New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- The week began with the contentious debate about moving Derek Jeter down in the lineup after an ugly August.

The debate was so heated that on a segment in the top of the fifth inning this week on a Yankees radio broadcast, a tabloid columnist got into a debate on the subject with Yankees broadcasters, who took the side of keeping Jeter where he is.

Now the talk seems to be about Jeter hitting the ball with a little more authority. Jeter has a ground ball to fly ball rate of 3.60 and hits fly balls on about 19 percent of his at-bats.

In the three games against the Red Sox, Jeter was 3-for-11 with a double and three RBIs. In the eight at-bats that were not hits, five were in the air. On Friday, Jeter grounded out three times but had the single in the ninth that gave the Yankees a chance to tie it.

“I’ve talked about this guy, he’s been big in months of September and October,” manager Joe Girardi said Thursday. “He understands what this is about. I thought he swung the bat pretty good last night and the night before. This is a guy that we need to be productive as well.”

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 72-67

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Royals (LHP Danny Duffy, 8-11, 2.42 ERA) at Yankees (Brandon McCarthy, 5-4, 2.80 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Brandon McCarthy will make his 11th start for the Yankees Saturday afternoon against the Royals. McCarthy has allowed a combined nine earned runs in his last two outings after giving up 11 in his first eight starts. He last pitched Sunday in Toronto and allowed four runs and five hits in six innings. He gave up three home runs after allowing none in his previous 31 innings. McCarthy’s last three starts have been the three quickest nine-inning games for the Yankees, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. His win over Houston took 2:07, his start in Detroit was 2:30 and Sunday’s game took 2:28. McCarthy is 2-2 with a 4.28 ERA in 13 appearances (five starts) against the Royals.

--RHP Michael Pineda continued not getting any run support. He allowed an unearned run and three hits in seven innings and has received 18 runs in his last 13 starts since Aug. 27, 2011. Pineda is the second Yankee pitcher in the last decade to lose without allowing an earned run. The other was RHP Dan Giese, who allowed three unearned runs against the Cincinnati Reds on June 21, 2008.

--2B/LF Martin Prado was held out of the starting lineup for the third straight game with a mild left hamstring strain. He continued baseball activities by running and taking batting practice before Friday’s game and hoped to play Saturday.

--RHP David Phelps (right elbow inflammation) threw a 35-pitch bullpen session before Friday’s game. Phelps used all of his pitches and will throw in a simulated game on Sunday.

--LF Zoilo Almonte was sent outright to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He had been designated for assignment Sept. 2 after being optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre Aug. 1. In 13 games this season with the Yankees, Almonte batted just .139 with one homer and three RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Well, he pitched well. He pitched way differently than the Shields that we faced in Kansas City.” -- DH Carlos Beltran, of Royals RHP James Shields, after Friday’s 1-0 loss to Kansas City.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF/OF Martin Prado (tight left hamstring) left the Sept. 2 game. He sat out the Sept. 3 game and received treatment. He had treatment and ran at 50 percent without pain Sept. 4. Prado increased his activities Sept. 5 and was available as a pinch hitter.

--RHP David Phelps (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 4. He was shut down from throwing through mid-August, but he made 50 throws from 60 feet on Aug. 18. On Aug. 20, he played catch. He threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session Sept. 2 without issue and threw a 35-pitch bullpen session Sept. 5. Phelps will next appear in a simulated game Sept. 7.

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka (partially torn ligament in elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection July 14. He made 25 throws from 60 feet on Aug. 4. Tanaka increased his throwing to 50 throws from 60 feet on Aug. 5, and he threw Aug. 7 from distances of 60 to 90 feet. He threw 10 fastballs on flat ground Aug. 13, and he threw bullpen sessions Aug. 16 and Aug. 20. He threw 35 pitches to live hitters Aug. 23, then another bullpen session Aug. 26. He threw a simulated game Aug. 28. He reported overall arm soreness Aug. 29 and returned to New York to continue strengthening. On Sept. 2, he had a bullpen session that went well and was diagnosed with arm fatigue by Dr. Chris Ahmad. Tanaka also made it through a manual test well and will throw a bullpen session Sept. 6.

--LHP CC Sabathia (fluid in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 1. An MRI revealed no structural damage, but the knee was swollen and causing Sabathia discomfort. He had the fluid drained from the knee, and he was given cortisone and stem-cell injections. Sabathia threw bullpen sessions June 18 and June 21. He threw 35 pitches in a simulated game June 24. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on June 28, and he started for Double-A Trenton on July 2. He experienced renewed knee swelling July 3, and he underwent season-ending surgery July 23.

--RHP Ivan Nova (ulnar collateral ligament tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 24. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 29. He began a throwing program in late August and made 25 light throws on Sept. 3.

OF Slade Heathcott (right knee surgery in June 2014) was called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and placed to the 60-day disabled list Sept. 2.

ROTATION:

RHP Hiroki Kuroda

RHP Brandon McCarthy

RHP Shane Greene

LHP Chris Capuano

RHP Michael Pineda

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Dellin Betances

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Shawn Kelley

LHP David Huff

LHP Josh Outman

RHP Esmil Rogers

LHP Rich Hill

RHP Chaz Roe

RHP Chase Whitley

RHP Preston Claiborne

RHP Bryan Mitchell

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

Francisco Cervelli

John Ryan Murphy

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Stephen Drew

SS Derek Jeter

3B Chase Headley

INF Brendan Ryan

INF/OF Zelous Wheeler

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Martin Prado

DH Carlos Beltran

OF Ichiro Suzuki

OF Antoan Richardson

OF Chris Young