New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- The news was bad enough before Friday’s game.

The Yankees learned that their star pitcher Masahiro Tanaka, who has a partial ligament tear in his right elbow, that he was experiencing general soreness in his right arm after a 49-pitch session on Thursday.

As a result, the right-hander will return to New York to continue strengthening work but no medical appointments have been scheduled.

“I want to be a little cautious, I haven’t been throwing for a number of weeks,” Tanaka said. “We still have a whole month. I‘m going to do my best to get back.”

The Yankees emerged with a 6-3 victory over the Blue Jays in their game Friday, but even that contained some bad news.

Center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury, whose two-run homer capped a five-run seventh inning, injured his left ankle sliding into home in the ninth. He had tripled and was trying to score on a chopper hit by Derek Jeter. He originally was called safe but a review determined that he was out.

“My foot got caught up,” Ellsbury said. “I bent it, not allowing me to touch home plate.”

Tests revealed no structural damage, but Ellsbury was hobbling after the game. His status for Saturday, and perhaps even Sunday, was in doubt.

“His ankle is sore,” manager Joe Girardi said. “I‘m not sure what he’s going to be for us tomorrow. I can’t tell you that he’s going to play. It’s frustrating because he’s playing so well. We’ll have to wait and see.”

“It’s not going to feel great,” Ellsbury said on Friday night. “But hopefully it’s good enough for me to play tomorrow.”

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 70-63

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Michael Pineda, 3-2, 1.95 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP Drew Hutchison, 8-11, 4.68 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Michael Pineda will start the middle game of the three-game series against the Blue Jays on Saturday at Rogers Centre. It will be his eighth start of the season. Last Monday, he allowed five hits and one run in 6 1/3 innings in an 8-1 win over Kansas City. In his only start against the Blue Jays this season, he allowed one run and five hits over six innings to take loss in a 4-0 loss at Toronto on April 5. He is 1-1 with a 4.38 ERA in four career outings against the Blue Jays.

--LHP Josh Outman was placed on the 25-man roster on Friday after he was acquired in a trade with the Cleveland Indians on Thursday for a player to be named or cash considerations. Outman pitched to one batter in the 6-3 over the Blue Jays on Friday, allowing a single to PH Munenori Kawasaki, an infielder. LHP Rich Hill was designated for assignment to make room for him on the 25-man roster. Outman, 29, was 3-1 with a 4.43 ERA in 23 outings (one start) this season at Triple-A Columbus, where he was at the time of the trade. Outman was 4-0 with a 3.28 ERA in 31 relief appearances with Cleveland this season. He made his major-league debut in 2008 with Oakland and is 16-11 with a 4.49 ERA in six seasons with the Athletics, Rockies and Indians.

--LHP Rich Hill was designated for assignment on Friday to make room on the 25-man roster for LHP Josh Outman, who was acquired in a trade with the Cleveland Indians on Thursday. Hill appeared in six games for the Yankees as a lefty specialist, allowing two hits in 2 1/3 run-less innings. He started the season in the Red Sox organization, going 3-3 with two saves and 3.23 ERA in 25 relief appearances for Triple-A Pawtucket. He was traded to the Los Angeles Angels on July 1 for cash considerations and made two relief appearances for them before being designated for assignment on July 5 and released on July 9. The Yankees signed him to a minor-league contract on July 16 and had four scoreless outings (four innings, 10 strikeouts) with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre before the Yankees called him up on Aug. 5.

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka (partial ligament tear in right elbow) said on Friday that he is experiencing general soreness in his right arm and will return to New York to continue strengthening work. Tanaka said his whole arm is sore, not just the elbow. “I want to be a little cautious, I haven’t been throwing for a number of weeks,” he said. “We still have a whole month. I‘m going to do my best to get back.” Tanaka had worked his way up to throwing simulated games as part of a rehabilitation program designed to avoid Tommy John surgery. He threw 49 pitches --including splitters, sliders and curveballs -- and after the session said that he felt no problems.

--CF Jacoby Ellsbury (left ankle) injured his left ankle in a play at the plate when he was thrown out trying to score on a grounder to third on Friday in a 6-3 win at Toronto. It was possible that he could miss the game Saturday afternoon. Tests showed no structural damage but the ankle was sore.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We weren’t doing much off of (Blue Jays starter Mark) Buehrle and then we got to him. It’s happened a couple of times where he’s shut us down for a while and then we’ve been able to put some hits together.” -- Manager Joe Girardi, after the Yankees struck for five runs in the seventh inning in Friday’s win over Toronto.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Jacoby Ellsbury (left ankle) was injured in the ninth inning Aug. 29. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka (partially torn ligament in elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 9. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection July 14. He made 25 throws from 60 feet on Aug. 4. Tanaka increased his throwing to 50 throws from 60 feet on Aug. 5, and he threw Aug. 7 from distances of 60 to 90 feet. He threw 10 fastballs on flat ground Aug. 13, and he threw bullpen sessions Aug. 16 and Aug. 20. He threw 35 pitches to live hitters Aug. 23, then another bullpen session Aug. 26. He threw a simulated game Aug. 28. He reported overall arm soreness Aug. 29 and returned to New York to continue strengthening.

--RHP David Phelps (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 4. He was shut down from throwing through mid-August, but he made 50 throws from 60 feet on Aug. 18. On Aug. 20, he played catch.

--LHP CC Sabathia (fluid in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 1. An MRI revealed no structural damage, but the knee was swollen and causing Sabathia discomfort. He had the fluid drained from the knee, and he was given cortisone and stem-cell injections. Sabathia threw bullpen sessions June 18 and June 21. He threw 35 pitches in a simulated game June 24. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on June 28, and he started for Double-A Trenton on July 2. He experienced renewed knee swelling July 3, and he underwent season-ending surgery July 23.

--RHP Ivan Nova (ulnar collateral ligament tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 24. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 29.

ROTATION:

RHP Hiroki Kuroda

RHP Brandon McCarthy

RHP Shane Greene

LHP Chris Capuano

RHP Michael Pineda

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Dellin Betances

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Shawn Kelley

LHP David Huff

LHP Rich Hill

RHP Esmil Rogers

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

Francisco Cervelli

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Stephen Drew

SS Derek Jeter

3B Chase Headley

INF Brendan Ryan

INF/OF Zelous Wheeler

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Martin Prado

DH Carlos Beltran

OF Ichiro Suzuki