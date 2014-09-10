New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Tuesday marked the two-month anniversary of Masahiro Tanaka being placed on the disabled list with an inflamed right elbow that led to talk about Tommy John surgery for a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament.

While the discussions about surgery diminished recently, there is now talk about Tanaka possibly appearing in a big league game before the end of the season.

Tanaka’s latest step in trying to get back on a major league mound was throwing a 45-pitch simulated game. It was Tanaka’s second simulated game of this process and manager Joe Girardi described the results as having better stuff than the one he pitched in Detroit on Aug. 28.

“Definitely I was throwing stronger, harder than in Detroit,” Tanaka said. “Not overly worried (that it will be sore tomorrow). A bit concerned just because of what happened in Detroit, but when I was throwing, it was completely sort of different. A different feel than what I was feeling in Detroit versus today, so I think I’ll be OK tomorrow.”

During his second simulated game, Tanaka faced Chris Young, Antoan Richardson, Zelous Wheeler and Austin Romine.

Whether Tanaka is pitching in a meaningful game does not seem to have any bearing since the Yankees have maintained he would have to pitch somewhere at some point before next season.

“I think that’s always something you have to think about a little bit, once a guy has had an issue one time -- could it be that it comes about again? Yeah, I think you have to worry about that,” Girardi said. “If he pitched in a big league game or two and felt good, you wouldn’t do surgery on a guy that felt good, that’s the bottom line. Our hope is that we get through this and that he’s a pitcher for us next year. That doesn’t mean that something couldn’t arise down the road, but that could happen to any of our pitchers.”

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 73-69

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Rays (LHP Jake Odorizzi, 10-11, 3.84 ERA) at Yankees (LHP Chris Capuano, 2-3, 4.46 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Chris Capuano will make his ninth start as a Yankee and they will try to win for the fourth straight time when he pitches. Capuano last pitched Thursday and was picked up in the bottom of the ninth after allowing four runs and six hits in 4 1/3 innings of a no-decision against the Boston Red Sox. That marked just the second time he did not pitch at least six innings with the Yankees. Capuano is 0-1 with a 7.15 ERA in two career starts against the Rays.

--LF Brett Gardner missed his third straight game with an abdominal injury that is similar to the one he had in Cleveland two months ago. He had an MRI that revealed a mild strain and the Yankees do not know how long Gardner will miss.

--2B Martin Prado sat out for the fourth time in six games due to hamstring issues. Prado missed three straight games before getting three hits Saturday when he was not necessarily 100 percent.

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka has been on the disabled lists for exactly two months with right elbow inflammation. Whether he makes an appearance for the Yankees in the final weeks is unknown but Tanaka threw 45 pitches in a simulated game Tuesday. The Yankees do not know the next step but said it will be in a simulated game or in an instructional league game in Tampa Bay.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They’re fighting, they’re doing everything they can.” -- Manager Joe Girardi, of a New York team that has lost six of its past nine games.

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Brett Gardner (mild abdominal strain) missed the Sept. 6-9 games.

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka (partially torn ligament in elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection July 14. He made 25 throws from 60 feet on Aug. 4. Tanaka increased his throwing to 50 throws from 60 feet on Aug. 5, and he threw Aug. 7 from distances of 60 to 90 feet. He threw 10 fastballs on flat ground Aug. 13, and he threw bullpen sessions Aug. 16 and Aug. 20. He threw 35 pitches to live hitters Aug. 23, then another bullpen session Aug. 26. He threw a simulated game Aug. 28. He reported overall arm soreness Aug. 29 and returned to New York to continue strengthening. On Sept. 2, he had a bullpen session that went well and was diagnosed with arm fatigue by Dr. Chris Ahmad. Tanaka also made it through a manual test well and also made it through a 34-pitch bullpen session on Sept. 6 without difficulty. He played catch in the outfield before the Sept. 7 game. He threw a 45-pitch simulated game before the Sept. 9 game. The Yankees are unsure if Tanaka will next pitch another simulated game or appear in an instructional league game.

--RHP David Phelps (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 4. He was shut down from throwing through mid-August, but he made 50 throws from 60 feet on Aug. 18. On Aug. 20, he played catch. He threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session Sept. 2 without issue and threw a 35-pitch bullpen session Sept. 5. Phelps threw a 31-pitch simulated game Sept. 7.

--LHP CC Sabathia (fluid in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 1. An MRI revealed no structural damage, but the knee was swollen and causing Sabathia discomfort. He had the fluid drained from the knee, and he was given cortisone and stem-cell injections. Sabathia threw bullpen sessions June 18 and June 21. He threw 35 pitches in a simulated game June 24. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on June 28, and he started for Double-A Trenton on July 2. He experienced renewed knee swelling July 3, and he underwent season-ending surgery July 23.

--RHP Ivan Nova (ulnar collateral ligament tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 24. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 29. He began a throwing program in late August and made 25 light throws on Sept. 3.

--OF Slade Heathcott (right knee surgery in June 2014) was called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and placed to the 60-day disabled list Sept. 2.

ROTATION:

RHP Hiroki Kuroda

RHP Brandon McCarthy

RHP Shane Greene

LHP Chris Capuano

RHP Michael Pineda

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Dellin Betances

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Shawn Kelley

LHP David Huff

LHP Josh Outman

RHP Esmil Rogers

LHP Rich Hill

RHP Chaz Roe

RHP Chase Whitley

RHP Preston Claiborne

RHP Bryan Mitchell

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

Francisco Cervelli

John Ryan Murphy

Austin Romine

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Stephen Drew

SS Derek Jeter

3B Chase Headley

INF Brendan Ryan

INF/OF Zelous Wheeler

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Martin Prado

DH Carlos Beltran

OF Ichiro Suzuki

OF Antoan Richardson

OF Chris Young