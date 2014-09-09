New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- The New York Yankees were shut out for the eighth time, twice in three games and fifth time in less than a month that they did not score Sunday.

When they do score, the Yankees scored five or more runs in 51 of 141 games. They are 41-10 in those games and 32-57 in all other games.

That has made it really difficult to get on a consistent run. A five-game winning streak two weeks ago was followed by a stretch of five losses in seven games and a walk-off win against the Red Sox that triggers memories of Yankee magic is followed by two shutout losses.

Still, manager Joe Girardi isn’t giving up. He will always be an optimist no matter how dire things get.

“I’ll never give up on them,” Girardi said after Sunday’s 2-0 loss to the Kansas City Royals. “That’s not my personality. They just have to continue to grind it out, try to get better every day. We have our last day off tomorrow and then we have to win a whole lot.”

So what exactly is a whole lot?

The belief is that 88 wins gets the second wild card, which means the Yankees would need to win 15 of 21 games. Eight of those games are against the Baltimore Orioles, who have dominated the Yankees in the last four meetings.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 73-68

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rays (RHP Chris Archer, 8-8, 3.60 ERA) at Yankees (RHP Hiroki Kuroda, 10-8, 3.78 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Hiroki Kuroda will make his 29th start Tuesday and try to have another strong showing against right-handed hitters. On Tuesday, he held the Boston Red Sox to one run and four hits in seven innings. In that game, he held Boston’s right-handed hitters to one hit in 14 at-bats. He has pitched at least six innings and allowed less than three earned runs in four straight starts and is looking to do that in five straight outings for the first time in his career.

--RHP Shane Greene allowed two unearned runs and five hits in five innings, becoming the second Yankee starter to lose without winning an earned run this weekend. He has a 2.08 ERA in five starts against the AL Central.

--RHP David Phelps (right elbow inflammation) threw a 31-pitch simulated game before Sunday’s game and did not have any problems. When he does return, he will join New York’s bullpen.

--LF Brett Gardner batted third in the previous four games but sat out with a “stomach issue” that is similar to the abdominal injury he had in Cleveland two months ago. The Yankees are hoping he can play Tuesday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We needed a win. That’s the bottom line and that’s the frustrating part.” -- Yankees manager Joe Girardi, after New York’s 2-0 loss to Kansas City on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Brett Gardner (stomach ailment) missed the Sept. 6-7 games.

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka (partially torn ligament in elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection July 14. He made 25 throws from 60 feet on Aug. 4. Tanaka increased his throwing to 50 throws from 60 feet on Aug. 5, and he threw Aug. 7 from distances of 60 to 90 feet. He threw 10 fastballs on flat ground Aug. 13, and he threw bullpen sessions Aug. 16 and Aug. 20. He threw 35 pitches to live hitters Aug. 23, then another bullpen session Aug. 26. He threw a simulated game Aug. 28. He reported overall arm soreness Aug. 29 and returned to New York to continue strengthening. On Sept. 2, he had a bullpen session that went well and was diagnosed with arm fatigue by Dr. Chris Ahmad. Tanaka also made it through a manual test well and also made it through a 34-pitch bullpen session on Sept. 6 without difficulty. He played catch in the outfield before the Sept. 7 game.

--RHP David Phelps (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 4. He was shut down from throwing through mid-August, but he made 50 throws from 60 feet on Aug. 18. On Aug. 20, he played catch. He threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session Sept. 2 without issue and threw a 35-pitch bullpen session Sept. 5. Phelps threw a 31-pitch simulated game Sept. 7.

--LHP CC Sabathia (fluid in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 1. An MRI revealed no structural damage, but the knee was swollen and causing Sabathia discomfort. He had the fluid drained from the knee, and he was given cortisone and stem-cell injections. Sabathia threw bullpen sessions June 18 and June 21. He threw 35 pitches in a simulated game June 24. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on June 28, and he started for Double-A Trenton on July 2. He experienced renewed knee swelling July 3, and he underwent season-ending surgery July 23.

--RHP Ivan Nova (ulnar collateral ligament tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 24. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 29. He began a throwing program in late August and made 25 light throws on Sept. 3.

--OF Slade Heathcott (right knee surgery in June 2014) was called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and placed to the 60-day disabled list Sept. 2.

ROTATION:

RHP Hiroki Kuroda

RHP Brandon McCarthy

RHP Shane Greene

LHP Chris Capuano

RHP Michael Pineda

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Dellin Betances

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Shawn Kelley

LHP David Huff

LHP Josh Outman

RHP Esmil Rogers

LHP Rich Hill

RHP Chaz Roe

RHP Chase Whitley

RHP Preston Claiborne

RHP Bryan Mitchell

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

Francisco Cervelli

John Ryan Murphy

Austin Romine

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Stephen Drew

SS Derek Jeter

3B Chase Headley

INF Brendan Ryan

INF/OF Zelous Wheeler

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Martin Prado

DH Carlos Beltran

OF Ichiro Suzuki

OF Antoan Richardson

OF Chris Young