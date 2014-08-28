New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- Shane Greene was handed a golden opportunity, and the New York Yankees rookie looks to be taking advantage of it.

“He’s been a pleasant surprise for them, I’d say,” Detroit manager Brad Ausmus said Wednesday before the right-hander beat his Tigers for the second time this month to improve to 4-1. “He looks like he’s going to be good for them for quite some time.”

Greene is one of the 31 players who have pitched for New York this season (including one position player).

He pitched eight shutout innings against Detroit on Aug. 7, allowing five hits. In an 8-4 win Wednesday, he gave up five hits and two runs in seven innings. Greene struck out eight and walked one. His ERA is 3.09.

Greene is primarily a fastball/slider pitcher, and he is showing the ability to spot his pitches and mix them up.

“After the second (inning), I could tell I had a good slider,” Greene said. “But I still give the credit to ‘Cervy’ (catcher Francisco Cervelli). He’s faced them before so he knows what to do.”

Greene was New York’s minor league pitcher of the year in 2013 and was having a decent minor league season this year when he got called up for good in early July. He went 5-2 with a 4.61 ERA in 15 games (13 starts) for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Injuries ripped up the Yankees’ rotation this season, as four of the five starters who began the season are injured. While others were looked at first, Greene looks like the one who is going to stick.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 69-62

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Hiroki Kuroda, 9-8, 3.94 ERA) at Tigers (LHP Kyle Lobstein, 0-0, 4.76 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Shane Greene beat Detroit for the second time this month Wednesday night, holding the Tigers to five hits and two runs in seven innings. He shut them out over eight innings Aug. 7. “He’s been a pleasant surprise for them, I’d say,” Detroit manager Brad Ausmus said before the rookie right-hander beat his Tigers to improve to 4-1. “He looks like he’s going to be good for them for quite some time.”

--CF Jacoby Ellsbury led off Wednesday for the fourth time in five games, including the previous three with LF Brett Gardner injured. Over the past three games, he went 8-for-13 with three homers and six RBIs. “He’s done a good job there, and there was never a question what kind of job he would do in that spot,” manager Joe Girardi said. “Gardy did a great job. It was just, I put him there because Gardy was hurt, and he’s done a good job. He’s a great player that’s going to have really good streaks. You could say since I put him in the leadoff spot, he’s hitting for more power. It’s a small sample, so I don’t make too much of it.” Girardi said Ellsbury would continue to lead off for now. Ellsbury singled his first two times up Wednesday, his second hit opening the eight-run third in which he also made the first out of the inning, a sacrifice fly to left.

--LF Brett Gardner returned to the starting Yankees’ lineup Wednesday for the first time in four games. Gardner was placed eighth in the batting order instead of leadoff with CF Jacoby Ellsbury performing well at the top spot. Gardner was nursing a sore ankle but took batting practice under the stands Tuesday night and said he felt a lot better. Gardner went 1-for-4 Wednesday.

--SS Derek Jeter had two RBIs in New York’s eight-run, nine-straight-hit third inning Wednesday night. Jeter’s double to right drove in the first run, and his sacrifice fly his second time up in the inning closed the scoring. Jeter has had two RBIs or more in eight games this season, and the Yankees won all eight games.

--OF Chris Young, released last week by the New York Mets, signed a minor league contract with the Yankees even though most farm teams finish their regular-season action Monday. Young is finishing up the $7.25 million contract he signed with the Mets this year. Young, 30, returned just eight home runs and a .205 batting average on the deal. “Obviously it’s a guy that’s had some success in his career,” manager Joe Girardi said. “It’s a very good outfielder, it’s a guy who can hit the ball out of the ballpark. We’re going to see what we have.” Young has not played since Aug. 7.

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka is scheduled for a 45-pitch simulated game Thursday that could determine how realistic it is for him to return to action this season. “He needs to get to the 75-90 pitch area before he is ready,” manager Joe Girardi said. “But bullpen sessions, simulated games, they’re not the same as the intensity of a major league game.” Tanaka is trying to avoid having to undergo Tommy John surgery. “As long as you’re having steps in the right direction, it’s working,” Girardi said. “That doesn’t mean that it’s a guarantee. If you have a setback, it probably means surgery. It’s not like rehabbing a hamstring or something like that, where you can have a setback and, ‘OK, we’ve got to sit him down.’ If it doesn’t work, it doesn’t work.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s as good as it gets. The game doesn’t always make sense. Some of the balls we hit just found holes.” -- New York manager Joe Girardi, on David Price, after the Yankees roughed up the Tigers left-hander Wednesday en route to an 8-4 win.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Brett Gardner (bruised right ankle) sat out Aug. 24-26. He was back in the lineup Aug. 27.

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka (partially torn ligament in elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 9. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection July 14. He made 25 throws from 60 feet on Aug. 4. Tanaka increased his throwing to 50 throws from 60 feet on Aug. 5, and he threw Aug. 7 from distances of 60 to 90 feet. He threw 10 fastballs on flat ground Aug. 13, and he threw bullpen sessions Aug. 16 and Aug. 20. He threw 35 pitches to live hitters Aug. 23, then another bullpen session Aug. 26. He will throw a simulated game before the Aug. 28 game in Detroit.

--RHP David Phelps (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 4. He was shut down from throwing through mid-August, but he made 50 throws from 60 feet on Aug. 18. On Aug. 20, he played catch.

--LHP CC Sabathia (fluid in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 1. An MRI revealed no structural damage, but the knee was swollen and causing Sabathia discomfort. He had the fluid drained from the knee, and he was given cortisone and stem-cell injections. Sabathia threw bullpen sessions June 18 and June 21. He threw 35 pitches in a simulated game June 24. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on June 28, and he started for Double-A Trenton on July 2. He experienced renewed knee swelling July 3, and he underwent season-ending surgery July 23.

--RHP Ivan Nova (ulnar collateral ligament tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 24. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

RHP Hiroki Kuroda

RHP Brandon McCarthy

RHP Shane Greene

LHP Chris Capuano

RHP Michael Pineda

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Dellin Betances

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Shawn Kelley

LHP David Huff

LHP Rich Hill

RHP Esmil Rogers

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

Francisco Cervelli

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Stephen Drew

SS Derek Jeter

3B Chase Headley

INF Brendan Ryan

INF/OF Zelous Wheeler

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Martin Prado

DH Carlos Beltran

OF Ichiro Suzuki