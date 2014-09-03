New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- The headlines blared through New York area newspapers, calling for manager Joe Girardi to fix the Yankees’ lineup issues by dropping Captain Derek Jeter from the No. 2 spot.

Then Girardi was questioned numerous times before Tuesday’s 9-4 loss against Boston and he remained firm in his comments of not dropping Jeter in the lineup.

“For the first four months of the year, he was probably one of our consistent hitters, one of the three-most consistent hitters in our club,” Girardi said. “I consider us to be in playoff mode right now because we obviously need to win games and throughout his career, he’s been clutch. He’s a hot topic as always because of who he is, but there’s other issues that we need to be better as well.”

The only pressure seems to come from columnists and some segments of Yankee fans and not from the front office.

“He’s going to be the focal point because of who he is,” Girardi said. “I think people talking about moving him but in saying that, you look up and down our numbers, there’s a lot of .230s and .240s, so I‘m not sure why he’s the one being picked on.”

Jeter went 1-for-4 with an infield single and is batting .261 after batting .204 last month. That was his second-lowest average in a single month, with the worst month coming in the first month of 2004, when he was hitless in 32 at-bats and batted .168.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 70-66

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Anthony Ranaudo, 3-0, 4.50 ERA) vs. Yankees (RHP Hiroki Kuroda, 9-8, 3.88 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka (right elbow inflammation) was moved to the 60-day disabled list but that is a procedural move since he has been out since July 9. Tanaka threw a bullpen session before Tuesday’s game without issue, came through testing fine and will throw another bullpen session later this week.

--RHP David Phelps (right forearm) threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session Tuesday without issue and will increase that to 35 on Friday. If that goes well, Phelps will throw a simulated game Sunday.

--OF Chris Young was among the September call-ups added to the Yankees Tuesday. He signed with the Yankees last week after being cut by the Mets. Young batted .205 with eight home runs and 22 RBIs for the Mets. He also batted .136 against left-handed pitching, but two years ago for Oakland, Young hit .267 against southpaws, which is the reason the Yankees said they signed him. He made his Yankees debut by striking out in the ninth as a pinch hitter.

--C John Ryan Murphy was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Murphy was New York’s backup catcher when C Francisco Cervelli was on the disabled list and appeared in 24 games earlier this year.

--RHP Preston Claiborne was recalled. Claiborne had a 3.54 ERA in 15 appearances for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Claiborne also appeared in 15 games for the Yankees and a had a 3.57 ERA

--RHP Chase Whitley returned to the Yankees after he made 19 appearances (12 starts) for the team in a span of four months. He will be likely used in a long relief role.

--RHP Bryan Mitchell rejoined the Yankees after going 4-2 with a 3.67 ERA in nine games (eight starts) for Triple-A Scranton/ Wilkes-Barre. He pitched in two innings during his only appearance with the Yankees.

--RHP Chaz Roe, who was acquired from the Marlins, was added to the Yankees. Roe had a 12.38 ERA in eight appearances for the Marlins and has made 13 career appearances with an 8.10 ERA. He made his Yankees debut by allowing two runs in the ninth.

--OF Antoan Richardson was added to the roster for speed off the bench. The 30-year-old had 26 stolen bases in 27 attempts for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He has 344 steals in 969 minor league games and, before joining the Yankees, he had been a minor-leaguer with San Francisco, Atlanta, Baltimore and Minnesota.

--LHP Rich Hill rejoined the Yankees after being designated for assignment last week. Hill had a 3.86 ERA in eight appearances for the Yankees before last week and will be among their three left-handed options.

--2B/LF Martin Prado is hitting .429 over his last seven home games and .381 in his last 16 home games. Prado however injured his left hamstring and the Yankees said he has tightness that will require a further MRI.

--LF Zoilo Almonte was designated for assignment. He had been optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre Aug. 1. In 13 games this season with the Yankees, Almonte batted just .139 with one homer and three RBIs.

-- RHP Matt Daley, designated for assignment by the Yankees on Aug. 8, was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sept. 2. In 13 games with the Yankees this year, he pitched 14 1/3 innings and posted a 5.02 ERA.

--OF Slade Heathcott (right knee surgery) was recalled from Double-A Trenton and transferred to the 60-day DL. In 33 at-bats with Trenton, he had a .182 average.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was frustrated. I struck out my first two at-bats and felt like I got the bat taken out of my hands there really in a pretty big situation; the pitcher was on the ropes. ... I just let my emotions get the best of me.” -- LF Brett Gardner, who was ejected by plate umpire Tim Timmons in the sixth inning for arguing a called third strike.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF/OF Martin Prado (tight left hamstring) left the game on Sept. 2 and was slated for an MRI.

--CF Jacoby Ellsbury (sore left ankle) was injured in the ninth inning Aug. 29. He did not play Aug. 30. He pinch-hit in the ninth inning Aug. 31. He was scheduled for an MRI in New York. He returned to the lineup Sept. 2 against Boston.

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka (partially torn ligament in elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 9. He was moved to the 60-day disabled list Sept. 2. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection July 14. He made 25 throws from 60 feet on Aug. 4. Tanaka increased his throwing to 50 throws from 60 feet on Aug. 5, and he threw Aug. 7 from distances of 60 to 90 feet. He threw 10 fastballs on flat ground Aug. 13, and he threw bullpen sessions Aug. 16 and Aug. 20. He threw 35 pitches to live hitters Aug. 23, then another bullpen session Aug. 26. He threw a simulated game Aug. 28. He reported overall arm soreness Aug. 29 and returned to New York to continue strengthening. On Sept. 2, he had a bullpen session that went well and was diagnosed with arm fatigue by Dr. Chris Ahmad. Tanaka also made it through a manual test well and is expected throw a bullpen session later in the week.

--RHP David Phelps (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 4. He was shut down from throwing through mid-August, but he made 50 throws from 60 feet on Aug. 18. On Aug. 20, he played catch. He threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session Sept. 2 without issue and will increase that to 35 on Sept. 5. If that goes well, Phelps will throw a simulated game Sept. 7.

--LHP CC Sabathia (fluid in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 1. An MRI revealed no structural damage, but the knee was swollen and causing Sabathia discomfort. He had the fluid drained from the knee, and he was given cortisone and stem-cell injections. Sabathia threw bullpen sessions June 18 and June 21. He threw 35 pitches in a simulated game June 24. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on June 28, and he started for Double-A Trenton on July 2. He experienced renewed knee swelling July 3, and he underwent season-ending surgery July 23.

--RHP Ivan Nova (ulnar collateral ligament tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 24. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 29.

OF Slade Heathcott (right knee surgery) was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2.

ROTATION:

RHP Hiroki Kuroda

RHP Brandon McCarthy

RHP Shane Greene

LHP Chris Capuano

RHP Michael Pineda

RHP Bryan Mitchell

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Dellin Betances

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Shawn Kelley

LHP David Huff

LHP Josh Outman

RHP Esmil Rogers

LHP Rich Hill

RHP Chaz Roe

RHP Chase Whitley

RHP Preston Claiborne

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

Francisco Cervelli

John Ryan Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Stephen Drew

SS Derek Jeter

3B Chase Headley

INF Brendan Ryan

INF/OF Zelous Wheeler

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Martin Prado

DH Carlos Beltran

OF Ichiro Suzuki

OF Antoan Richardson

OF Chris Young