He took some batting practice and felt better.”

--SS Derek Jeter was in the lineup Tuesday night as the Yankees’ designated hitter for the eighth time this season, and he went 2-for-4. “We’ve got a lot of lefties (pitching against us) coming up after this game, and I expect he’s going to play in most of them,” manager Joe Girardi said. “We’re coming off two (airplane) flights in two days, and I thought this was the way to go.” Jeter said, “Everybody knows I’d prefer to play shortstop. My job is to show up every day and play.” Jeter has played in 116 of New York’s 130 games.

--CF Jacoby Ellsbury added two home runs and a single to his gaudy career record against Detroit RHP Rick Porcello. He is 11-for-17 lifetime against Porcello with four home runs and a double. He enjoyed the fifth multi-homer game of his career.

--1B Mark Teixeira returned to the Yankees’ lineup Tuesday night after missing one game due to left hamstring tightness. He went 0-for-4. “I think you’re always going to watch it a little bit,” manager Joe Girardi said. “I think the day off probably helped, and we just tell him to play smart. I mean, he did play smart the couple of days that he had it, so he’s just going to have to continue to do that.”

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka went through a bullpen session Tuesday at Comerica Park in anticipation of throwing a simulated game Thursday. Tanaka has been out since July 9 with a partial ulnar collateral ligament tear in his right elbow. He hopes to be able to return to active status by mid- to late September.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I didn’t think he was five runs bad. He got the ball up a few times, and they hit it.” -- Manager Joe Girardi, on RHP Brandon McCarthy, who took the loss Tuesday as the Yankees fell 5-2 to the Detroit Tigers.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Brett Gardner (bruised right ankle) sat out Aug. 24-26. He took batting practice Aug. 26, and manager Joe Girardi is optimistic Gardner will play Aug. 27.

--1B Mark Teixeira (left hamstring tightness) did not play Aug. 25. He was back in the lineup Aug. 26.

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka (partially torn ligament in elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 9. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection July 14. He made 25 throws from 60 feet on Aug. 4. Tanaka increased his throwing to 50 throws from 60 feet on Aug. 5, and he threw Aug. 7 from distances of 60 to 90 feet. He threw 10 fastballs on flat ground Aug. 13, and he threw bullpen sessions Aug. 16 and Aug. 20. He threw 35 pitches to live hitters Aug. 23, then another bullpen session Aug. 26. He will throw a simulated game before the Aug. 28 game in Detroit.

--RHP David Phelps (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 4. He was shut down from throwing through mid-August, but he made 50 throws from 60 feet on Aug. 18. On Aug. 20, he played catch.

--LHP CC Sabathia (fluid in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 1. An MRI revealed no structural damage, but the knee was swollen and causing Sabathia discomfort. He had the fluid drained from the knee, and he was given cortisone and stem-cell injections. Sabathia threw bullpen sessions June 18 and June 21. He threw 35 pitches in a simulated game June 24. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on June 28, and he started for Double-A Trenton on July 2. He experienced renewed knee swelling July 3, and he underwent season-ending surgery July 23.

--RHP Ivan Nova (ulnar collateral ligament tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 24. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

RHP Hiroki Kuroda

RHP Brandon McCarthy

RHP Shane Greene

LHP Chris Capuano

RHP Michael Pineda

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Dellin Betances

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Shawn Kelley

LHP David Huff

LHP Rich Hill

RHP Esmil Rogers

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

Francisco Cervelli

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Stephen Drew

SS Derek Jeter

3B Chase Headley

INF Brendan Ryan

INF/OF Zelous Wheeler

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Martin Prado

DH Carlos Beltran

OF Ichiro Suzuki