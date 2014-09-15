New York Yankees - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- On the night of his final game in Baltimore, Derek Jeter was approaching it like any other.

The 40-year-old future Hall of Famer is playing for a Yankees team that is holding on to slim playoff hopes. However, with a 3-2, walk-off loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday, New York saw its wild-card hopes fade further. With 14 games remaining, the Yankees are five games out of a playoff position.

Before the game, Jeter was focused less on trying to end his hitless streak at 20 at-bats -- it stretched to 24 by night’s end -- and more on doing anything to help the Yankees score a win. He said if he came up with a runner on second that hitting a grounder to move that man over would mean just as much to him as a base hit.

It never was about individual attention with Jeter. Unlike many other pro athletes today, he is all about winning, and his attitude isn’t changing with possibly just two weeks left in his career.

“The only result I‘m concerned with is us trying to win today,” Jeter said. “Trust me, I want to do probably better than most people every single time I play. I understand that now ... to win games is of extreme importance.”

With five World Series rings in his jewelry case, Jeter won more games of more importance than any player of his generation.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 76-72

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Yankees (LHP Chris Capuano, 2-3, 4.90) at Rays (RHP Alex Colome, 1-0, 2.79 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Francisco Cervelli remains day-to-day while battling migraine headaches. He last played Sept. 2, but he said he is getting stronger and improving. Manager Joe Girardi said the Yankees are making him do more work to make sure that doesn’t trigger the problem again.

--RF Carlos Beltran missed his fourth consecutive start due to right elbow soreness, but he entered the game as a pinch hitter. He struck out in the seventh inning.

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka is scheduled to pitch a simulated game in Florida on Monday. He has been out since July 9 due to a partially torn ligament in his right elbow.

--RHP Hiroka Kuroda reached 3,000 innings for his career after getting through the first two frames against the Orioles. He threw 1,700 1/3 innings for the Hiroshima Toyo Carp from 1997-2007 before coming to pitching in the majors. Kuroda gave the Yankees another solid start, allowed one run on six hits in seven innings, but he came away with a no-decision.

--SS Derek Jeter received some gifts from the Orioles in a pregame ceremony, including a huge bucket of crabs, a captain’s hat, a cake shaped in the number 2 and a $10,000 check the Orioles will present to the Miracle League of Manasota in Jeter’s name. In the game, Jeter went 0-for-4, and his hitless streak stands at 24 at-bats. “The only result I‘m concerned with is us trying to win today. Trust me, I want to do probably better than most people every single time that I play,” Jeter said.

--RHP David Robertson said before the game he would be ready to pitch for a third consecutive day. However, he came on in the ninth for a save chance and couldn’t do the job, giving up two runs on three doubles as Baltimore rallied for a 3-2 win. “That’s unfortunate; he’s been great for us all year,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said.

--3B Martin Prado hit a solo home run to start the second inning, his sixth home run in his past 24 games. Prado hit just five in the first 106 games he played in with Arizona earlier this season, but he has found his power since coming to New York.

--RHP Dellin Betances tied the Yankees’ record for most strikeouts by a reliever in a season when he fanned two Orioles in the eighth inning. Betances now struck out 130 this year, matching the mark set by RHP Mariano Rivera in 1996. Betances recorded his strikeouts in just 86 2/3 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I pitched like (garbage), left three balls up to three of the best hitters in the league. I just wasn’t able to do it today.” -- RHP David Robertson, who gave up three doubles and two runs in the ninth as the Yankees fell 3-2 to the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - New York Yankees - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--DH Carlos Beltran (sore right elbow) did not play Sept. 10-13. He appeared as a pinch hitter Sept. 14.

--C Francisco Cervelli (migraine headaches) last played Sept. 2. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Masahiro Tanaka (partially torn ligament in elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list July 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 2. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection July 14. He made 25 throws from 60 feet on Aug. 4. Tanaka increased his throwing to 50 throws from 60 feet on Aug. 5, and he threw Aug. 7 from distances of 60 to 90 feet. He threw 10 fastballs on flat ground Aug. 13, and he threw bullpen sessions Aug. 16 and Aug. 20. He threw 35 pitches to live hitters Aug. 23, then another bullpen session Aug. 26. He threw a simulated game Aug. 28. He reported overall arm soreness Aug. 29 and returned to New York to continue strengthening. On Sept. 2, he had a bullpen session that went well and was diagnosed with arm fatigue by Dr. Chris Ahmad. Tanaka also made it through a manual test well and also made it through a 34-pitch bullpen session on Sept. 6 without difficulty. He played catch in the outfield before the Sept. 7 game. He threw a 45-pitch simulated game before the Sept. 9 game. He is scheduled to pitch in a simulated game at the team’s Tampa minor league complex Sept. 15.

--LHP CC Sabathia (fluid in right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 1. An MRI revealed no structural damage, but the knee was swollen and causing Sabathia discomfort. He had the fluid drained from the knee, and he was given cortisone and stem-cell injections. Sabathia threw bullpen sessions June 18 and June 21. He threw 35 pitches in a simulated game June 24. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Tampa on June 28, and he started for Double-A Trenton on July 2. He experienced renewed knee swelling July 3, and he underwent season-ending surgery July 23.

--RHP Ivan Nova (ulnar collateral ligament tear in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 24. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 29. He began a throwing program in late August and made 25 light throws on Sept. 3.

--OF Slade Heathcott (right knee surgery in June 2014) was called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and placed to the 60-day disabled list Sept. 2.

ROTATION:

RHP Hiroki Kuroda

RHP Brandon McCarthy

RHP Shane Greene

LHP Chris Capuano

RHP Michael Pineda

BULLPEN:

RHP David Robertson (closer)

RHP Dellin Betances

RHP Adam Warren

RHP Shawn Kelley

RHP David Phelps

LHP David Huff

LHP Josh Outman

RHP Esmil Rogers

LHP Rich Hill

RHP Chaz Roe

RHP Chase Whitley

RHP Preston Claiborne

RHP Bryan Mitchell

CATCHERS:

Brian McCann

Francisco Cervelli

John Ryan Murphy

Austin Romine

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Teixeira

2B Stephen Drew

SS Derek Jeter

3B Chase Headley

INF Brendan Ryan

INF/OF Zelous Wheeler

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Brett Gardner

CF Jacoby Ellsbury

RF Martin Prado

DH Carlos Beltran

OF Ichiro Suzuki

OF Antoan Richardson

OF Chris Young