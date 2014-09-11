New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- On Tuesday night, manager Joe Girardi was voicing his frustration about the interpretation about rule 7.13, which attempted to clear up confusion about collision plays at home plate.

The play in question involved Tampa Bay catcher Ryan Hanigan, who tagged New York second baseman Stephen Drew out on a bang-bang play. In the past, Drew and other runners would have tried to knock over the catcher, but that has been outlawed to protect catchers, and runners are now encouraged to slide.

Now there seems to be more confusion about when exactly a catcher can block the plate. Managers are not sure whether it’s when the runner is about to score, whether it’s when the throw is made or whether it’s way before a play at the plate.

That was a feeling that Girardi conveyed before Wednesday’s game.

”I don’t know,“ he said. ”I think to me the confusion comes for the baserunner. I don’t think catchers have changed a whole lot. The confusion comes from the baserunner, but they’re encouraged to slide and I understand that.

“I said all along I think the intent of the rule is a really good idea but you worry. You worry about them getting hurt now, and I think that’s the hard part. That’s why I’ve said go back to the way it was. If a guy goes out of his way to run over a catcher, you’re suspended.”

It was a judgment call, which Girardi understands, but he wants more clarity, especially with his team fighting for a playoff spot.

“If that’s your only choice to score the run, that was allowed last week, two weeks ago,” Girardi said. “Our guys knew that and, if that’s your only choice and you feel that you can knock the ball loose, we’re playing for something. That’s the confusion of the rule. You’re encouraging them to slide, but you also want your guys to play all out and try to get to a playoff spot, so what do you do?”

Girardi even demonstrated the correct way by emerging from the podium and showing how to block the plate. He said he learned how to do it in college after breaking his nose and separating his shoulder.

“That’s why I want to get rid of that,” Girardi said. “I want it to be just if you go out of your way, and you can see if a guy goes out of his way to run a catcher over. That’s pretty easy to see. If he goes out of his way, he’s suspended for a week. And guys are not going to do that.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 74-69

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rays (RHP Alex Cobb 9-7, 2.83 ERA), at Yankees (RHP Michael Pineda, 3-4, 1.80 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Michael Pineda will make his sixth start since coming off the disabled list last month and 10th start overall Thursday night against the Rays. Pineda also will hope for better run support as his teams have scored 18 runs over his last 13 outings since Aug. 27, 2011, and three of the eight Yankee shutout losses this year have been on days when Pineda has pitched. Pineda last pitched Friday, allowing an unearned run and three hits in seven innings against the Kansas City Royals.

--LF Brett Gardner missed the final 15 games last season with an oblique injury and there is concern that his abdominal strain could turn into a season-ending injury. Gardner missed his fourth straight game Wednesday. “He’ll be out a few more days at least because that can become something that’s fairly serious,” manager Joe Girardi said. “We’re giving him a few more days, and we’ll go from there.”

--2B Martin Prado sat out for the fifth time in seven games due to hamstring issues. Prado missed three straight games before getting three hits Saturday when he was not necessarily 100 percent, and the Yankees saw something to keep him out the last two games. “I try to play when the team needs me to play,” Prado said. “But at the same time, I don’t want to miss four or five weeks or six weeks after this season. ... I don’t want to spend that time waiting for my legs to heal, because I can use that time to get ready for next season. The way I see it, I tried to play like that, and it didn’t work out well. That being said, I have to worry about my health and not push back and make that worse.”

--DH Carlos Beltran was in the original starting lineup but wound up getting scratched with right elbow soreness. Beltran is batting .236 and has four hits in his last 31 at-bats. Beltran also missed 21 games with the injury from mid-May to mid-June.

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka will throw another bullpen session before Friday’s doubleheader in Baltimore. Then he will appear in a third simulated game or in an instructional league game that will take place at the team’s minor league facility in Tampa Bay on Monday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s a fresh start for me. Whatever happened in the past isn’t really on my mind. It’s about trying to come in here and hold your own and do your part to help this team as much as possible, and that’s pretty much where my mind is right now. It was more about just getting a chance to go to the Yankees. ... It’s a great story going on over here. To be a part of (Derek) Jeter’s last year and to be able to surround myself with this many great ballplayers all at one time, for me, it was an opportunity that I think is amazing to get.” -- OF Chris Young, after hitting the tying home run in the Yankees’ 8-5 win over Tampa Bay on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Brett Gardner (mild abdominal strain) missed the Sept. 6-10 games.

--INF/OF Martin Prado (left hamstring strain) missed games Sept. 3-5 and also sat out Sept. 9-10.

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka (partially torn ligament in elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection July 14. He made 25 throws from 60 feet on Aug. 4. Tanaka increased his throwing to 50 throws from 60 feet on Aug. 5, and he threw Aug. 7 from distances of 60 to 90 feet. He threw 10 fastballs on flat ground Aug. 13, and he threw bullpen sessions Aug. 16 and Aug. 20. He threw 35 pitches to live hitters Aug. 23, then another bullpen session Aug. 26. He threw a simulated game Aug. 28. He reported overall arm soreness Aug. 29 and returned to New York to continue strengthening. On Sept. 2, he had a bullpen session that went well and was diagnosed with arm fatigue by Dr. Chris Ahmad. Tanaka also made it through a manual test well and also made it through a 34-pitch bullpen session on Sept. 6 without difficulty. He played catch in the outfield before the Sept. 7 game. He threw a 45-pitch simulated game before the Sept. 9 game and the Yankees said he will throw a bullpen session Sept. 12 in Baltimore and pitch in a simulated game at the Tampa minor league complex on Sept. 15.

--RHP David Phelps (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 4. He was shut down from throwing through mid-August, but he made 50 throws from 60 feet on Aug. 18. On Aug. 20, he played catch. He threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session Sept. 2 without issue and threw a 35-pitch bullpen session Sept. 5. Phelps threw a 31-pitch simulated game Sept. 7 and had a bullpen session Sept. 10. He could join the Yankees’ bullpen Sept. 12-14 in Baltimore.

--LHP CC Sabathia (fluid in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 1. An MRI revealed no structural damage, but the knee was swollen and causing Sabathia discomfort. He had the fluid drained from the knee, and he was given cortisone and stem-cell injections. Sabathia threw bullpen sessions June 18 and June 21. He threw 35 pitches in a simulated game June 24. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on June 28, and he started for Double-A Trenton on July 2. He experienced renewed knee swelling July 3, and he underwent season-ending surgery July 23.

--RHP Ivan Nova (ulnar collateral ligament tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 24. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 29. He began a throwing program in late August and made 25 light throws on Sept. 3.

--OF Slade Heathcott (right knee surgery in June 2014) was called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and placed to the 60-day disabled list Sept. 2.

ROTATION:

RHP Hiroki Kuroda

RHP Brandon McCarthy

RHP Shane Greene

LHP Chris Capuano

RHP Michael Pineda

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Dellin Betances

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Shawn Kelley

LHP David Huff

LHP Josh Outman

RHP Esmil Rogers

LHP Rich Hill

RHP Chaz Roe

RHP Chase Whitley

RHP Preston Claiborne

RHP Bryan Mitchell

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

Francisco Cervelli

John Ryan Murphy

Austin Romine

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Stephen Drew

SS Derek Jeter

3B Chase Headley

INF Brendan Ryan

INF/OF Zelous Wheeler

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Martin Prado

DH Carlos Beltran

OF Ichiro Suzuki

OF Antoan Richardson

OF Chris Young