New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

An average season for Brian McCann is .277 with 26 home runs and 96 RBIs. McCann is not on pace to meet those numbers this year, but offensively things seem to be picking up for the Yankees catcher.

McCann has 14 hits in his last 44 at-bats and his average is at .242. That has put him on pace for 20 home runs and 72 RBIs.

That’s a difference from what he was on pace after July. Through his fourth month with the Yankees, McCann was a .237 hitter on target for 16 home runs and 69 RBIs.

McCann’s best month was July when he batted .287. He slipped to .219 in August following a stint on the seven-day concussion DL but since returning, he is hitting .268 (15-for-56) with four home runs and 11 RBIs.

”I just think he’s doing what he’s capable of doing, that’s the biggest thing,“ manager Joe Girardi said before Wednesday’s game. ”Sometimes it takes players a while to adjust to a lot of new things. As a catcher, he probably has as much on his plate as anyone who comes over to a new league and a new team and maybe it’s just taking a long time.

Of the 17 home runs, 15 have been hit at Yankee Stadium, which is appropriate since McCann has a left-handed swing suited for the short porch. That could work for the Yankees if McCann remains hot since 14 of their final 24 games after Thursday at home.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 72-66

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Royals (James Shields, 12-7, 3.38 ERA) vs. Yankees (RHP Michael Pineda, 3-3, 2.09 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Chase Headley gave the Yankees another important victory Thursday night when he hit a one-out solo home run in the bottom of the ninth inning that lifted them to a 5-4 victory over the Boston Red Sox. Headley’s big hit helped the Yankees (72-66) win their second straight following a three-game losing streak.

--RHP Michael Pineda makes his ninth start and fifth since returning from a shoulder injury. Pineda is 1-1 with a 2.31 ERA since returning though he took the loss in his last start. In Saturday’s 2-0 loss at the Toronto Blue Jays, Pineda allowed two runs and a career-high seven hits in six innings. Pineda is 2-1 with a 2.21 ERA in three career starts against the Royals. He faced them Aug. 25 in Kansas City and allowed one run and five hits in 6 1/3 innings of an 8-1 victory.

--2B/LF Martin Prado missed Thursday’s game with a mild left hamstring strain that the Yankees are hoping will keep him out for a few days. He tested it out by running at 50 percent, which is basically a light jog and will test it out further Friday. Prado is hitting .429 over his last seven home games and .381 in his last 16 home games.

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka (right elbow inflammation) will throw another bullpen session before Saturday’s game. He had one on Tuesday without incident after being moved to the 60-day disabled list as a procedural move since he has been out since July 9.

--RHP David Phelps (right elbow inflammation) will throw a 35-pitch bullpen session before Friday’s game. Phelps will use all of his pitches although there is no timetable for his return.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s a great win. We needed it and we’re going to need a lot more.” -- New York manager Joe Girardi, after Thursday’s ninth-inning comeback win over Boston.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF/OF Martin Prado (tight left hamstring) left the Sept. 2 game. He sat out the Sept. 3 game and received treatment. He had treatment and ran at 50 percent without pain on Sept. 4. Prado will likely increase his activities on Sept. 5 and remains day-to-day.

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka (partially torn ligament in elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection July 14. He made 25 throws from 60 feet on Aug. 4. Tanaka increased his throwing to 50 throws from 60 feet on Aug. 5, and he threw Aug. 7 from distances of 60 to 90 feet. He threw 10 fastballs on flat ground Aug. 13, and he threw bullpen sessions Aug. 16 and Aug. 20. He threw 35 pitches to live hitters Aug. 23, then another bullpen session Aug. 26. He threw a simulated game Aug. 28. He reported overall arm soreness Aug. 29 and returned to New York to continue strengthening. On Sept. 2, he had a bullpen session that went well and was diagnosed with arm fatigue by Dr. Chris Ahmad. Tanaka also made it through a manual test well and will throw a bullpen session on Sept. 6.

--RHP David Phelps (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 4. He was shut down from throwing through mid-August, but he made 50 throws from 60 feet on Aug. 18. On Aug. 20, he played catch. He threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session Sept. 2 without issue and will throw a 35-pitch bullpen session Sept. 5. Phelps will use all of his pitches although there is no timetable for his return.

--LHP CC Sabathia (fluid in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 1. An MRI revealed no structural damage, but the knee was swollen and causing Sabathia discomfort. He had the fluid drained from the knee, and he was given cortisone and stem-cell injections. Sabathia threw bullpen sessions June 18 and June 21. He threw 35 pitches in a simulated game June 24. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on June 28, and he started for Double-A Trenton on July 2. He experienced renewed knee swelling July 3, and he underwent season-ending surgery July 23.

--RHP Ivan Nova (ulnar collateral ligament tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 24. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 29. He began a throwing program in late August and made 25 light throws on Sept. 3.

OF Slade Heathcott (right knee surgery in June 2014) was called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and placed to the 60-day disabled list Sept. 2.

ROTATION:

RHP Hiroki Kuroda

RHP Brandon McCarthy

RHP Shane Greene

LHP Chris Capuano

RHP Michael Pineda

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Dellin Betances

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Shawn Kelley

LHP David Huff

LHP Josh Outman

RHP Esmil Rogers

LHP Rich Hill

RHP Chaz Roe

RHP Chase Whitley

RHP Preston Claiborne

RHP Bryan Mitchell

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

Francisco Cervelli

John Ryan Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Stephen Drew

SS Derek Jeter

3B Chase Headley

INF Brendan Ryan

INF/OF Zelous Wheeler

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Martin Prado

DH Carlos Beltran

OF Ichiro Suzuki

OF Antoan Richardson

OF Chris Young