New York Yankees - TeamReport

BALTIMORE -- Offense has been a problem for a while with the New York Yankees, and it’s probably going to be an issue over the final two weeks of this season.

Manager Joe Girardi’s team entered Friday’s doubleheader ranked 11th in the American League with a .248 team batting average. The Yankees couldn’t find much offense in the two games, scoring one run in the first contest and none in the second as Baltimore swept the twin bill with wins of 2-1 and 5-0.

The first game saw New York score just once, on a Chris Young homer in the 11th, but the Orioles answered with two in the bottom half. Also, the Yankees stranded nine and wasted some good scoring chances, which made watching Baltimore’s 11th-inning rally that much tougher to watch.

“It’s extremely frustrating, extremely frustrating,” Girardi said after Game 1.

The Yankees got shortstop Derek Jeter and center fielder Brett Gardner back into the lineup in the nightcap, but five players in that game entered with a batting average of .255 or less. But all of that didn’t help as the Yankees finished the second game with just four hits.

Injuries have crippled the Yankees throughout the season, and they’ve really hurt the lineup in the season’s final days as they’re fading out of playoff contention.

That’s what happened Friday as a number of younger players who aren’t as dangerous on offense were in the game. New York just couldn’t create many scoring chances.

“It’s hard to win when you only score one run in 18 innings,” Girardi said.

RECORD: 75-71

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Shane Greene, 4-3, 3.57 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Miguel Gonzalez, 9-7, 3.22 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Bryan Mitchell started in Game 2 Friday. This was his first major league start, and he went five innings, giving up two runs on six hits. He worked his way out of a few jams early and kept the Yankees close. “This is the first time I have had a chance to see him pitch,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. “He has the ability to get people out. He has the ability to make people swing and miss and he did a lot of little things well.”

--RHP Brandon McCarthy turned in a strong performance in Game 1 despite finishing with a no-decision. He threw seven shutout innings, holding the Orioles to just four hits. McCarthy also struck out six without a walk. The Yankees just couldn’t give him much offensive support. “That kind of game you would love to win -- where you grind and you grind and you pull it out in the end and gain some momentum,” McCarthy said.

--SS Derek Jeter was held out of the lineup in Game 1 after being hit in the left elbow by a pitch Thursday against Tampa Bay. He then came back in Game 2, batting second, and finished 0-for-4 overall. Manager Joe Girardi said Jeter is doubtful, though, for Saturday’s game.

--3B Chase Headley also did not play after being hit in the jaw against the Rays. He was examined by a neurologist Friday, and everything was fine. He came back to the team.

--CF Brett Gardner (lower abdominal strain) ran bases and took batting practice prior to the first game against Baltimore. He had been out since Sept. 5 but returned to the starting lineup in Game 2. He was batting third and finished 1-for-3.

--RHP David Phelps was activated from the 15-day disabled list for elbow inflammation. He came on in relief in Game 2 but walked the bases loaded after entering in seventh and gave up a two-run single to DH Delmon Young.

--LF Chris Young’s home run in the 11th inning gave the Yankees a brief 1-0 lead in Game 1. That also gave him home runs in three straight games. That streak ended in the nightcap as Young didn’t hit a home run.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I only gave up two runs, but I wish I could have done better. The lead-off walks didn’t help. Usually, you walk the lead-off man, he scores.” -- Yankees pitcher Bryan Mitchell, who made his first major-league start in the second game of Friday’s doubleheader and took the loss.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Brett Gardner (mild abdominal strain) missed the Sept. 6-11 games. Returned to the lineup in the second game of the Sept. 12 doubleheader.

--INF/OF Martin Prado (left hamstring strain) missed games Sept. 3-5 and also sat out Sept. 9-10. He pinch-hit Sept. 11.

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka (partially torn ligament in elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection July 14. He made 25 throws from 60 feet on Aug. 4. Tanaka increased his throwing to 50 throws from 60 feet on Aug. 5, and he threw Aug. 7 from distances of 60 to 90 feet. He threw 10 fastballs on flat ground Aug. 13, and he threw bullpen sessions Aug. 16 and Aug. 20. He threw 35 pitches to live hitters Aug. 23, then another bullpen session Aug. 26. He threw a simulated game Aug. 28. He reported overall arm soreness Aug. 29 and returned to New York to continue strengthening. On Sept. 2, he had a bullpen session that went well and was diagnosed with arm fatigue by Dr. Chris Ahmad. Tanaka also made it through a manual test well and also made it through a 34-pitch bullpen session on Sept. 6 without difficulty. He played catch in the outfield before the Sept. 7 game. He threw a 45-pitch simulated game before the Sept. 9 game. He will throw a bullpen session Sept. 12 in Baltimore and pitch in a simulated game at the team’s Tampa minor league complex Sept. 15.

--RHP David Phelps (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 4. He was shut down from throwing through mid-August, but he made 50 throws from 60 feet on Aug. 18. On Aug. 20, he played catch. He threw 25 pitches in a bullpen session Sept. 2 without issue and threw a 35-pitch bullpen session Sept. 5. Phelps threw a 31-pitch simulated game Sept. 7 and had a bullpen session Sept. 10. He was activated Sept. 12 and pitched two-thirds of an inning Sept. 12.

--LHP CC Sabathia (fluid in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 1. An MRI revealed no structural damage, but the knee was swollen and causing Sabathia discomfort. He had the fluid drained from the knee, and he was given cortisone and stem-cell injections. Sabathia threw bullpen sessions June 18 and June 21. He threw 35 pitches in a simulated game June 24. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on June 28, and he started for Double-A Trenton on July 2. He experienced renewed knee swelling July 3, and he underwent season-ending surgery July 23.

--RHP Ivan Nova (ulnar collateral ligament tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 24. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 29. He began a throwing program in late August and made 25 light throws on Sept. 3.

--OF Slade Heathcott (right knee surgery in June 2014) was called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and placed to the 60-day disabled list Sept. 2.

--LF Carlos Beltran (right elbow soreness) did not play Sept. 10-12.

ROTATION:

RHP Hiroki Kuroda

RHP Brandon McCarthy

RHP Shane Greene

LHP Chris Capuano

RHP Michael Pineda

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Dellin Betances

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Shawn Kelley

LHP David Huff

LHP Josh Outman

RHP Esmil Rogers

LHP Rich Hill

RHP Chaz Roe

RHP Chase Whitley

RHP Preston Claiborne

RHP Bryan Mitchell

RHP David Phelps

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

Francisco Cervelli

John Ryan Murphy

Austin Romine

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Stephen Drew

SS Derek Jeter

3B Chase Headley

INF Brendan Ryan

INF/OF Zelous Wheeler

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Martin Prado

DH Carlos Beltran

OF Ichiro Suzuki

OF Antoan Richardson

OF Chris Young