New York Yankees - TeamReport

DETROIT -- It was a gamble then and it remains a gamble whether right-hander Masahiro Tanaka will be able to return and help the New York Yankees down the stretch of an injury-speckled season.

Tanaka threw a 49-pitch simulated game prior to Thursday’s real game between New York and host Detroit.

It went well, if you listen to the batter he faced, infielder Brendan Ryan.

It didn’t go so well, listening to a translated assessment from Tanaka.

The pitcher was placed on the disabled list July 9, diagnosed with a partial elbow ligament tear. The Yankees and Tanaka decided to try rest and rehabilitation over season-ending Tommy John surgery, a decision that could be a “whew” if it works and a big “oops” if surgery becomes necessary anyway because it would sideline the rookie star Japanese pitcher for a calendar year.

“Right now, I‘m just trying to get back,” Tanaka said. “It feels like it (his stuff) wasn’t there. But there was no pain.”

Ryan hit from both sides of the plate as Tanaka got his innings and pitches in.

”He threw some really good sliders,“ Ryan said. ”His splitter was moving. His control will be better as he comes along.

“He could go out and get outs right now just on his stuff alone.”

Manager Joe Girardi is careful to keep expectations for Tanaka on the low side. He wants to see his right-hander build up to the point where he can throw 75-90 pitches without complaint, either on the day he pitches or thereafter. That will probably take two more sessions.

New York has survived the loss of four of the five starters it opened the season with and is still on the fringes of making it to the one-game postseason knockout game or better.

Having Tanaka available to help would definitely enhance the Yankees’ chances.

“I can’t be concerned about the future,” Tanaka said. “I’ve got to take it day by day.”

So do the Yankees. Like Tanaka, they will do so with their fingers crossed.

RECORD: 69-63

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Yankees (LHP Chris Capuano, 1-3, 4.37 ERA) at Blue Jays (LHP Mark Buehrle, 11-8, 3.41 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Zelous Wheeler got one of his infrequent starts Thursday, a right-handed hitter facing rookie LHP Kyle Lobstein of Detroit. Wheeler last played Monday in Kansas City. He was recalled from the minors Aug. 21 to make his second tour of duty with New York. He has played in 21 games this season. Wheeler scored New York’s first run. He hit an infield single and made second on 3B Nick Castellanos’ throwing error. He scored on a single by CF Jacoby Ellsbury.

--RHP Hiroki Kuroda turned in a strong seven innings Thursday for New York, working seven innings and allowing four hits and two runs. “Our starters have done a good job,” manager Joe Girardi said. “They’ve been giving us a chance to win.” He did not get a decision and is 3-2 with a 2.99 ERA in his last nine starts.

--CF Jacoby Ellsbury is giving New York a spark from the top of the lineup. Ellsbury had an RBI single in the third inning Thursday. Over his last 10 games, he is hitting .462 with three home runs and nine RBIs.

--RHP Dellin Betances has the build of a fireplace chimney on the mound but showed Thursday he can throw something besides smoke. Betances struck out Detroit 1B Miguel Cabrera with a wicked 1-2 curve to close out the eighth inning. Cabrera looked sick waving his bat at the bender, clearly looking fastball with a man on second and two out. Betances has an upper 90s fastball that looks even better coming out of his 6-foot-7 body. His problem in the minors was walks and he put 2B Ian Kinsler on first with four straight pitches prior to Cabrera coming up to bat.

--LHP Josh Outman was acquired from the Indians on Thursday for a player to be named or cash considerations. Outman, 29, will report to the Yankees. He was 3-1 with a 4.43 ERA in 23 appearances (one start) at Triple-A Columbus this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That’s not what (the outcome) we wanted. But you go turn the page. Now we go to Toronto and we have to win there.” -- Yankees manager Joe Girardi, after Thursday’s walk-off loss to the Tigers.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka (partially torn ligament in elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 9. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection July 14. He made 25 throws from 60 feet on Aug. 4. Tanaka increased his throwing to 50 throws from 60 feet on Aug. 5, and he threw Aug. 7 from distances of 60 to 90 feet. He threw 10 fastballs on flat ground Aug. 13, and he threw bullpen sessions Aug. 16 and Aug. 20. He threw 35 pitches to live hitters Aug. 23, then another bullpen session Aug. 26. He threw a simulated game before the Aug. 28 game in Detroit. “I feel it (my stuff) wasn’t there,” he said. “But there was no pain.” If he comes out of the session fine, he’ll do another simulated game early the next week.

--RHP David Phelps (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 4. He was shut down from throwing through mid-August, but he made 50 throws from 60 feet on Aug. 18. On Aug. 20, he played catch.

--LHP CC Sabathia (fluid in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 1. An MRI revealed no structural damage, but the knee was swollen and causing Sabathia discomfort. He had the fluid drained from the knee, and he was given cortisone and stem-cell injections. Sabathia threw bullpen sessions June 18 and June 21. He threw 35 pitches in a simulated game June 24. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on June 28, and he started for Double-A Trenton on July 2. He experienced renewed knee swelling July 3, and he underwent season-ending surgery July 23.

--RHP Ivan Nova (ulnar collateral ligament tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 24. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

RHP Hiroki Kuroda

RHP Brandon McCarthy

RHP Shane Greene

LHP Chris Capuano

RHP Michael Pineda

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Dellin Betances

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Shawn Kelley

LHP David Huff

LHP Rich Hill

RHP Esmil Rogers

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

Francisco Cervelli

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Stephen Drew

SS Derek Jeter

3B Chase Headley

INF Brendan Ryan

INF/OF Zelous Wheeler

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Martin Prado

DH Carlos Beltran

OF Ichiro Suzuki