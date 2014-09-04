New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Martin Prado is the closest thing the Yankees have to a .300 hitter, but for at least two days, they will have to figure out how to win without him.

Prado missed Wednesday’s game with a mild left hamstring strain and will likely miss Thursday’s game as well. The Yankees expect him to return this weekend against Kansas City but like backs and quads, hamstrings can be tricky even if the injury is the least severe.

Prado had two hits Tuesday before being lifted for a pinch hitter in the ninth inning. Those hits gave him a .292 average (31-for-106) in 29 games since being acquired from the Arizona Diamondbacks right before the nonwaiver trade deadline on July 31.

Prado began his tenure by playing right field in eight of his first 13 games. He also played third base when Chase Headley replaced Mark Teixeira at first base. He has started 13 of the last 17 games at second base.

“He’s been swinging really well. It’s not what you want,” manager Joe Girardi said. “Hopefully it’s just a day or two here and we can get him back, but we’ll just have to wait and see.”

After Wednesday’s 5-1 win, Prado said he had treatment and will participate in baseball activities on Thursday. He also said that he initially felt the injury stopping between first and second after reaching base in the seventh inning Tuesday.

In the meantime, Stephen Drew will start at second base. Drew is a solid glove but has only six hits in his last 49 at-bats and is hitting .145 (11-for-76) with the Yankees.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 71-66

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Brandon Workman, 1-8, 4.93 ERA) at Yankees (LHP Chris Capuano, 2-3, 4.24 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Chris Capuano will make his eighth start for the Yankees and 36th appearance of the season Thursday night. Capuano’s last start was Friday in Toronto when he allowed two earned runs and eight hits in 6 1/3 innings. That snapped a stretch of 12 starts without a win. Capuano will be facing one of his former teams as he was 1-1 with a 4.55 ERA in 28 relief appearances for the Red Sox earlier this season.

--2B/LF Martin Prado missed Wednesday game with a mild left hamstring strain that the Yankees are hoping will keep him out for only a day or two. He is hitting .429 over his last seven home games and .381 in his last 16 home games. After the game, Prado said he had treatment and will participate in baseball activities Thursday.

--C Brian McCann has homered in his last three home games. He hit a walk-off home run in the 10th inning against the Chicago White Sox on Aug. 24, a ninth-inning home run Tuesday and a two-run homer Wednesday in the second inning. He also recorded his 11th career four-hit game and first since July 6, 2013, at Philadelphia. McCann also has 15 of his 17 home runs at home. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the only other players to begin their time with the Yankees that way are Joe Sewell (1931-32) and Oscar Gamble (1976).

--RHP Hiroki Kuroda won his fourth straight start as he relied on his splitter and slider often to get through seven innings. Wednesday was his fourth career start when he lasted seven innings, struck out eight without a walk. He also has not allowed a home run in his last five starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We needed one badly. We lost three in a row and, as I said, this is a very important homestand and we need to win a lot of games.” Manager Joe Girardi, after the Yankees defeated Boston, 5-1.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF/OF Martin Prado (tight left hamstring) left the Sept. 2 game and was slated for an MRI exam. Prado sat out the Sept. 3 game and received treatment.

--CF Jacoby Ellsbury (sore left ankle) was injured in the ninth inning Aug. 29. He did not play Aug. 30. He pinch-hit Aug. 31. He did not play Sept. 1, but he returned to the lineup Sept. 2.

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka (partially torn ligament in elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection July 14. He made 25 throws from 60 feet on Aug. 4. Tanaka increased his throwing to 50 throws from 60 feet on Aug. 5, and he threw Aug. 7 from distances of 60 to 90 feet. He threw 10 fastballs on flat ground Aug. 13, and he threw bullpen sessions Aug. 16 and Aug. 20. He threw 35 pitches to live hitters Aug. 23, then another bullpen session Aug. 26. He threw a simulated game Aug. 28. He reported overall arm soreness Aug. 29 and returned to New York to continue strengthening. On Sept. 2, he had a bullpen session that went well and was diagnosed with arm fatigue by Dr. Chris Ahmad. Tanaka also made it through a manual test well and was expected throw a bullpen session later in the first week of September.

--RHP David Phelps (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 4. He was shut down from throwing through mid-August, but he made 50 throws from 60 feet on Aug. 18. On Aug. 20, he played catch. He threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session Sept. 2 without issue and will increase that to 35 on Sept. 5. If that goes well, Phelps will throw a simulated game Sept. 7.

--LHP CC Sabathia (fluid in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 1. An MRI revealed no structural damage, but the knee was swollen and causing Sabathia discomfort. He had the fluid drained from the knee, and he was given cortisone and stem-cell injections. Sabathia threw bullpen sessions June 18 and June 21. He threw 35 pitches in a simulated game June 24. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on June 28, and he started for Double-A Trenton on July 2. He experienced renewed knee swelling July 3, and he underwent season-ending surgery July 23.

--RHP Ivan Nova (ulnar collateral ligament tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 24. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 29. He began a throwing program in late August and made 25 light throws on Sept. 3.

OF Slade Heathcott (right knee surgery in June 2014) was called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and placed to the 60-day disabled list Sept. 2.

ROTATION:

RHP Hiroki Kuroda

RHP Brandon McCarthy

RHP Shane Greene

LHP Chris Capuano

RHP Michael Pineda

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Dellin Betances

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Shawn Kelley

LHP David Huff

LHP Josh Outman

RHP Esmil Rogers

LHP Rich Hill

RHP Chaz Roe

RHP Chase Whitley

RHP Preston Claiborne

RHP Bryan Mitchell

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

Francisco Cervelli

John Ryan Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Stephen Drew

SS Derek Jeter

3B Chase Headley

INF Brendan Ryan

INF/OF Zelous Wheeler

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Martin Prado

DH Carlos Beltran

OF Ichiro Suzuki

OF Antoan Richardson

OF Chris Young