New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- It was a scary scene when Chase Headley opened the bottom of the ninth inning by crumpling to the ground after being hit flush in the chin by a Jake McGee fastball.

The switch-hitting third baseman stayed on the ground for a few minutes until trainer Steve Donahue and team physician Dr. Chris Ahmad took a look along with manager Joe Girardi.

The good news was Headley did not lose consciousness or any teeth even though he was bleeding. The bad news is that Headley was headed for a facial x-ray that prevented him from heading to Baltimore.

”It doesn’t appear that he needs stitches and his teeth are still all there, but I still think you have to get his jaw x-rayed, Girardi said. “Obviously, he won’t go with us to Baltimore. He can join us at some point tomorrow, but he will not leave with us to Baltimore tonight.”

Headley was the second Yankee to get hit in the late innings. In the eighth, Derek Jeter was hit in the elbow but stayed in.

Three batters after the scary incident with Headley, the Yankees pulled off the 5-4 win on Chris Young’s three-run home run and he felt watching teammates get hit was a good motivational tool in addition to needing to win.

”Anytime that you’re able to come through in a big situation like that, especially when you have a couple of guys getting hit before that happened, you’d be a fool to say that it doesn’t get a little extra adrenaline flowing,“ he said. ”Not that I think it was intentional, but it just naturally gets the juices flowing a little bit.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 75-69

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Doubleheader -- Game 1: Yankees (RHP Brandon McCarthy, 6-4, 2.79 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Kevin Gasuman, 7-7, 3.83 ERA); Game 2: Yankees (RHP Bryan Mitchell, 0-0, 0.00 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Bud Norris, 12-8, 3.92 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Chase Headley was hit in the chin by a Jake McGee fastball Thursday. He did not lose consciousness or any teeth even though he was bleeding. Headley was headed for a facial x-ray that prevented him from heading to Baltimore. ”It doesn’t appear that he needs stitches and his teeth are still all there, but I still think you have to get his jaw x-rayed, Girardi said. “Obviously, he won’t go with us to Baltimore. He can join us at some point tomorrow, but he will not leave with us to Baltimore tonight.”

--LF Chris Young made his third straight start and capped a 6-for-11 series with a three-run home run. It was his sixth career walk-off hit and first since Aug. 11, 2011 for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

--LF Brett Gardner missed his fifth straight game with a strained abdominal muscle. The Yankees said he was feeling better and hoped to play sometime this weekend in Baltimore.

--INF/OF Martin Prado did not start for the sixth time in eight games due to lingering hamstring issues but hit a pinch-hit two-run home run. Over his last 19 games, he is batting .389 (28-for-72) with 15 runs scored, five home runs and 13 RBIs.

--DH Carlos Beltran missed his second straight game with soreness in his right elbow. Beltran said he still wasn’t feeling right. Eventually surgery could be an option for Beltran.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was amazing. You feel like you’re floating on a cloud. I don’t even remember to be honest with you. All you remember is hitting the ball.” -- LF Chris Young, who made his third straight start and capped a 6-for-11 series with a walk-off three-run home run Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Brett Gardner (mild abdominal strain) missed the Sept. 6-11 games.

--INF/OF Martin Prado (left hamstring strain) missed games Sept. 3-5 and also sat out Sept. 9-10. He pinch hit on Sept. 11.

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka (partially torn ligament in elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection July 14. He made 25 throws from 60 feet on Aug. 4. Tanaka increased his throwing to 50 throws from 60 feet on Aug. 5, and he threw Aug. 7 from distances of 60 to 90 feet. He threw 10 fastballs on flat ground Aug. 13, and he threw bullpen sessions Aug. 16 and Aug. 20. He threw 35 pitches to live hitters Aug. 23, then another bullpen session Aug. 26. He threw a simulated game Aug. 28. He reported overall arm soreness Aug. 29 and returned to New York to continue strengthening. On Sept. 2, he had a bullpen session that went well and was diagnosed with arm fatigue by Dr. Chris Ahmad. Tanaka also made it through a manual test well and also made it through a 34-pitch bullpen session on Sept. 6 without difficulty. He played catch in the outfield before the Sept. 7 game. He threw a 45-pitch simulated game before the Sept. 9 game and the Yankees said he will throw a bullpen session Sept. 12 in Baltimore and pitch in a simulated game at the Tampa minor league complex on Sept. 15.

--RHP David Phelps (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 4. He was shut down from throwing through mid-August, but he made 50 throws from 60 feet on Aug. 18. On Aug. 20, he played catch. He threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session Sept. 2 without issue and threw a 35-pitch bullpen session Sept. 5. Phelps threw a 31-pitch simulated game Sept. 7 and had a bullpen session Sept. 10. He could join the Yankees’ bullpen Sept. 12-14 in Baltimore.

--LHP CC Sabathia (fluid in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 1. An MRI revealed no structural damage, but the knee was swollen and causing Sabathia discomfort. He had the fluid drained from the knee, and he was given cortisone and stem-cell injections. Sabathia threw bullpen sessions June 18 and June 21. He threw 35 pitches in a simulated game June 24. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on June 28, and he started for Double-A Trenton on July 2. He experienced renewed knee swelling July 3, and he underwent season-ending surgery July 23.

--RHP Ivan Nova (ulnar collateral ligament tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 24. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 29. He began a throwing program in late August and made 25 light throws on Sept. 3.

--OF Slade Heathcott (right knee surgery in June 2014) was called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and placed to the 60-day disabled list Sept. 2.

ROTATION:

RHP Hiroki Kuroda

RHP Brandon McCarthy

RHP Shane Greene

LHP Chris Capuano

RHP Michael Pineda

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Dellin Betances

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Shawn Kelley

LHP David Huff

LHP Josh Outman

RHP Esmil Rogers

LHP Rich Hill

RHP Chaz Roe

RHP Chase Whitley

RHP Preston Claiborne

RHP Bryan Mitchell

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

Francisco Cervelli

John Ryan Murphy

Austin Romine

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Stephen Drew

SS Derek Jeter

3B Chase Headley

INF Brendan Ryan

INF/OF Zelous Wheeler

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Martin Prado

DH Carlos Beltran

OF Ichiro Suzuki

OF Antoan Richardson

OF Chris Young